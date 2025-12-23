Open app
Puck It! A Penetrating Analysis of Heated Rivalry
Podcastica
  Heated Rivalry S1E5 "I'll Believe in Anything"

    Heated Rivalry S1E5 "I'll Believe in Anything"

    12/23/2025 | 53 mins.

    Shane, Ilya, and Scott begin to accept and reveal the truth of their situations. Danni and Jenny bask in the sun and chat about the latest news in hockey. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E6 "The Cottage".

  Heated Rivalry S1E4 "Rose"

    Heated Rivalry S1E4 "Rose"

    12/20/2025 | 50 mins.

    Tuna melts and club scenes and actress girlfriends; Danni and Jenny discuss the ins and outs of hockey stardom. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E5 "I'll Believe in Anything".

  Heated Rivalry S1E3 "Hunter"

    Heated Rivalry S1E3 "Hunter"

    12/19/2025 | 48 mins.

    An adjacent Manhattan love story shows how stifling the closet can be. Danni and Jenny chat at the bar, hoping all can come out for a drink. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E4 "Rose".

  Heated Rivalry S1E2 "Olympians"

    Heated Rivalry S1E2 "Olympians"

    12/19/2025 | 42 mins.

    As our pair reaches professional heights, their personal lives prove far more challenging. Danni and Jenny chat as they peer behind closed doors. Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E3 "Hunter".

  Heated Rivalry S1E1 "Rookies"

    Heated Rivalry S1E1 "Rookies"

    12/17/2025 | 54 mins.

    The slow burn begins, as two players start both a professional career and a private affair. Join Danni and Jenny, two huge Heated Rivalry fans, as they cheer on their teams! Next up: Heated Rivalry S1E2 "Olympians".

About Puck It! A Penetrating Analysis of Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry is a show that's at once groundbreaking and about the most basic and universal of things: sex, love, and sports. Hosts Jenny and Danni invite you to come with us as we probe each episode to the fullest. We're Podcastica, and we've been doing episode-by-episode deep dives into amazing TV shows for over a decade now. Check out our other fare at Podcastica.com. Sit down with a tuna melt and enjoy.
