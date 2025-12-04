‘Survivor' 49 Episode 11 With Danny! | The Pod Has Spoken

Tyson and Riley are joined by Danny from 'Survivor' 41, a former professional football player and friend of the podcast, to recap the 11th episode of 'Survivor' Season 49. They start the episode with their overall thoughts on this season so far before going over the balance needed to play 'Survivor' and the act of revenge in gameplay. 00:00 - Welcome! 05:32 - Some 'Survivor' 49 thoughts 22:12 - "Cherry on Top" 38:47 - The journey 52:11 - Immunity and reward challenge 55:41 - The reward 1:04:11 - Tribal council 1:13:10 - Predictions 1:28:20 - Thanks for watching! Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee Guest: Danny McCray Producer: Ashleigh Smith Theme Song: Devon Renaldo