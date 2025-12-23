Heated Rivalry S1E5 "I'll Believe in Anything”
12/23/2025 | 53 mins.
Shane, Ilya, and Scott begin to accept and reveal the truth of their situations. Danni and Jenny bask in the sun and chat about the latest news in hockey. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E6 "The Cottage".
Heated Rivalry S1E4 "Rose"
12/20/2025 | 50 mins.
Tuna melts and club scenes and actress girlfriends; Danni and Jenny discuss the ins and outs of hockey stardom. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E5 "I'll Believe in Anything".
Heated Rivalry S1E3 "Hunter"
12/19/2025 | 48 mins.
An adjacent Manhattan love story shows how stifling the closet can be. Danni and Jenny chat at the bar, hoping all can come out for a drink. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E4 "Rose".
Heated Rivalry S1E2 "Olympians"
12/19/2025 | 42 mins.
As our pair reaches professional heights, their personal lives prove far more challenging. Danni and Jenny chat as they peer behind closed doors. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E3 "Hunter".
Heated Rivalry S1E1 "Rookies"
12/17/2025 | 54 mins.
The slow burn begins, as two players start both a professional career and a private affair. Join Danni and Jenny, two huge Heated Rivalry fans, as they cheer on their teams! Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E2 "Olympians".
Puck It! A Penetrating Analysis of Heated Rivalry