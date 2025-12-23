In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler break down Heated Rivalry Episode 4 “Rose." They start with the big news that Heated Rivalry has officially been renewed for Season 2 before breaking down the timeline and how Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's relationship has evolved.Then they unpack the episode’s heartbreaking themes and the emotional toll of Shane and Ilya having to pass as completely straight in professional hockey. They also break down that intimate evening at Ilya's house - complete with tuna melts, ginger ale, and couch cuddling - and why Shane runs out. They discuss the introduction of Rose Landry and the episode’s standout music moment, which perfectly captures the ache at the heart of Shane and Ilya’s story. #heatedrivalry #podcast #recap 00:00:00 Intro to podcast00:01:10 Season 2 announced and predictions00:04:52 Apologies, corrections, notes 00:07:03 Timelines and opening montage00:14:26 Top 5 Moments of Shane and Ilya Having to Pass as Completely Straight Hockey Players00:15:54 Shane with Hayden00:18:14 Svetlana asking about Jane00:19:33 Swedish princess at Wimbledon00:22:15 Ilya yelling "I need to get laid!"00:23:11 Ilya and Shane dancing at the club00:24:40 "All The Things She Said" by t.A.T.u.00:27:22 Shane and Ilya's sexual identity00:31:39 Ginger ale00:33:22 Hooking up leads to intimacy00:35:15 Shane and Ilya's relationship00:43:00 Shane meets Rose Landry00:46:03 Ending - crosscutting thinking of each other00:50:04 Tyler's Takes00:50:32 Mr. Real Estate00:51:26 Shane's commercials00:52:07 Sexting00:52:47 Season schedule calendar00:53:26 Shoes off and boring00:55:09 Hollander passing with Western last name00:55:46 Ryan Price00:56:56 What's the deal with Miles?Buy our merch: ⁠https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTV⁠Follow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: ⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentv⁠⁠Subscribe to our YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1⁠