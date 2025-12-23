Heated Rivalry - Finale Predictions and Mailbag Podcast
12/23/2025 | 55 mins.
In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler are joined by their friend Ryan Carlos to recap the emotional episode 5 of Heated Rivalry, "I'll Believe in Anything." Then they read listener questions, comments, and theories from the Mailbag. They discuss music from the show, gay athletes, straight actors playing queer roles, watered down smoothies, and even Taylor Swift.Finally, everyone gives their predications for episode 6 the season one finale of Heated Rivalry. Will Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov come out? What will the reaction be to Scott Hunter and Kip going public with their relationship?00:00 Introduction to podcast01:26 No spoilers; no book talk01:50 Scott and Kip's big kiss (Tyler teared up)06:53 Music and cultural phenomenon of HR11:09 Rose having the talk with Shane12:33 Scott and Kip's future, watery smoothies14:21 Mailbag15:07 Game Changer name meaning16:42 Changing tone of the show18:41 Will Scott interact with Shane and Ilya? Will they come out?27:38 HR not eligible for Emmys?!33:01 Comparing HR to Taylor Swift's new docu-series39:43 Straight actors playing queer roles44:48 Shane and Illya calling each other by first names47:09 Do Jillian and Tyler live together?49:27 Predictions for season finaleFollow Ryan Carlos:https://www.tiktok.com/@oh.its.ryanhttps://x.com/OhItsRyanBuy our merch:https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTVFollow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentvSubscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1
Heated Rivalry - Episode 5 "I'll Believe in Anything" Recap Podcast
12/20/2025 | 1h 12 mins.
In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler recap the emotional episode 5 of Heated Rivalry, "I'll Believe in Anything." Of course they start with that kiss on the ice! TV moment of the year? Then they break down Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's developing relationship as they finally admit they have feelings for each other. Jillian gives her Top 5 tearing up moments of ep 5. Tyler explains the timeline. And they chat about Rose's gay boyfriends, flirting at all-star weekend, and theorize about Scott Hunter and Kip's relationship. #heatedrivalry #podcast #recap00:00:00 Intro to podcast and that kiss on the ice!00:04:33 No spoilers; haven't read the books disclaimer00:05:17 Mailbag Q&A episode coming up00:07:07 Timelines00:09:47 Emotional progress in episode 500:14:00 Top 5 Tearing Up Moments00:15:55 Rose has the talk with Shane00:21:59 Shane tells Ilya he has feelings00:26:35 Ilya speaks his heart in Russian00:32:01 Ilya visits Shane in the hospital00:40:22 Scott and Kip kiss on the ice at the MLH Cup00:55:16 Tyler's Takes00:55:17 Man in the Crease and double entendres00:57:03 Online comments on Rose and Shane00:59:03 Follow Miles back00:59:50 Shane got a stylist01:00:39 Svetlana knows Ilya's truth01:02:12 Flirting at all-star weekend01:04:25 Ilya's voicemail01:05:08 Shane Hollander's straight voiceTo send questions for the Mailbag Episode email us or DM @previouslyon_teentv on Instagram.Buy our merch: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTVFollow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentvSubscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1
Heated Rivalry - Episode 4 "Rose" Recap Podcast
12/13/2025 | 1h
In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler break down Heated Rivalry Episode 4 “Rose." They start with the big news that Heated Rivalry has officially been renewed for Season 2 before breaking down the timeline and how Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov's relationship has evolved.Then they unpack the episode’s heartbreaking themes and the emotional toll of Shane and Ilya having to pass as completely straight in professional hockey. They also break down that intimate evening at Ilya's house - complete with tuna melts, ginger ale, and couch cuddling - and why Shane runs out. They discuss the introduction of Rose Landry and the episode’s standout music moment, which perfectly captures the ache at the heart of Shane and Ilya’s story. #heatedrivalry #podcast #recap 00:00:00 Intro to podcast00:01:10 Season 2 announced and predictions00:04:52 Apologies, corrections, notes 00:07:03 Timelines and opening montage00:14:26 Top 5 Moments of Shane and Ilya Having to Pass as Completely Straight Hockey Players00:15:54 Shane with Hayden00:18:14 Svetlana asking about Jane00:19:33 Swedish princess at Wimbledon00:22:15 Ilya yelling "I need to get laid!"00:23:11 Ilya and Shane dancing at the club00:24:40 "All The Things She Said" by t.A.T.u.00:27:22 Shane and Ilya's sexual identity00:31:39 Ginger ale00:33:22 Hooking up leads to intimacy00:35:15 Shane and Ilya's relationship00:43:00 Shane meets Rose Landry00:46:03 Ending - crosscutting thinking of each other00:50:04 Tyler's Takes00:50:32 Mr. Real Estate00:51:26 Shane's commercials00:52:07 Sexting00:52:47 Season schedule calendar00:53:26 Shoes off and boring00:55:09 Hollander passing with Western last name00:55:46 Ryan Price00:56:56 What's the deal with Miles?Buy our merch: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTVFollow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentvSubscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1
Heated Rivalry - Episode 3 "Hunter" Recap Podcast
12/07/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler break down Heated Rivalry Episode 3 “Hunter,” including that big reveal! This episode introduces the relationship of closeted professional hockey star Scott Hunter and barista Christopher "Kip" Grady. The show shifts from steamy rivalry to a softer romance. Jillian and Tyler break down the top 5 romantic Scott and Kip moments and give their reactions to that tragic ending. Plus, the timelines cross in this episode when Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov are secretly hooking up, leading to tense cameos and a hockey fight with Scott Hunter! #heatedrivalry #recap 00:00:00 Intro to podcast00:00:45 Episode 3's shocking Scott Hunter reveal00:03:28 Book disclaimer00:06:44 Scott and Kip00:11:04 Heated Rivalry lighting controversy and corrections00:14:08 Timelines in Heated Rivalry00:16:54 Top 5 romantic Scott and Kip moments00:18:48 Meet-cute at smoothie shop00:20:53 Tickets to hockey game00:22:08 First time together at Scott's apartment00:24:22 Banana socks00:28:18 Scott's asks Kip to stay00:30:39 Being closeted and professional sports00:36:27 Sad ending00:41:16 Shane and Ilya cameos00:42:38 Does Scott Hunter know about Shane and Ilya?00:48:24 End of Scott and Kip?00:49:39 Tyler's Takes00:50:23 Was the smoothie good?00:51:37 Hockey player habits and superstitions00:52:23 Kingfisher bar00:54:14 Scott never does this? 00:55:06 Art galleries00:55:45 Scott's gifts for kip00:56:51 Elena's advice00:59:55 Scott's speech about his parents and family01:00:57 Good acting in this showBuy our merch: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTVFollow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentvSubscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1
Heated Rivalry - Episodes 1 and 2 Recap Podcast
12/03/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
In this podcast episode of Previously On, fangirl Jillian and her husband Tyler break down Episode 1 "Rookies" and Episode 2 "Olympians" of HBO Max and Crave's new show Heated Rivalry, the gay hockey romance series everyone is obsessing over. As a longtime romance reader, Jillian makes the case for why this adaptation fires on all cylinders - the yearning, the steam, the time jumps! Tyler rates the show's spiciness with chili peppers (even though he thought this was a show about sports). They dive into the show’s fast-burn spice / slow-burn love story, the dynamics of Shane Hollander & Ilya Rozanov, and the steamy scenes that have the internet screaming. Then, friend of the pod Ryan Carlos joins to give his opinion on the show and rank the Top 5 Hottest Moments, from the shower scene to the rooftop kiss to that long-awaited hookup.00:00:00 Intro to pod and hockey romance genre00:03:27 Heated Rivalry Eps 1 & 200:07:42 Chili Peppers for Spicy Show00:13:55 Tyler's Takes00:25:44 Ryan Carlos talks Heated Rivalry00:36:15 Ranking Top 5 Hottest ScenesFollow Ryan Carlos:https://www.tiktok.com/@oh.its.ryanhttps://x.com/OhItsRyanBuy our merch: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PreviouslyOnTeenTVFollow Previously On Teen TV on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/previouslyon_teentv/Follow Previously On Teen TV on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@previouslyon_teentvSubscribe to our YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2lgvvZGKMrQ8v24FmDdWQ?sub_confirmation=1
Previously On Teen TV