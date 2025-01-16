The Text Message That Changed Everything! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap
DONATE TO BABY2BABY: https://donate.baby2baby.org/give/648067/#!/donation/checkout
Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back to recap this week's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, A Perfect Storm Out. We discuss Kyle's vein, Sutton outing Mauricio's "alleged" infidelity, and the sad, sad pizza party that Erika Jayne did not deserve. Then, we dive into the truth about Kyle's relationship with PK, where jokes and memes have now been exposed as deeper text conversations. What does this mean? Will this actually vindicate Kyle? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!
Kyle Caught! Dorit Explodes Over Texts with PK + More: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap
Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back with our first episode of 2025 to recap Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but not before we send our thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating LA fires and share ways to help. Diving into the episode, we then discuss Sutton's calculated pattern, the ongoing struggles with Dorit and PK, and whether Kyle texting PK is innocent or inappropriate. Is Dorit taking things too far? Or is Kyle breaking the girl code? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!
Dorit Exposes the Truth About Sutton + Garcelle's Real Motives: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap
Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back to break down the final Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode of 2024, High Horses and Low Blows. We question why Dorit and Sutton are even fighting in the first place, before we analyze Garcelle's role in it all and why Kyle and Erika are glad to take a back seat. Then we dive into the Denim and Diamonds party, where Dorit's See You Next Tuesday performance was truly that of a showman. Was Camille really just trying to have a moment? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!
Inside DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's + James Kennedy Arrest + EXPLOSIVE RHOBH Recap!
Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back with some BIG news—we attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's! We discuss the best blue carpet moments, party highlights plus exclusive details about James Kennedy from that night, prior to his domestic violence arrest. Then we dive into this week's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Sutton and Garcelle really get into the drama with Dorit and Kyle. Whose side are we on? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!
The Real Reason Kyle is Mad at Dorit 👀 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap
Kim (@bravobreakingnews) and Lisa (@lisanotrinna) are back to break down this week's episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Life's a Beach. We dive into every detail of Kathy Hilton's cast trip, from the invites to the games, car pillows and more! Then analyze Kyle and Mauricio's sit down and detail some shocking info about new friend-of, Jennifer Tilly. Lastly, of course, Dorit vs. Kyle continues and a new revelation causes Kim to finally choose a side. Are we Team Kyle or Team Dorit? Watch to find out, and make sure you subscribe so you don't miss any Bravo Breaking News!
Welcome to Bravo Breaking News, where we dive deep into the latest episodes and news about the Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Southern Charm, Summer House and more Bravo TV shows.
Join us for hot takes, hilarious moments and unpopular opinions about all-things Bravo! Listen, like and subscribe so you don't miss a thing.