The /Filmcast (AKA The Slashfilmcast)

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The Filmcast

The Filmcast
Entertainment NewsNews
The Filmcast
Latest episode

572 episodes

  • The Filmcast

    Ep. 886 - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

    08/04/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    David, Devindra, and Jeff explore the dark side of desire in Leviticus, hunt for serial killers in Furious, and prepare for battle with the second season of Beef. Then they open a new chapter in Peter Parker’s story with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
    We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:

    YouTube

    Tiktok

    Instagram

    Threads

    Thanks to our SPONSOR: 
    BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit BetterHelp.com/filmcast.
    Weekly Plugs
    David - Decoding Everything: Siddhant Adlakha’s review of The Odyssey in 4DX 
    Devindra - Watch out for Apple Upgrade’s fine print
    Jeff - Jeff’s Cameo Page
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)   
    What we've been watching (~00:07:26)
    David - Leviticus, Fuze
    Devindra - Furious, The Vampire Lestat
    Jeff - Beef S2, Explorers (1985)
    Featured Review (~00:49:13)    
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day
    SPOILERS (~01:13:50)
    Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
    Credits:

    Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.

    If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.

    You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Filmcast

    Ep. 885 - Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

    07/28/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    David, Devindra, and Jeff head into an uncertain future in Her Private Hell, take on a new imagining of a cyberpunk classic with The Ghost in the Shell, and go on the run after a failed heist in Lucky. Then they return to the elemental world with Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.
    We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:

    YouTube

    Tiktok

    Instagram

    Threads

    Thanks to our SPONSOR:
    HIMS WEIGHT LOSS: Ready to reach your goals? Visit hims.com/filmcast to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you
    Weekly Plugs
    David - Decoding Everything: Caroline Siede compares Disclosure Day vs. Odyssey
    Devindra - TWIT 1094: RIP, Buzzkill
    Jeff - DLC 662 with Sean Capri
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)   
    What we've been watching (~00:39:53)
    David - Her Private Hell, Troy (2004 Theatrical Cut)
    Devindra - The Ghost in the Shell
    Jeff - Lucky, The Dink
    Featured Review (~01:14:40)    
    Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
    SPOILERS (~01:39:04)
    Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
    Credits:

    Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.

    If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.

    You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Filmcast

    Ep. 884 - The Odyssey

    07/21/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
    David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss the current standings in the Summer Movie Wager and muse on childhood movie trauma. Then they set out on an epic journey with Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey.
    We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:

    YouTube

    Tiktok

    Instagram

    Threads

    Thanks to our SPONSOR: 
    SQUARE: Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/filmcast! #squarepod
    Featured Review (~00:17:02)    
    The Odyssey
    Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
    Credits:

    Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.

    If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.

    You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Filmcast

    Ep. 883 - Evil Dead Burn

    07/14/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    David, Devindra, and Jeff take to the seas with the live-action remake of Moana, step behind the scenes of a B-movie studio with Mockbuster, and come out of their shells for the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Then they consult the Book of the Dead once more in Evil Dead Burn.
    We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:

    YouTube

    Tiktok

    Instagram

    Threads

    Thanks to our SPONSORS: 
    KA’CHAVA: Go to https://kachava.com and use code FILMCAST for 15% off your first order.
    QUINCE: Make your summer wardrobe easier. Go to Quince.com/filmcast for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
    Weekly Plugs
    David - Decoding Everything: Caroline Siede on the tragedy of Disney live-action remakes
    Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Xbox resets with layoffs (with Mike Futter)
    Jeff - We Have Concerns - Cool?
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)   
    What we've been watching (~00:08:11)
    David - Mockbuster, The Python Hunt
    Devindra - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Chainsmoker Cat
    Jeff - Moana (2026), Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
    Featured Review (~01:08:52)    
    Evil Dead Burn
    SPOILERS (~01:28:28)
    Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
    Credits:

    Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.

    If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.

    You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
  • The Filmcast

    Ep. 882 - The Furious

    07/07/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    David, Devindra, and Jeff call action on Minions & Monsters, enjoy a psychedelic shopping spree with I Love Boosters, and RSVP yes to The Invite. Then they seek explosive vengeance with The Furious.
    We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:

    YouTube

    Tiktok

    Instagram

    Threads

    Thanks to our SPONSOR: 
    BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/filmcast today to get 10% off.
    Weekly Plugs
    David - DChen’s Instagram channel
    Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Who needs Valve’s Steam Machine? + Why 3D TVs failed
    Jeff - DLC Episode 659 with Steve Watts
    Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)   
    What we've been watching (~00:03:38)
    David -  Minions & Monsters, The Invite, Toy Story 5
    Devindra - I Love Boosters, I Will Find You
    Jeff - The Invite, Minions & Monsters, Jurassic Park
    Featured Review (~01:14:57)    
    The Furious
    Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
    Credits:

    Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.

    If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.

    You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
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About The Filmcast
In The Filmcast, hardcore geeks David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata debate, pontificate, and delve into the latest films, TV shows, and other entertainment-related items from the past week. Weekly guests include everyday bloggers, webmaster luminaries, film directors, and movie stars from all walks of life. You can reach us at slashfilmcast@gmail.com and find more podcast episodes at www.thefilmcast.com
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