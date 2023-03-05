Hosts Dave Baker and Andrew Price walk you through the ins and outs of a particular topic in film, television and pop culture, no matter how strange or obscure.... More
Available Episodes
The Boston Molasses Massacre | Case File #155
In 1919, a confluence of weather conditions and negligence caused an explosion of a tanker of molasses that became one of the goofiest but most horrific freak accidents of all time.
Bettie Page | Case File #154
Though her career was short, she was in over 20,000 pin-up photos and ended up defining an entire cultural sexual awakening. She also lived a tortured and ultimately tragic life.
Damanhur, Italian Art Cult | Case File #153
In the 1970s, a cult started in Italy dedicated to creating the most beautiful artwork in the world. They built one of the most astonishing structures in the world.
The US Soldier Who Became a North Korean Movie Star | Case File #152
In the mid 1960s, US soldier Charles Jenkins defected from his post to escape the Vietnam war and wound up as a POW in North Korea for 40 years - where he became a movie star?
Zambia Space Program | Case File #151
In the 1960s, a man from the newly-independent nation of Zambia started a space program to beat the US and Russia to the stars. It...didn't work but the story is hilarious and weirdly inspirational.
Hosts Dave Baker and Andrew Price walk you through the ins and outs of a particular topic in film, television and pop culture, no matter how strange or obscure. No matter how small a factoid seems to be, Dave and Andrew will explore its origin and maybe even correct some misconceptions on commonly held pop culture beliefs.
