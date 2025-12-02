Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsOn Film…With Kevin McCarthy
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
On Film…With Kevin McCarthy
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

On Film…With Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy
ArtsMusic
On Film…With Kevin McCarthy
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Ep. 14 - Troy Kotsur talks Black Rabbit, CODA, Winning Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Jim Carrey, Filmmaking, Blocking, Cinematography, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and more!
    Episode 14 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.Note: The interview also features Justin Maurer, who is an American Sign Language Interpreter. In this episode, Troy Kotsur talks Black Rabbit, CODA, Winning Best Supporting Actor Oscar, Jim Carrey, Filmmaking, Blocking, Cinematography, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and more!#troykotsur #CODA #filmmaking #movies #jimcarrey #joelschumacher
    --------  
    1:00:19
  • Ep. 13 - Shawn Levy talks Star War Starfighter , Stranger Things 5, Thomas Newman, Filmmaking, Night at the Museum, Date Night, Real Steel, Big Fat Liar, Return of the Jedi and more!
    Episode 13 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.In this episode, Shawn Levy talks Star War Starfighter , Stranger Things 5, Thomas Newman, Filmmaking, Night at the Museum, Date Night, Real Steel, Big Fat Liar and more!#shawnlevy #strangerthings #starwars #starfighter #returnofthejedi #movies #filmmaking #cinematography #thomasnewman #score
    --------  
    47:04
  • Ep. 12 - Macaulay Culkin talks Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich, Uncle Buck, The Good Son, Zootopia 2, Fallout, Filmmaking, John Williams, John Candy, John Hughes, Kieran Culkin, Childhood & more
    Episode 12 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.NOTE/CORRECTION: At the 54-min marker, I accidentally mixed up Dean Cundy with Don Burgess. Dean Cundy was the cinematographer for "Back To The Future". You can see how I mixed it up because Don Burgess did become Robert Zemeckis' cinemetographer for many of Zemeckis' future films. Just my wires getting crossed. Either way, Don Burgess did shoot "Richie Rich" and you can also see how it was mixed up since Alan Silvestri did score "Back To The Future" and "Richie Rich". In this episode, Macaulay Culkin talks Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich, The Good Son, Zootopia 2, Fallout, Filmmaking, John Williams, John Candy, John Hughes, Kieran Culkin, Childhood, Bees & more!Link to Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone tour: https://www.homealonetour.com/ #macaulayculkin #homealone #johncandy #unclebuck #mygirl#filmmaking #childhood #nostalgia
    --------  
    1:10:37
  • Ep. 11 - Ethan Hawke talks Blue Moon, The Before Trilogy, Training Day, Richard Linklater, White Fang, Filmmaking, Cinematography, Film Score, Favorite Movies and more!
    Episode 11 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.In this episode, Ethan Hawke talks Blue Moon, The Before Trilogy, Training Day, Richard Linklater, White Fang, Filmmaking, Cinematography, Film Score, Favorite Movies and more!#ethanhawke #bluemoon #beforesunrise #beforesunset #beforemidnight #trainingday #whitefang #deadpoetssociety
    --------  
    1:13:07
  • Ep. 10 - Edgar Wright talks The Running Man, Shaun of the Dead, Filmmaking, Music, Stephen King, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Film Score, Cinematography and more.
    Episode 10 of "On Film...with Kevin McCarthy". New film podcast featuring longer form interviews with filmmakers discussing craft.In this episode, director Edgar Wright talks The Running Man, Shaun of the Dead, Filmmaking, Music, Stephen King, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Film Score, Cinematography, Movie posters and more.#edgarwright #therunningman #glenpowell #filmmaking #cinematography
    --------  
    29:33

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About On Film…With Kevin McCarthy

Longer-form cinema interviews diving into filmmaking craft including acting, directing, editing, composing and so much more. I grew up watching DVD features and I always wanted to create a show that can be similar to that idea of giving audiences an understanding of the hard work and dedication that goes into filmmaking.
Podcast website
ArtsMusicTV & FilmFilm InterviewsMusic InterviewsPerforming Arts

Listen to On Film…With Kevin McCarthy, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

On Film…With Kevin McCarthy: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:40:56 PM