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Reality Life with Kate Casey

Kate Casey
After ShowsEntertainment News
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Latest episode

1689 episodes

  • Reality Life with Kate Casey

    Ep. - 1683 - BETRAYAL: DIRTY SECRETS

    08/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    The new season of Hulu's acclaimed true crime anthology Betrayal returns with Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, a three-part docuseries that examines the devastating consequences of deception inside one family—and within law enforcement.

    At the center of the story is Karoline Borega, who believed she was married to a devoted husband and respected Colorado Springs police officer, Joel Kern. That life unraveled when she discovered he had spent years abusing his position of authority to pursue a secret sexual life while deceiving both his family and the police department he served. Through exclusive interviews, internal affairs footage, and firsthand accounts, the series explores betrayal, institutional trust, and the difficult process of rebuilding after unimaginable deception.

    Kate is joined by Karoline Borega and Andrea Gunning, host of the Betrayal podcast and executive producer of the series.


    Reality Life with Kate Casey
    Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
    Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
    What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
    Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Reality Life with Kate Casey

    Ep. - 1683 - THE ULTIMATUM FINALE THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP

    08/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows six couples at a crossroads: one partner is ready for marriage, while the other isn't. After issuing an ultimatum, each person dates other participants, enters a three-week trial marriage with a new partner, then reunites with their original partner before deciding whether to get engaged, walk away together, or end the relationship for good.

    Chris DeRosa, co-host of the Fixing Famous People podcast, joins Kate to break down the explosive Season 4 finale and reunion.

    Chris also gives some insight into what expect for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Bravo.


    Reality Life with Kate Casey
    Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
    Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
    What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
    Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Reality Life with Kate Casey

    Ep. - 1682 - THE TRIAL OF LINDSAY CLANCY

    08/05/2026 | 37 mins.
    The trial of Lindsay Clancy has reignited difficult questions about postpartum mental illness, criminal responsibility, and where medicine and the law intersect. To examine the case from two legal perspectives, Kate speaks with two attorneys whose expertise approaches the case from different angles.

    Jenifer Marks is a former family law attorney and legal consultant. Marks discusses the family law issues surrounding the case, including child welfare and parental responsibility.

    Mark Eiglarsh is a criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor, and law professor. Eiglarsh explains the prosecution and defense strategies, Massachusetts' standard for criminal responsibility, and the legal challenges both sides face as the case unfolds.


    Reality Life with Kate Casey
    Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
    Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
    What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
    Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Reality Life with Kate Casey

    Ep. - 1681 - HOUSE OF STASSI

    08/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode, Kate digs into House of Stassi, Hulu's new reality series following former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder as she builds a life and career beyond the show that made her famous. Kate traces the show's origins, breaks down the cast and how they orbit Stassi's world, and unpacks what the series reveals, and what it leaves unanswered, about fame, family, and the blurry line between authenticity and performance once a personality becomes a brand.


    Reality Life with Kate Casey
    Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
    Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
    What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
    Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Reality Life with Kate Casey

    Ep. - 1680 - WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK WITH KATE CASEY

    08/03/2026 | 16 mins.
    Kate discusses what to watch this week including The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo), Double Lives of Suburban Wives (TLC), Inside the Trustor Scandal (Netflix), Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion (Bravo), and Age Inappropriate (We TV).


    Reality Life with Kate Casey
    Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
    Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
    What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
    Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
    Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
    Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
    Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
    Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Reality Life with Kate Casey
Daily podcast about unscripted television. Kate Casey interviews the talent, producers, and directors of reality shows, documentaries, and docuseries. Saturday episodes tell incredible person stories.
Podcast website
After ShowsEntertainment NewsNewsTV & FilmTrue Crime

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