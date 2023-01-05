Four times a week Kate Casey interviews directors, producers, and reality stars from unscripted television. More
Available Episodes
5 of 670
Ep. - 664 - THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS + MENUDO
Kate discusses the intersection of the lives of Erik and Lyle Menendez who murdered their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989, and several members of the Latin boy band Menudo. Erik and Lyle were found guilty of their murders and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. The brothers stated at trial that they killed their parents out of fear for their lives after a lifetime of sexual abuse at the hands of Jose, and that Kitty encouraged his behavior. Several members of Menudo have come forward in docuseries revealing new allegations of sexual assault against the Menendez brothers' father Jose. Judie Saunders, Esq. is a sexual abuse litigator with ASK LLP. She provides insight on whether the new allegations will help the Menendez case.
5/3/2023
41:11
Ep. - 663 - IDAHO MURDER CASE AND LORI VALLOW TRIAL UPDATES
Retired FBI agent Jodi Weber returns to help Kate discuss the latest updates in the Idaho murder case and Lori Vallow trial.
5/2/2023
50:33
Ep. - 662 - WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK WITH KATE CASEY
Kate discusses what to watch this week including Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix), Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed (Peacock), Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), and Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney+).
5/1/2023
14:03
Ep. - 661 - KATE’S LIFE: FBI RECORDS AND WHAT MY GRANDMOTHER SAID
Kate discusses the results of her Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the FBI, her conversation with Jonathan Mark about her grandmother, and the most perplexing event that happened to her mother when Kate was 4 years old.
4/29/2023
39:48
Ep. - 660 - THE SEXUAL ABUSE COVER-UP IN GYMNASTICS RACHAEL DENHOLLANDER AND KIM SHORE
Kate discusses the cover-up that led to the United States gymnastics sex abuse scandal that began in 2015, alleging Dr. Larry Nassar repeatedly sexually assaulted at least 365 young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment. For 18 years, he was the team doctor of the United States women's national gymnastics team, where he used his position to exploit, deceive, and sexually assault hundreds of children and young women. Rachael Denhollander became known internationally in 2016 as the first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against Nassar. She is an attorney, author, advocate, and educator. Kim Shore is a former gymnast and founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, part of a global movement dedicated to eradicating abuse from gymnastics in Canada. Reality Life with Kate CaseyPatreon: http://www.patreon.com/katecaseyMust Watch List: https://katecasey.substack.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/katecaseyInstagram: http://www.instagram.com/katecaseycaTik Tok: http://www.tiktok.com/itskatecaseyCameo: https://cameo.com/katecaseyFacebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/113157919338245Amazon.com: www.amazon.com/shop/katecaseySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.