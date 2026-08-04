Jenny questions Sumit’s commitment to their marriage. Patrick and Thais take a pregnancy test. Kara and Guillermo grow closer. Russ and Pao celebrate their anniversary with disastrous results. Shekinah and Sarper go to battle with the other couples. --- You can gift the gift of gay all year round! ⁠https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays/gift⁠ JOIN RealityGays+ + Patreon ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays⁠⁠ or + Supercast ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://realitygaysmulti.supercast.com/⁠⁠ + Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-gays-with-mattie-and-poodle/id1477555097 +Watch us on video ⁠⁠www.youtube.com/@RealityGays⁠⁠ Click here for all things RG! ⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/RealityGays⁠ COME at Mattie on Cameo! https://v.cameo.com/e/jnrS9iCLi0b

The boys discuss the news out of last week’s “Comic-Con,” as well as the new album by Shania Twain and the Hulu/Disney+ series “Furious.” WANT EPISODES COMMERCIAL-FREE? Join the $8 Tier! JOIN RealityGays+ for exclusive content + Patreon https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays or + Supercast https://realitygaysmulti.supercast.com/ + Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-gays-with-mattie-and-poodle/id1477555097 Click here for all things RG! https://linktr.ee/RealityGays COME at Mattie on Cameo! https://v.cameo.com/e/jnrS9iCLi0b

Catie questions a monogamous future during her bachelorette party. Edward storms off when Marissa still has cold feet. Rasit gives Mallorie an ultimatum. Rod grills Maxwell. Shea is caught between his daughter and fiancée. Paula thinks Thomas is being controlling. WANT EPISODES COMMERCIAL-FREE? Join the $8 Tier! JOIN RealityGays+ for exclusive content + Patreon https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays or + Supercast https://realitygaysmulti.supercast.com/ + Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-gays-with-mattie-and-poodle/id1477555097 Click here for all things RG! https://linktr.ee/RealityGays COME at Mattie on Cameo! https://v.cameo.com/e/jnrS9iCLi0b

Catie questions a monogamous future during her bachelorette party. Edward storms off when Marissa still has cold feet. Rasit gives Mallorie an ultimatum. Rod grills Maxwell. Shea is caught between his daughter and fiancée. Paula thinks Thomas is being controlling. WANT EPISODES COMMERCIAL-FREE? Join the $8 Tier! JOIN RealityGays+ for exclusive content + Patreon https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays or + Supercast https://realitygaysmulti.supercast.com/ + Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-gays-with-mattie-and-poodle/id1477555097 Click here for all things RG! https://linktr.ee/RealityGays COME at Mattie on Cameo! https://v.cameo.com/e/jnrS9iCLi0b

Thais addresses her family drama with a puppet show. Guillermo opens up about Kara's drinking. Shekinah refuses to perform and walks out with Sarper. Zied's puppet show spirals into a blowout with Rebecca. Russ and Pao's anniversary ends in tears. WANT EPISODES COMMERCIAL-FREE? Join the $8 Tier! JOIN RealityGays+ for exclusive content + Patreon https://www.patreon.com/RealityGays or + Supercast https://realitygaysmulti.supercast.com/ + Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/reality-gays-with-mattie-and-poodle/id1477555097 Click here for all things RG! https://linktr.ee/RealityGays COME at Mattie on Cameo! https://v.cameo.com/e/jnrS9iCLi0b

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon

About Reality Gays with Mattie and Poodle

About Reality Gays with Mattie and Poodle

About Reality Gays with Mattie and Poodle

Jake Anthony and Matt Marr are two Southern Queens who absolutely love reality shows about lonely hearts looking for love. They recap it all including: TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, Love is Blind on Netflix, Love After Lockup, and some other shows where the people are just hot messes looking for love. If you've been looking for your gay BFFs to dish this show, you're home Queen!Matt is a clinical psychologist, while Jake is a life coach and teacher. And they both are shady queens who are boggled at the insane ways some of these people search for love in this world. The only thing more certain than a K-1 Visa or a venereal disease is the fact that Jake and Matt will keep you laughing at these lovebirds while also judging their choices. But none of it is mean, because Jake and Matt get it. At the end of the day, aren't we all just looking for our little piece of love?Follow us Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.Find all things Mattie & Poodle at www.realitygays.com. An Audacy Podcast.