Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTV & FilmDead Meat Podcast
Listen to Dead Meat Podcast in the App
Listen to Dead Meat Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dead Meat Podcast

Podcast Dead Meat Podcast
Chelsea Rebecca, James A. Janisse
The Dead Meat Podcast is your horror safe haven. Reviews, film history, and all things that make your skin crawl.
More
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • 226: It's What's Inside
    Chelsea and James review the unexpectedly slick Netflix movie It's What's Inside. This episode is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.com/deadmeat to cancel your unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money. MERCH! https://deadmeatstore.com Website: https://deadmeat.rip WATCH OUR PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR OUR MOVIE, “Pre-Game”: https://youtu.be/o__XhcFS5Nc Get the Full Podcast RSS Feed! ► https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/deadmeat Dead Meat on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/deadmeatjames Instagram ► http://instagram.com/deadmeatjames Tiktok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@deadmeatjames Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/deadmeatjames Reddit ► https://www.reddit.com/r/deadmeatjames/ Discord ► https://discord.gg/deadmeat Chelsea Rebecca on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/carebecc Instagram ► http://instagram.com/carebecc James A. Janisse on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/jamesajanisse Instagram ► http://instagram.com/jamesajanisse Practical Folks (James and Chelsea's other channel): https://www.youtube.com/practicalfolks MUSIC!! "U Make Me Feel" by MK2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:07:37
  • 225: Matthew Lillard
    Chelsea and James are joined by the incomparable Matthew Lillard!!! https://findfamiliarspirits.com/products/macabre This episode is sponsored by ZocDoc! Go to http://zocdoc.com/deadmeat to find and book a top-rated doctor today. This episode is also sponsored by Uncommon Goods! Go to http://uncommongoods.com/deadmeat to get 15% off your next gift. WATCH OUR PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR OUR MOVIE, “Pre-Game”: https://youtu.be/o__XhcFS5Nc Get the Full Podcast RSS Feed! ► https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/deadmeat Dead Meat on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/deadmeatjames Instagram ► http://instagram.com/deadmeatjames Tiktok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@deadmeatjames Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/deadmeatjames Reddit ► https://www.reddit.com/r/deadmeatjames/ Discord ► https://discord.gg/deadmeat Chelsea Rebecca on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/carebecc Instagram ► http://instagram.com/carebecc James A. Janisse on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/jamesajanisse Instagram ► http://instagram.com/jamesajanisse Practical Folks (James and Chelsea's other channel): https://www.youtube.com/practicalfolks MUSIC!! "U Make Me Feel" by MK2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:06
  • 224: Who Am I? 2
    Chelsea and James are joined by Graessle for another infuriating game of "Who Am I?". WATCH OUR PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR OUR MOVIE, “Pre-Game”: https://youtu.be/o__XhcFS5Nc Get the Full Podcast RSS Feed! ► https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/deadmeat Dead Meat on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/deadmeatjames Instagram ► http://instagram.com/deadmeatjames Tiktok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@deadmeatjames Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/deadmeatjames Reddit ► https://www.reddit.com/r/deadmeatjames/ Discord ► https://discord.gg/deadmeat Chelsea Rebecca on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/carebecc Instagram ► http://instagram.com/carebecc James A. Janisse on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/jamesajanisse Instagram ► http://instagram.com/jamesajanisse Practical Folks (James and Chelsea's other channel): https://www.youtube.com/practicalfolks MUSIC!! "U Make Me Feel" by MK2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:46
  • 223: The Substance
    Chelsea and James discuss The Substance, the newest film from Coralie Fargeat (a.k.a. the Queen, the GOAT, and the Mayor of Butt City). This episode is sponsored by Rocket Money! Go to http://rocketmoney.com/deadmeat to cancel your unwanted subscriptions with Rocket Money. This episode is also sponsored by Uncommon Goods! Go to http://uncommongoods.com/deadmeat to get 15% off your next gift. "Demi can do Moore by revealing less" https://www.bostonherald.com/2010/09/09/demi-can-do-moore-by-revealing-less/ WATCH OUR PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR OUR MOVIE, “Pre-Game”: https://youtu.be/o__XhcFS5Nc Get the Full Podcast RSS Feed! ► https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/deadmeat Dead Meat on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/deadmeatjames Instagram ► http://instagram.com/deadmeatjames Tiktok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@deadmeatjames Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/deadmeatjames Reddit ► https://www.reddit.com/r/deadmeatjames/ Discord ► https://discord.gg/deadmeat Chelsea Rebecca on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/carebecc Instagram ► http://instagram.com/carebecc James A. Janisse on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/jamesajanisse Instagram ► http://instagram.com/jamesajanisse Practical Folks (James and Chelsea's other channel): https://www.youtube.com/practicalfolks MUSIC!! "U Make Me Feel" by MK2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:02:48
  • 222: Guess The Kill 3
    Chelsea and James both play Guess The Kill this week and question if they even know anything about horror movies at all, really. *Some audio issues with this one, sorry about that! WATCH OUR PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR OUR MOVIE, “Pre-Game”: https://youtu.be/o__XhcFS5Nc Get the Full Podcast RSS Feed! ► https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/deadmeat Dead Meat on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/deadmeatjames Instagram ► http://instagram.com/deadmeatjames Tiktok ► https://www.tiktok.com/@deadmeatjames Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/deadmeatjames Reddit ► https://www.reddit.com/r/deadmeatjames/ Discord ► https://discord.gg/deadmeat Chelsea Rebecca on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/carebecc Instagram ► http://instagram.com/carebecc James A. Janisse on Social Media: Twitter ► https://twitter.com/jamesajanisse Instagram ► http://instagram.com/jamesajanisse Practical Folks (James and Chelsea's other channel): https://www.youtube.com/practicalfolks Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:23

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Dead Meat Podcast

The Dead Meat Podcast is your horror safe haven. Reviews, film history, and all things that make your skin crawl.
Podcast website

Listen to Dead Meat Podcast, The Big Picture and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:03:05 PM