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Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

The Four Finger Discount Network.
After ShowsTV & Film
Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)
Latest episode

618 episodes

  • Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

    To Surveil With Love (S21E20)

    07/08/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Unattended podcast! Well, not really, since you're here and this week you're getting our review of "To Surveil With Love", an episode that had a really interesting story regarding the misuse of surveillance and the sacrifice of certain freedoms in the name of "security", but just didn't know how to execute it.

    Oh and apparently The Simpsons still though the topic of blonde jokes was relevant in 2010.

    We discuss what may be the series' most tasteless gag to date, the neutering of the show's authority figures, an unfortunate incident involving one of Dando's recent deliveries and more.

    Support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/fourfingerdiscount

    Listen on Spotify - spoti.fi/4fDcSY0
    Listen on Apple Podcasts - apple.co/4dgpW3Z

    CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:

    Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park

    The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com

    The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast

    Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld

    SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-

    The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
  • Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

    Marge vs The Monorail (Revisited)

    07/02/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Yes sir, there's nothing on Earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified two-host podcast! That's right, this week we've gone back to one of the all-time classic, "Marge vs the Monorail", the episode that changed The Simpsons forever.

    We discuss Conan's original pitch, Leonard Nimoy's last-minute (but perfect) cameo, Lyle Lanley being Phil Hartman's most iconic non-regular character and more.

    Support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/fourfingerdiscount

    Listen on Spotify - spoti.fi/4fDcSY0
    Listen on Apple Podcasts - apple.co/4dgpW3Z

    CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:

    Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park

    The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com

    The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast

    Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld

    SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-

    The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
  • Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

    The Squirt And The Whale (S21E19)

    06/25/2026 | 51 mins.
    Lisa discovers a beached whale after a big storm, naming her Bluella and vowing to take care of her, only for her to die the next day. Sounds like a lot of fun, right?

    This episode truly had a lot of potential, but unfortunately couldn't stay in any one lane and left us (well, Dando in particular), pretty annoyed.

    We also discuss the downfall of Flanders, Hugh Laurie's recent tweet and more.

    Support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/fourfingerdiscount

    Listen on Spotify - spoti.fi/4fDcSY0
    Listen on Apple Podcasts - apple.co/4dgpW3Z

    CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:

    Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park

    The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com

    The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast

    Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld

    SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-

    The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
  • Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

    Chief Of Hearts (S21E18)

    06/18/2026 | 58 mins.
    This week we bust out the Battle Balls and check out the episode where Homer becomes Chief Wiggum's best friend. Honestly, it's surprising that it took this long for this story to happen, but we're glad it did.

    Here we see a more vulnerable insight into life as Clancy Wiggum, adding a new layer to Springfield's chief of police and showcasing the struggle of finding friendship as an adult.

    We also discuss the consistency of Caroline Omine's writing, carrot cake, the lack of Lisa and more.

    Support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/fourfingerdiscount

    Listen on Spotify - spoti.fi/4fDcSY0
    Listen on Apple Podcasts - apple.co/4dgpW3Z

    CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:

    Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park

    The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com

    The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast

    Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld

    SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-

    The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
  • Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

    American History X-Cellent (S21E17)

    06/11/2026 | 59 mins.
    It's time to suck the evil out of Guy and Dando with this week's review of "American History X-Cellent", an episode that sees Burns go to prison, Smithers take over the power plant, whilst Bart and Lisa raise an ant.

    A step up form last week, although at times it felt like the show was more interested in parodying prison films than actually telling a story.

    We discuss how the Burns and Smithers plots could have been their own episodes, the difference between The Shawshank Redemption and The Last Castle, the assassination of Grogu and more.

    Support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/fourfingerdiscount

    Listen on Spotify - spoti.fi/4fDcSY0
    Listen on Apple Podcasts - apple.co/4dgpW3Z

    CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:

    Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park

    The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com

    The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast

    Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld

    SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-

    The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
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About Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)
An Aussie Simpsons podcast with in-depth episode reviews, interviews, Top 10s and more. Hosted by Brendan Dando and Guy Davis.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/four-finger-discount-simpsons-podcast--5828977/support.
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