Mike believes Greg wants to follow in his footsteps to become an architect. Greg does not want to offend Mike by admitting he does not want to, he simply wrote that he did for a school assignment. In the subplot, Cindy wants to be a model, Bobby an astronaut, while Peter and Jan want go into the medical profession and borrow large medical encyclopedias from the library. This week's episode: The Brady Bunch S4 E09 "Career Fever" originally aired November 17, 1972

Marcia gets a job at a local ice cream shop. When her boss Mr. Haskell wants to start taking afternoons off, he puts Marcia in charge and hires Peter, but Peter's chronic slacking and incompetence prompts Marcia to fire him and she in turn hires Jan as a replacement. Eventually, Mr. Haskell realizes he is happier running the shop than he is taking time off, and lets Marcia go, keeping Jan. This week's episode: The Brady Bunch S5 E07 "Marcia Gets Creamed " originally aired October 26, 1973.

Just as Mike's boss invites the Brady family for an outing on his boat, Cindy comes down with Tonsillitis. Dr. Howard thinks Cindy's tonsillectomy could be performed after the trip, but then discovers that Carol also has tonsillitis. This week's episode: The Brady Bunch S2 E17 "Coming-Out Party" originally aired January 29, 1971.

Marcia is anxious about her freshman year of high school. She decides to join every club at school, including the Boosters, a club of conceited girls who administer strict social rules. When Marcia invites the Boosters over, Peter's previously malfunctioning model volcano, erupts, spewing "lava" over everyone. Marcia realizes the humorless Boosters are not the types of girls she wants to socialize with. This week's episode: The Brady Bunch S4 E04 "Today, I Am a Freshman" originally aired October 13, 1972.

This week: Over the top outfits. Mike Lookinland's 8x10 headshot. What scenarios made the actors uncomfortable? Did Martin Scorsese steal his movie title from The Brady Bunch? How was the set laid out on the soundstage? And more! It's Q&A #45. Barry, Chris, and Ed are here to talk questions. Get yours submitted to our Facebook page @realbradybros. Ask away for the next one!

Episodic recap podcast featuring two of the legends of the iconic Brady Bunch, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams. Every week, The Brady Bros will recap a particular episode of the iconic Brady Bunch, recollect on the production, the adventure, the misadventure, the reaction and how each show resonated with the viewers. They’ll also delve into how the show relates to the present day with special guests who love and live all things Brady. One thing’s for sure: The Bradys will live in Americana forever, and we’re here to make sure that podcast listeners become privy to every detail! The show is Produced by Jordan Fehr, Executive Produced by Ed Mann of Wynnefield Productions, Paul Anderson and Nick Panella of Workhouse Media.