Dorit Exposes the Truth About Sutton + Garcelle's Real Motives: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap

Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back to break down the final Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode of 2024, High Horses and Low Blows. We question why Dorit and Sutton are even fighting in the first place, before we analyze Garcelle's role in it all and why Kyle and Erika are glad to take a back seat. Then we dive into the Denim and Diamonds party, where Dorit's See You Next Tuesday performance was truly that of a showman. Was Camille really just trying to have a moment? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!