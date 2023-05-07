Better With Glasses: A Summer I Turned Pretty Podcast

S2 Ep. 2: Love Scene

*Podcast contains spoilers!* In this episode of the Better With Glasses Podcast we break down the second episode of the second season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', "Love Scene." In this episode, Belly is going on a road trip to find Conrad as we also see glimpses into Belly's last road trip with Conrad... taking their relationship to a new level. Join us as we break down the episode and give our thoughts/opinions on the scenes, characters, story, and music most of all!!! --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/betterwithglassespod/support