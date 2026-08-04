The /Filmcast (AKA The Slashfilmcast)

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572 episodes
- David, Devindra, and Jeff explore the dark side of desire in Leviticus, hunt for serial killers in Furious, and prepare for battle with the second season of Beef. Then they open a new chapter in Peter Parker’s story with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:
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Thanks to our SPONSOR:
BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit BetterHelp.com/filmcast.
Weekly Plugs
David - Decoding Everything: Siddhant Adlakha’s review of The Odyssey in 4DX
Devindra - Watch out for Apple Upgrade’s fine print
Jeff - Jeff’s Cameo Page
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we've been watching (~00:07:26)
David - Leviticus, Fuze
Devindra - Furious, The Vampire Lestat
Jeff - Beef S2, Explorers (1985)
Featured Review (~00:49:13)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
SPOILERS (~01:13:50)
Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
Credits:
Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.
If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
- David, Devindra, and Jeff head into an uncertain future in Her Private Hell, take on a new imagining of a cyberpunk classic with The Ghost in the Shell, and go on the run after a failed heist in Lucky. Then they return to the elemental world with Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender.
We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:
YouTube
Tiktok
Instagram
Threads
Thanks to our SPONSOR:
HIMS WEIGHT LOSS: Ready to reach your goals? Visit hims.com/filmcast to get a personalized, affordable plan that gets you
Weekly Plugs
David - Decoding Everything: Caroline Siede compares Disclosure Day vs. Odyssey
Devindra - TWIT 1094: RIP, Buzzkill
Jeff - DLC 662 with Sean Capri
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we've been watching (~00:39:53)
David - Her Private Hell, Troy (2004 Theatrical Cut)
Devindra - The Ghost in the Shell
Jeff - Lucky, The Dink
Featured Review (~01:14:40)
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
SPOILERS (~01:39:04)
Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
Credits:
Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.
If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
- David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss the current standings in the Summer Movie Wager and muse on childhood movie trauma. Then they set out on an epic journey with Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey.
We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:
YouTube
Tiktok
Instagram
Threads
Thanks to our SPONSOR:
SQUARE: Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at square.com/go/filmcast! #squarepod
Featured Review (~00:17:02)
The Odyssey
Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
Credits:
Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.
If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
- David, Devindra, and Jeff take to the seas with the live-action remake of Moana, step behind the scenes of a B-movie studio with Mockbuster, and come out of their shells for the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Then they consult the Book of the Dead once more in Evil Dead Burn.
We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:
YouTube
Tiktok
Instagram
Threads
Thanks to our SPONSORS:
KA’CHAVA: Go to https://kachava.com and use code FILMCAST for 15% off your first order.
QUINCE: Make your summer wardrobe easier. Go to Quince.com/filmcast for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Weekly Plugs
David - Decoding Everything: Caroline Siede on the tragedy of Disney live-action remakes
Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Xbox resets with layoffs (with Mike Futter)
Jeff - We Have Concerns - Cool?
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we've been watching (~00:08:11)
David - Mockbuster, The Python Hunt
Devindra - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Chainsmoker Cat
Jeff - Moana (2026), Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass
Featured Review (~01:08:52)
Evil Dead Burn
SPOILERS (~01:28:28)
Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
Credits:
Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.
If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
- David, Devindra, and Jeff call action on Minions & Monsters, enjoy a psychedelic shopping spree with I Love Boosters, and RSVP yes to The Invite. Then they seek explosive vengeance with The Furious.
We're making video versions of our reviews! Be sure to follow us on the following platforms:
YouTube
Tiktok
Instagram
Threads
Thanks to our SPONSOR:
BETTERHELP: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/filmcast today to get 10% off.
Weekly Plugs
David - DChen’s Instagram channel
Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Who needs Valve’s Steam Machine? + Why 3D TVs failed
Jeff - DLC Episode 659 with Steve Watts
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we've been watching (~00:03:38)
David - Minions & Monsters, The Invite, Toy Story 5
Devindra - I Love Boosters, I Will Find You
Jeff - The Invite, Minions & Monsters, Jurassic Park
Featured Review (~01:14:57)
The Furious
Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.
Credits:
Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.
If you’d like to advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
You can support the podcast by going to patreon.com/filmpodcast or by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.
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About The Filmcast
In The Filmcast, hardcore geeks David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata debate, pontificate, and delve into the latest films, TV shows, and other entertainment-related items from the past week. Weekly guests include everyday bloggers, webmaster luminaries, film directors, and movie stars from all walks of life. You can reach us at slashfilmcast@gmail.com and find more podcast episodes at www.thefilmcast.comPodcast website
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