We are so excited to welcome Kim Rhodes (Sheriff Jody Mills) back to the podcast. She shares why this might not be her favorite episode, the joy of doing your own stunts, and why the relationship between Sam and Jody just works. Rob and Rich learn about the Roman goddess Vesta. www.patreon.com/spnthenandnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Writers Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner return to the podcast to share great behind-the-scenes stories of this heavy mythology episode. There is so much going on in this script that we had to go back to the source. Please Rob and Rich learn about X. www.patreon.com/spnthenandnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

We always love a heavy mythology episode, and who better to bring it all together than executive producer Bob Singer. He directs this episode where all comes to a head with Sam facing Gadreel, Crowley collaborates, and the boys are in a bad place. Rob and Rich learn a little something about the biblical inspiration for Gadreel. Anyone from Poughkeepsi listening? www.patreon.com/spnthenandnow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Timothy Omundson (Cain) joins the podcast for his debut episode. Hear about how he channeled Bruce Lee, his college days with Rich, and why conventions & fans are so important to him. Why do people ask Rob to sign the first-blade? Plus, FELICIA DAY joins the podcast for a guest review. Rob and Rich learn a little something about Cain from the bible. www.patreon.com/spnthenandnow The Guild Kickstarter Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

DJ Qualls (Garth) returns to the podcast to talk about his role as Garth. He shares behind the scenes stories about scheduling issues with Man In The High Castle, challenges of being a werewolf, and his disgust of mayonnaise. Rob and Rich learn a little something about Norse mythology. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Supernatural Then and Now

About Supernatural Then and Now

About Supernatural Then and Now

In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the CW’s Supernatural (created by Eric Kripke) took audiences on a wild ride of family, fate, and faith with a rocking soundtrack and a seriously cool car. But that was then, and now … it’s time for another ride. Join hosts Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley/God) and Richard Speight Jr (Gabriel and director of many episodes) for Supernatural: Then and Now, a winding road trip through every episode of this iconic series, one by one, every week, with guests each episode from the cast and crew that made the wild ride possible. Buckle up for guests including Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean), and Robert Singer (Executive producer), as well as many many more. Subscribe for early access, live Q&As, video interviews and the community at https://patreon.com/spnthenandnow Follow the podcast on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spnthenandnow/ linktr.ee/spnthenandnow