About Supernatural Then and Now

In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the CW’s Supernatural (created by Eric Kripke) took audiences on a wild ride of family, fate, and faith with a rocking soundtrack and a seriously cool car. But that was then and now … it’s time for another ride.

Join hosts Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley/God) and Richard Speight Jr (Gabriel and director of many episodes) for Supernatural: Then and Now, a winding road trip through every episode of this iconic series, one by one, every week, with guests each episode from the cast and crew that made the wild ride possible.

Buckle up for guests including Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean), and Robert Singer (Executive producer), as well as many many more.

