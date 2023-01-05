Ep. - 664 - THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS + MENUDO

Kate discusses the intersection of the lives of Erik and Lyle Menendez who murdered their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989, and several members of the Latin boy band Menudo. Erik and Lyle were found guilty of their murders and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. The brothers stated at trial that they killed their parents out of fear for their lives after a lifetime of sexual abuse at the hands of Jose, and that Kitty encouraged his behavior. Several members of Menudo have come forward in docuseries revealing new allegations of sexual assault against the Menendez brothers' father Jose. Judie Saunders, Esq. is a sexual abuse litigator with ASK LLP. She provides insight on whether the new allegations will help the Menendez case.