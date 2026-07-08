Four Finger Discount (Simpsons Podcast)

Unattended podcast! Well, not really, since you're here and this week you're getting our review of "To Surveil With Love", an episode that had a really interesting story regarding the misuse of surveillance and the sacrifice of certain freedoms in the name of "security", but just didn't know how to execute it.



Oh and apparently The Simpsons still though the topic of blonde jokes was relevant in 2010.



We discuss what may be the series' most tasteless gag to date, the neutering of the show's authority figures, an unfortunate incident involving one of Dando's recent deliveries and more.



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CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PODCASTS:



Goin' Down To South Park - spreaker.com/show/goin-down-to-south-park



The Movie Guide with Maltin & Davis - themovieguidepodcast.com



The One About Friends - spreaker.com/show/the-one-about-friends-podcast



Talking Seinfeld - spreaker.com/show/talking-seinfeld



SpeaKing Of The Hill - spreaker.com/show/speaking-of-the-hill-a-king-of-the-hill-



The Office Talk - spreaker.com/show/the-office-talk-podcast



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