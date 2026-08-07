The new season of Hulu's acclaimed true crime anthology Betrayal returns with Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, a three-part docuseries that examines the devastating consequences of deception inside one family—and within law enforcement.



At the center of the story is Karoline Borega, who believed she was married to a devoted husband and respected Colorado Springs police officer, Joel Kern. That life unraveled when she discovered he had spent years abusing his position of authority to pursue a secret sexual life while deceiving both his family and the police department he served. Through exclusive interviews, internal affairs footage, and firsthand accounts, the series explores betrayal, institutional trust, and the difficult process of rebuilding after unimaginable deception.



Kate is joined by Karoline Borega and Andrea Gunning, host of the Betrayal podcast and executive producer of the series.





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