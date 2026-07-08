Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

Yes sir, there's nothing on Earth like a genuine, bona fide, electrified two-host podcast! That's right, this week we've gone back to one of the all-time classic, "Marge vs the Monorail", the episode that changed The Simpsons forever.
We discuss Conan's original pitch, Leonard Nimoy's last-minute (but perfect) cameo, Lyle Lanley being Phil Hartman's most iconic non-regular character and more.
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CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:
Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park
The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com
The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast
Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld
SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-
The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast
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