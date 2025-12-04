‘Survivor' 49 Episode 11 With Danny! | The Pod Has Spoken
Tyson and Riley are joined by Danny from ‘Survivor' 41, a former professional football player and friend of the podcast, to recap the 11th episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 49. They start the episode with their overall thoughts on this season so far before going over the balance needed to play ‘Survivor’ and the act of revenge in gameplay.
00:00 - Welcome!
05:32 - Some ’Survivor' 49 thoughts
22:12 - “Cherry on Top”
38:47 - The journey
52:11 - Immunity and reward challenge
55:41 - The reward
1:04:11 - Tribal council
1:13:10 - Predictions
1:28:20 - Thanks for watching!
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Danny McCray
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:33:58
--------
1:33:58
‘Survivor 49' Episode 10! | The Pod Has Spoken
Tyson and Riley are joined by Sam from ‘Survivor 47’ to recap the 10th episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 49. They start the show by giving their reactions to this episode’s wild tribal council before getting into the idol play, rice negotiations, and their predictions for the players.
00:00 - Welcome!
03:07 - Tribal council
24:47 - “Huge Dose of Bamboozle”
43:40 - Reward challenge
47:54 - Immunity challenge
54:26 - Sanctuary
58:10 - Predictions
1:19:37 - Thanks for watching!
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Sam Phalen
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:23:36
--------
1:23:36
‘Survivor 49' Episode 9! | The Pod Has Spoken
Tyson and Riley are back to recap the ninth episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 49. They talk about possible strategies for the players, the fluidity of alliances within this season, and different ways to “shake up” tribal council.
00:00 - Welcome!
04:08 - “If You’re Loyal to All, You’re Loyal to None”
22:37 - Reward challenge
27:27 - The reward
42:02 - Back at camp
48:48 - Immunity challenge
57:31 - Pre-tribal scramble
57:47 - Tribal council
1:05:56 - Predictions
1:18:55 - Thanks for watching!
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:21:46
--------
1:21:46
‘Survivor 49' Episode 8 With Q! | The Pod Has Spoken
HED: ‘Survivor 49' Episode 8 With Q! | The Pod Has Spoken
Tyson and Riley are joined by Q from ‘Survivor 46’ and the upcoming ‘Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ to recap the eighth episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 49. They talk about their pickleball rematch, the best and the worst of idol play, and try to calculate the toughest math problems of ‘Survivor.’
00:00 - Welcome!
11:52 - “Hot Grim Reaper”
23:28 - Immunity challenge
48:05 - Pre-tribal scramble
1:06:01 - Tribal council
1:20:52 - Predictions
1:34:44 - Thanks for watching!
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Quintavius "Q" Burdette
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:37:56
--------
1:37:56
‘Survivor 49' Episode 7 With Caroline! | The Pod Has Spoken
Drop your buffs (for real this time)! Tyson and Riley are joined by Caroline from ‘Survivor 47’ to recap the seventh episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 49. They react to the merge, give their opinions on naming alliances, and talk about every player’s need for a backup plan in their ‘Survivor’ strategy.
00:00 - Welcome!
04:52 - “Blood Will Be Drawn”
28:45 - The merge reward and immunity challenge
48:15 - Pre-tribal scramble and tribal council
1:09:52 - Predictions
1:27:35 - Thanks for watching!
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Caroline Vidmar
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Pod Has Spoken with Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee is your go-to destination for all things 'Survivor.' Each week, Tyson and Riley break down the latest episode of 'Survivor' 49, with special guests all season long. Their behind-the-scenes perspective will make you feel like you're sitting in on the tribal council yourself.