John and Craig analyze the iconic 1995 comedy Clueless, and why they're majorly, totally, butt crazy in love with it. A contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma set in Beverly Hills, Clueless follows protagonist Cher as she tries to do 'good' through make-over montages and match-making attempts. We discuss how the movie sets up the characters in the first ten minutes, why Cher's voiceover works so well, and how Clueless ushered in a new era of teen movies. In our bonus segment for premium members, John and Craig share their own experiences learning to drive and how they're preparing to teach their teenage daughters driving.
1:05:40
665 - What Can You Even Do?
John and Craig explore character agency in everything from scenes to entire series. They look at what agency looks like on the page, which characters should have agency, and what to do when you feel your characters sleepwalking through the plot. We also strategize ways to move forward after the recent US election, and answer listener questions on writing sign language, screenwriting software for the blind, and how writing credits work when your TV series gets turned into a movie. In our bonus segment for premium members, John and Craig escape to a world where where the story is always on rails — Disneyland!
51:05
664 - Hollywood Got Old
John and Craig look at how writers (and other humans) handle the anxiety of uncertainty, from election nights to green lights. We'll talk through strategies for navigating situations where your circle of concern doesn't match your circle of control. Then we travel back to the 1980s and 90s, when many studios were run by ambitious strivers in their late 20s and early 30s. As the decades have passed, the players in these positions have held onto their posts, leaving the next generation stuck mid-ladder. We discuss what impact the aging of Hollywood has had on its output, and where the new guard might find an opening. We also ask, is development wage theft? And answer listener questions on reusing material written for a different project, and the cost-plus model of production. And in our bonus topic for premium members, what aspects of pandemic life have we incorporated into our daily routines?
56:30
663 - Live in Austin 2024
John and Craig make their triumphant return to the Austin Film Festival for a wild night full of Emmy winning writers. They welcome Shōgun co-creators Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks to look at their process for structuring a series-long adaptation, keeping translations eloquent and accurate, and writing together as a married couple. We then welcome Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession, Dead Ringers) and Megan Amram (The Good Place, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) to discuss staffing on shows and crafting jokes. We also invite two audience members to play a new game: IMDB Sweeney Todd. In our bonus segment for premium members, the panel answers audience questions on adaptations, a crossover with Succession and The Good Place, entering Hollywood from outside the U.S., and navigating Hollywood's current contraction. Links: Austin Film Festival Scriptnotes LIVE! December 6th at Dynasty Typewriter Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks Megan Amram Susan Soon He Stanton
1:08:52
662 - 20 Questions (2024 Edition)
John and Craig answer twenty listener questions on craft, career, and the future of the industry. Questions include: How do you correct well wishes you haven't earned? What kind of relationship should you have with the person who created your source material? How do you keep your reps invested? What's going on with that Stereophonic lawsuit? And are writers retreats helpful or a total waste of time? In our bonus segment for premium members, John and Craig celebrate the new D&D Player's Handbook by looking back through every edition since 1978. Like the handbook, it gets less dense as it goes.
