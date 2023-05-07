Better With Glasses: A Summer I Turned Pretty Podcast

**Podcast contains spoilers**
Welcome to "Better With Glasses," a podcast for fans of Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Join me as I recap each episo...
S2 Ep. 3: Love Sick
*Podcast Contains Spoilers*
In this episode of the podcast we will break down 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Episode 3. For book fans and show fans this episode has been long-awaited despite the heartbreak and tears shed. We will cover the music, book-to-show adaptations and give our thoughts on some of the most pivotal relationship/character moments delivered in "Love Sick."
7/17/2023
1:11:45
S2 Ep. 2: Love Scene
*Podcast contains spoilers!*
In this episode of the Better With Glasses Podcast we break down the second episode of the second season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', "Love Scene." In this episode, Belly is going on a road trip to find Conrad as we also see glimpses into Belly's last road trip with Conrad... taking their relationship to a new level. Join us as we break down the episode and give our thoughts/opinions on the scenes, characters, story, and music most of all!!!
7/15/2023
58:49
S2 Ep. 1: Love Lost
Podcast contains spoilers!
In this episode we're breaking down the premiere of TSITP Season 2, titled "Love Lost". Listen as we unpack the scenes, share our favorite moments/music and discuss/debate everything from plotlines to all the Belly/Conrad feels.
7/14/2023
58:11
Last Call Thoughts/Predictions Ahead of Season 2 Release
*Contains Book 2 & 3 Spoilers*
Last call episode just a few days ahead of the full release of Season 2!!!!! To say that we're excited is an understatement and we know y'all are too. Tune in for the last bonus episode before we get into the episode-by-episode breakdowns. We are giving our last thoughts, last takes and answering YOUR burning questions.
7/12/2023
43:51
Breaking Down Belly/Jeremiah Fight & New Season 2 Clips
Season 2 is going to be a bumpy ride!! In this episode of the podcast, we are recapping and discussing the new promo clips of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 with OUR LATEST predictions and analysis, especially of Belly and Jeremiah!
🌸 Questions / Feedback / Comments below or at [email protected]
Welcome to "Better With Glasses," a podcast for fans of Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Join me as I recap each episode, share favorite moments, offer up little-known facts, dispute love triangles, and hopefully interview the cast/creative team that brought Jenny Han's book trilogy to life! Grab a pomegranate margarita, pick up a couple of the good muffins & gear up for a trip to Cousins Beach!
Host: Vicky
Co-Host: Casey
Producer: Casey
Host: Vicky
Co-Host: Casey
Producer: Casey
Presented by Slackie Brown Media