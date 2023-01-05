Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matt Marr and Jake Anthony
Jake Anthony and Matt Marr are two Southern Queens who absolutely love reality shows about lonely hearts looking for love. They recap it all including, TLC's 90... More
  • Seeking Brother Husband: 0106 "My Two Dads"
    Seeking Brother Husband: 0106 "My Two Dads"
Y'ALL! Be sure to listen to part 2 of our podcast with Kara Berry at EVERYONE'S BUSINESS BUT MINE! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/everyones-business-but-mine-with-kara-berry/id1484425171After a visit to the OBGYN, Chara has some big news for her husbands; Mike questions the polyandrous lifestyle and presses Elisa on returning to monogamy; Kenya and Tiger tie the knot; Kim and Vinson make things official.
5/3/2023
42:21
    5/3/2023
    42:21
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht: 0404 "Lazy Daisy"
    Below Deck Sailing Yacht: 0404 "Lazy Daisy"
Capt. Glenn insists a stew go on all excursions; Daisy is frustrated after learning she's a stew down while the deck team goofed off on the eFoils; chef Ileisha's perfectionism is thrown off when she faces her greatest fear in the galley.
5/3/2023
53:03
    5/3/2023
    53:03
  • 90 Day Fiancé LOVE IN PARADISE: 0303 "Baby One More Time"
    Juan gets a crash course in parenting Jessica's sons, April tells her sisters about her secret lover, and Jordan and Everton's sweet Jamaican reunion turns unexpectedly sour. Meanwhile, even salsa dancing can't help the language barrier between Scott and Lidia. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    47:29
  • 90 DAY FIANCÉ The Other Way: 0413 Part 2 "Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish"
    90 DAY FIANCÉ The Other Way: 0413 Part 2 "Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish"
Isabel goes head-to-head with Gabe's sister; Yohan embarrasses Daniele in front of her ex; Rishi gets blindsided; Mahmoud contemplates Nicole's desire to leave Egypt; Oussama breaks Debbie's heart.
5/1/2023
1:07:34
    5/1/2023
    1:07:34
  • 90 DAY FIANCÉ The Other Way: 0413 Part 1 "Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish"
    90 DAY FIANCÉ The Other Way: 0413 Part 1 "Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish"
Isabel goes head-to-head with Gabe's sister; Yohan embarrasses Daniele in front of her ex; Rishi gets blindsided; Mahmoud contemplates Nicole's desire to leave Egypt; Oussama breaks Debbie's heart.
5/1/2023
52:01
    5/1/2023
Jake Anthony and Matt Marr are two Southern Queens who absolutely love reality shows about lonely hearts looking for love. They recap it all including, TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, Love is Blind on Netflix, Too Hot to Handle on Netflix, and some other shows where the people are just hot messes looking for love. If you've been looking for your gay BFFs to dish this show...well you're welcome.


Matt is a clinical psychologist, while Jake is a life-coach and teacher. And they both are shady queens who are boggled at the insane ways some of these people search for love in this world. The only thing more certain than a K-1 Visa or a venereal disease, is the fact that Jake and Matt will keep you laughing at these lovebirds while also judging their choices. #BlessTheirHearts But none of it is mean, because Jake and Matt get it. At the end of the day, aren't we all just looking for our little piece of love?


Follow the gayson Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

And listen to all their other shows, like Sweet T: A Southern Charm Podcast and Dear Mattie: An Advicecast. Find all their shows and merch all at, www.realitygayspodcast.com.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

