The /Filmcast (AKA The Slashfilmcast)

Ep. 718 - The 2023 Summer Movie Wager
It's the annual Summer Movie Wager! Old friends Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) and Peter Sciretta (@Petersciretta ) return place their bets, along with the Filmcast crew, on this summer’s box office. Come back in the fall to see who will emerge as the winner of 2023’s wager.
The Summer Movie Wager is a box office game which is played each summer. You can find the history and play along at http://www.thesummermoviewager.com (thanks to Dennis for maintaining the site!) The general goal of this game is to predict the highest grossing films of the summer in terms of domestic box office, in the correct order. The closer you get to the final ranked order, the more points you get. This year, the summer movie wager will begin on May 4 2023 (the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3) and last through September 4, 2023, Labor Day, as usual.
Each of your 13 picks (10 movies and 3 dark horses) gets a single score assigned to it by using the following rules:
If your picked movie for #1 OR #10 is correct, you score 13 points for it.
If your picked movie for 2-9 is correct, you score 10 points for it.
If your picked movie is only 1 spot away from its actual placement, you score 7 points for it.
If your picked movie is only 2 spots away from its actual placement, you score 5 points for it.
If your picked movie is placed inside the Top 10, you score 3 points for it.
If your picked movie is not placed inside the Top 10, you score 0 points for it.
For each of your picked dark horses placed inside the Top 10, you score 1 point. -If two or more rules apply to a single pick, only that single rule will be applied which assigns the highest point value to that pick. For example: If your pick for #1 is correct, you don't get 16 points for it because it is #1 and because it placed inside the Top 10; instead you only get 13 points for it.
Germain’s top 10
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
3. The Little Mermaid
4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
6. The Flash
7. Fast X
8. Barbie
9. Oppenheimer
10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
DARK HORSES
-Elemental
-Haunted Mansion
-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Peter's top 10
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse
3. The Little Mermaid
4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
6. The Flash
7. Fast X
8. Barbie
9. Oppenheimer
10. Elemental
DARK HORSES
-Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
-Haunted Mansion
Devindra’s Top 10
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
4. The Little Mermaid
5. The Flash
6. Elemental
7. Fast X
8. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
9. Barbie
10. Oppenheimer
DARK HORSES
-Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
-Meg 2
-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Jeff’s Top 10
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
3. The Little Mermaid
4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
6. Fast X
7. The Flash
8. Elemental
9. Oppenheimer
10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
DARK HORSES
-Barbie
-Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
-Haunted Mansion
Dave’s top 10
1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
3. The Little Mermaid
4. The Flash
5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
7. Fast X
8. Barbie
9. Oppenheimer
10. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
DARK HORSES
-Blue Beetle
-Elemental
-Haunted Mansion
