The /Filmcast (AKA The Slashfilmcast)

David, Devindra, and Jeff take to the seas with the live-action remake of Moana, step behind the scenes of a B-movie studio with Mockbuster, and come out of their shells for the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Then they consult the Book of the Dead once more in Evil Dead Burn.

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Weekly Plugs

David - Decoding Everything: Caroline Siede on the tragedy of Disney live-action remakes

Devindra - Engadget Podcast: Xbox resets with layoffs (with Mike Futter)

Jeff - We Have Concerns - Cool?

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we've been watching (~00:08:11)

David - Mockbuster, The Python Hunt

Devindra - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Chainsmoker Cat

Jeff - Moana (2026), Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass

Featured Review (~01:08:52)

Evil Dead Burn

SPOILERS (~01:28:28)

Support David's artistic endeavors at his Patreon and subscribe to his free newsletter Decoding Everything. Check out Jeff Cannata’s podcasts DLC and We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra's podcast with Engadget on all things tech. You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Credits:



Our theme song is by Tim McEwan from The Midnight. This episode was edited by Noah Ross who also created our weekly plugs and spoiler bumper music. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simon Harris.



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