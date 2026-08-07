Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1689 episodes
- The new season of Hulu's acclaimed true crime anthology Betrayal returns with Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, a three-part docuseries that examines the devastating consequences of deception inside one family—and within law enforcement.
At the center of the story is Karoline Borega, who believed she was married to a devoted husband and respected Colorado Springs police officer, Joel Kern. That life unraveled when she discovered he had spent years abusing his position of authority to pursue a secret sexual life while deceiving both his family and the police department he served. Through exclusive interviews, internal affairs footage, and firsthand accounts, the series explores betrayal, institutional trust, and the difficult process of rebuilding after unimaginable deception.
Kate is joined by Karoline Borega and Andrea Gunning, host of the Betrayal podcast and executive producer of the series.
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows six couples at a crossroads: one partner is ready for marriage, while the other isn't. After issuing an ultimatum, each person dates other participants, enters a three-week trial marriage with a new partner, then reunites with their original partner before deciding whether to get engaged, walk away together, or end the relationship for good.
Chris DeRosa, co-host of the Fixing Famous People podcast, joins Kate to break down the explosive Season 4 finale and reunion.
Chris also gives some insight into what expect for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Bravo.
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The trial of Lindsay Clancy has reignited difficult questions about postpartum mental illness, criminal responsibility, and where medicine and the law intersect. To examine the case from two legal perspectives, Kate speaks with two attorneys whose expertise approaches the case from different angles.
Jenifer Marks is a former family law attorney and legal consultant. Marks discusses the family law issues surrounding the case, including child welfare and parental responsibility.
Mark Eiglarsh is a criminal defense attorney, former prosecutor, and law professor. Eiglarsh explains the prosecution and defense strategies, Massachusetts' standard for criminal responsibility, and the legal challenges both sides face as the case unfolds.
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this episode, Kate digs into House of Stassi, Hulu's new reality series following former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder as she builds a life and career beyond the show that made her famous. Kate traces the show's origins, breaks down the cast and how they orbit Stassi's world, and unpacks what the series reveals, and what it leaves unanswered, about fame, family, and the blurry line between authenticity and performance once a personality becomes a brand.
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kate discusses what to watch this week including The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th (Bravo), Double Lives of Suburban Wives (TLC), Inside the Trustor Scandal (Netflix), Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion (Bravo), and Age Inappropriate (We TV).
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Summer Reading List: https://katecasey.substack.com/p/books-i-cant-stop-talking-about-this
Vanity Fair Article: https://www.vanityfair.com/culture/story/martha-moxleys-diary
What to Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.com
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecasey
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseyca
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itskatecasey?lang=en
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245
Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/katecasey
Twitter: https://twitter.com/katecasey
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More After Shows podcasts
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the DragonAfter Shows, TV & Film
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle SeahawksAfter Shows, Football, Sports, TV & Film
- Daily Dose of DanaAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Reality Life with Kate CaseyAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, True Crime
Trending After Shows podcasts
About Reality Life with Kate Casey
Daily podcast about unscripted television. Kate Casey interviews the talent, producers, and directors of reality shows, documentaries, and docuseries. Saturday episodes tell incredible person stories.Podcast website
Listen to Reality Life with Kate Casey, RHAP: We Know Big Brother and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Reality Life with Kate Casey
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.