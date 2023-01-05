Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Story Mill Media
In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven ... More
In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven ... More

  • Season 4 Tease - We'll be back May 29
    Season 4 of the podcast will be back May 29. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    1:37
  • Season 3 Podcast Finale, Rob and Rich Pick Their Top 3
    Rob and Rich look back at season 3 of the Supernatural. They debate their top 3 episodes from the season and share what they are looking forward to in season 4. There will be a brief hiatus till season 4 of the podcast, but stay tuned to Patreon for bonus clips, legacy video interviews, and previews of what's to come. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    34:25
  • No Rest For The Wicked with Bob Singer (S3EP16)
    Executive producer and co-showrunner Bob Singer joins us to discuss the finale of season 3 and what's to come in season 4. That scene with Dean in hell is crazy!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/17/2023
    49:13
  • Time Is On My Side with Make-up Artist Shannon Coppin (S3EP15)
    Make-up artist Shannon Coppin joins the podcast. Hear how she makes perfection even better. Great behind-the-scenes stories from another great department head. Sometimes a pimple has to be a pimple. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/10/2023
    57:07
  • Long Distance Call with Brad Cresser (S3EP14)
    This episode of Supernatural featured some great performances from the guest stars. Bob Singer did a great job directing and Jeremy Carver did a great job writing.  This episode makes the "platinum membership" worthwhile. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/3/2023
    47:38

About Supernatural Then and Now

In 2005, Sam and Dean Winchester set off on a road trip that would save the world and change television. For fifteen seasons and three hundred and twenty-seven episodes, the CW’s Supernatural (created by Eric Kripke) took audiences on a wild ride of family, fate, and faith with a rocking soundtrack and a seriously cool car. But that was then and now … it’s time for another ride.

Join hosts Rob Benedict (Chuck Shurley/God) and Richard Speight Jr (Gabriel and director of many episodes) for Supernatural: Then and Now, a winding road trip through every episode of this iconic series, one by one, every week, with guests each episode from the cast and crew that made the wild ride possible. 

Buckle up for guests including Jared Padalecki (Sam), Jensen Ackles (Dean), and Robert Singer (Executive producer), as well as many many more.

