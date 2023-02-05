Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The /Filmcast (AKA The Slashfilmcast)

In The Filmcast, hardcore geeks David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata debate, pontificate, and delve into the latest films, TV shows, and other entertainment-related items from the past week.
  • Ep. 720 - Sisu
    David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss what it's like to revisit Christopher Nolan's movies in IMAX after all these years, the empty thrills of Citadel, the great sci-fi storytelling of Silo, and why you should try to see Suzume in theaters. Then it's time to dive into some Nazi exploitation with our review of Sisu. We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms: YouTube Tiktok Instagram Weekly Plugs David - This Week In Streaming: Dead Ringers Devindra - Engadget Podcast on the ASUS ROG Ally and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Jeff - cameo.com/jeffcannata Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only) What we've been watching  (~20:30) David - Suzume, Dead Ringers, Christopher Nolan IMAX Film Festival, Picard S3 Devindra - Silo, The Big Door Prize, Polite Society, Jeff - Citadel, airplane watching Featured Review (~1:05:15) Sisu SPOILERS (~1:20:30) Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter @thefilmcastpod. Credits: Our theme song is by Varsity Blue, the newest project by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. Our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music comes from Noah Ross. If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail [email protected] You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
    5/2/2023
    1:33:05
  • Ep. 719 - Evil Dead Rise (GUEST: Max Evry)
    David and Devindra lament the death of Netflix's DVD.com, and discuss how the movies are back, baby. Then, Max Evry joins the podcast to discuss Evil Dead Rise. Follow Max on Twitter and pre-order his book about David Lynch's Dune. Thanks to our SPONSORS for making this episode possible: Storyworth: Save $10 on your first purchase when you go to Storyworth.com/Filmcast. Fast Growing Trees: Go to FastGrowingTrees.com/filmcast to get 15% off your entire order. We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms: YouTube Tiktok Instagram Weekly Plugs David - Decoding Everything: Twitter De-Verifies Everyone, Then Doesn’t Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Diving into Pixel Fold rumors Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only) What we've been watching  (~24:55) David - Beau Is Afraid, The Covenant, American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombers, Don’t Look Now Devindra - Mrs. Davis, The Diplomat, Barry Featured Review (~1:04:00) Evil Dead Rise SPOILERS (~1:26:45) Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter @thefilmcastpod. Credits: Our theme song is by Varsity Blue, the newest project by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. Our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music comes from Noah Ross. If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail [email protected] You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
    4/25/2023
    1:55:34
  • Ep. 718 - The 2023 Summer Movie Wager
    It's the annual Summer Movie Wager! Old friends Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) and Peter Sciretta (@Petersciretta ) return place their bets, along with the Filmcast crew, on this summer’s box office. Come back in the fall to see who will emerge as the winner of 2023’s wager. Thanks to our SPONSORS for making this video possible! Hello Fresh: Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast50 and use code filmcast50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! ExpressVPN: Go to EXPRESSVPN.com/filmcast today and get an extra three months free on a one-year package. BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/filmcast today to get 10% off your first month. We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms: YouTube Tiktok Instagram The Summer Movie Wager is a box office game which is played each summer. You can find the history and play along at http://www.thesummermoviewager.com (thanks to Dennis for maintaining the site!) The general goal of this game is to predict the highest grossing films of the summer in terms of domestic box office, in the correct order. The closer you get to the final ranked order, the more points you get. This year, the summer movie wager will begin on May 4 2023 (the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3) and last through September 4, 2023, Labor Day, as usual. Each of your 13 picks (10 movies and 3 dark horses) gets a single score assigned to it by using the following rules: If your picked movie for #1 OR #10 is correct, you score 13 points for it. If your picked movie for 2-9  is correct, you score 10 points for it. If your picked movie is only 1 spot away from its actual placement, you score 7 points for it. If your picked movie is only 2 spots away from its actual placement, you score 5 points for it. If your picked movie is placed inside the Top 10, you score 3 points for it. If your picked movie is not placed inside the Top 10, you score 0 points for it. For each of your picked dark horses placed inside the Top 10, you score 1 point. -If two or more rules apply to a single pick, only that single rule will be applied which assigns the highest point value to that pick. For example: If your pick for #1 is correct, you don't get 16 points for it because it is #1 and because it placed inside the Top 10; instead you only get 13 points for it. Germain’s top 10 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny  3. The Little Mermaid  4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1  5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse  6. The Flash  7. Fast X  8. Barbie  9. Oppenheimer  10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts  DARK HORSES  -Elemental  -Haunted Mansion  -Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Peter's top 10 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse  3. The Little Mermaid  4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny  5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1  6. The Flash  7. Fast X  8. Barbie  9. Oppenheimer  10. Elemental  DARK HORSES  -Transformers: Rise of the Beasts  -Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem  -Haunted Mansion Devindra’s Top 10 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny  3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse  4. The Little Mermaid  5. The Flash  6. Elemental  7. Fast X  8. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1  9. Barbie  10. Oppenheimer  DARK HORSES  -Transformers: Rise of the Beasts  -Meg 2  -Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Jeff’s Top 10 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3  2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny  3. The Little Mermaid  4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse  5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1  6. Fast X  7. The Flash  8. Elemental  9. Oppenheimer  10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts  DARK HORSES  -Barbie  -Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem  -Haunted Mansion Dave’s top 10 1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 3. The Little Mermaid 4. The Flash 5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 7. Fast X 8. Barbie 9. Oppenheimer 10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DARK HORSES -Blue Beetle -Elemental -Haunted Mansion Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter @thefilmcastpod. Credits: Our theme song is by Varsity Blue, the newest project by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. Our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music comes from Noah Ross. If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail [email protected] You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
    4/18/2023
    1:49:37
  • Ep. 717 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie (GUEST: Christian Spicer from DLC)
    David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss the glory of Beef, the hilarity of Jury Duty, and the subtle beauty of Rye Lane. Plus: David shares his thoughts on Air. Then, Christian Spicer from DLC joins us to discuss The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Check out Christian's new book, Consequences. Also: we're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms: YouTube Tiktok Instagram Weekly Plugs David - This Week In Streaming: Beef Devindra - This Week in Tech: AI Hustlers Jeff - DLC Bookclub Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only) What we've been watching  (~15:10) David - Beef, Air, Jury Duty Devindra - Beef, Rye Lane Jeff - Beef, Dave season 3, Jury Duty, Featured Review (~1:03:24) The Super Mario Bros. Movie SPOILERS (~1:31:15) Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s interview podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter @thefilmcastpod. Credits: Our theme song is by Varsity Blue, the newest project by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. Our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music comes from Noah Ross. If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail [email protected] You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
    4/11/2023
    1:57:42
  • After Dark Preview: Doug Liman's 'Go' (1999)
    To celebrate Peter Sciretta's victory in last year's Summer Movie Wager, David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Peter and Germain Lussier to discuss Doug Liman's 1999 film Go. To listen to the rest of the episode, where we discuss non-Go-related topics, become a patron at Patreon.com/filmpodcast.
    4/8/2023
    48:41

In The Filmcast, hardcore geeks David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata debate, pontificate, and delve into the latest films, TV shows, and other entertainment-related items from the past week. Weekly guests include everyday bloggers, webmaster luminaries, film directors, and movie stars from all walks of life.
