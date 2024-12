Dune: Prophecy S1:E1 "The Hidden Hand"

Dive into the sands of Arrakis with Kit, Andy, and Steve as they review the premiere episode of 'Dune: Prophecy' on HBO Max, titled 'The Hidden Hand.' Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, this new chapter in the Dune saga follows two Harkonnen sisters who lay the groundwork for the powerful Bene Gesserit. As they navigate the perilous politics and conflicts of their era, they play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of humankind. Join us on 'Streaming Things' for an in-depth analysis of this expansive prequel to Frank Herbert’s legendary universe. Don’t miss our breakdown of the intrigues and alliances that forge one of the most influential sects in the Dune lore.00:00:00 - Introduction:Welcome to a new episode of Streaming Things, where we dive deep into the world of streaming content!00:04:17 - Overall Thoughts:Our hosts share their initial impressions and overarching thoughts on today's movie/TV episode.00:20:19 - Scene by Scene Recap:Join us as we break down the episode or movie scene by scene, offering insights and commentary.01:24:21 - Spice Melange Moments:The hosts list their top 3 moments of the episode.01:31:42 - Burning Truths:The hosts mention any easter eggs or lore callouts from the episode.01:35:20 - Lisan al-Gaib:The hosts recognize the talent they think delivered the best performance of the episode.Engage with Streaming Things:Merchandise: Check out our BRAND NEW Merch Store for the latest Streaming Things apparel and accessories.YouTube: Don't miss our visual content on Streaming Things YouTube channel.Website: Visit our official website for more updates and content.Connect with Us:Email: Send your feedback and questions to [email protected] : Follow us @streamingthingspodofficial for behind-the-scenes content.Twitter: Stay updated with our latest tweets @StreamThingPod or follow Chris @moviesRtherapy.Fan Mail:Address: Send your letters and fan mail to:Streaming Things6809 Main St. #172Cincinnati, OH 45244Episode Sponsors:This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Get the support you need at betterhelp.com/streamingthings. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.