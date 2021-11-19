The officially unofficial podcast for Foundation on Apple TV+. Each week we review the latest episode in detail and compare it to the book and other sci-fi.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
S02E01 - In Seldon’s Shadow
The wait is over! Crack open your cryopod and tune into Jim and A.Ron’s thoughts on the first episode of an exciting season. Lee Pace and Jarry Harry return to the cosmos as leads in this interplanetary sci-fi based on the book series by Isaac Asimov. The Empire requires respect. Will the Foundation be its ruin? Find out on this season of Foundation!
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the Club!
Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/14/2023
1:29:52
Season 2 Preview
It has been 138 years since the first season of Foundation but it's finally returning to Apple TV+ on July 14th, so open your cryopod, thaw yourself out, and refresh your memory with our season 2 preview. And remember to respect and enjoy the podcast.
Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
7/7/2023
19:17
S1 Wrapup Interview with David S. Goyer
We talked with Showrunner and Executive Producer David S. Goyer again after the conclusion of Foundation season 1 and he was gracious enough to answer some of our lingering questions. Thanks again to David for being a good sport and for a great season of epic science fiction TV. Respect and enjoy the interview.
Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
11/26/2021
1:10:57
S01E10 - The Leap - Feedback
Join us for the final feedback episode of the season.
Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
11/23/2021
1:47:03
S01E10 - The Leap
Well, we took a leap of faith covering the first season of a show which was trying to tell a story that everyone said couldn't be told in the visual medium. Now that the final episode has been released, how did it work out? Join us for the podcast covering the season one finale of Foundation for our long-form thoughts.
Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts, for just $5 a month!
Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums
Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices