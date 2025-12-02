Ep. 12 - Macaulay Culkin talks Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich, Uncle Buck, The Good Son, Zootopia 2, Fallout, Filmmaking, John Williams, John Candy, John Hughes, Kieran Culkin, Childhood & more
Episode 12 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.NOTE/CORRECTION: At the 54-min marker, I accidentally mixed up Dean Cundy with Don Burgess. Dean Cundy was the cinematographer for "Back To The Future". You can see how I mixed it up because Don Burgess did become Robert Zemeckis' cinemetographer for many of Zemeckis' future films. Just my wires getting crossed. Either way, Don Burgess did shoot "Richie Rich" and you can also see how it was mixed up since Alan Silvestri did score "Back To The Future" and "Richie Rich". In this episode, Macaulay Culkin talks Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich, The Good Son, Zootopia 2, Fallout, Filmmaking, John Williams, John Candy, John Hughes, Kieran Culkin, Childhood, Bees & more!Link to Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone tour: https://www.homealonetour.com/