The Bitch Is Back with Charisma Carpenter

I’m truly affected by this week's episode called Angel. I am drawn into the palpable attraction between these star crossed lovers with complicated backstories that prove most challenging to overcome. Is their love an epic one of emotional, highs and lows, tragedies and disappointments? Distance and togetherness? Is their connection enough to last a lifetime?
Can an emotionally unavailable vampire with a curse survive a slayer intent to kill the very beast that dwells within him? Will she honor her duty or cave to their deep connection and mutual love? Will Buffy’s Darcy and Angel’s Elizabeth Beckett we have happily ever after? … how about will they each survive just this episode?
Oh love.
EPISODE 6: "The Pack"
The Bitch is Back! podcast welcomes Joanna Johnson, an educational influencer on TikTok with over 4 million followers worldwide (mostly from the US and… Texas!). Joanna is also a dedicated teacher, administrator, and the author of the recent book, “That’s Not What This Book Is About.” This episode covers themes of forgiveness and redemption—universal concepts that affect everyone including myself. Tune in and listen as this podcast episode turns very raw and personal.
EPISODE 5: Never Kill a Boy on the First Date
Demonstrates through compelling storytelling the imperfect balancing act Buffy faces between leading a normal teenage life inclusive of dating Owen while also attempting to honor her duty as the Slayer.
EPISODE 4: Teacher's Pet
A new, big-bad bug in the form of a seductive new teacher comes to town, preying on feral, lusty Xander and bros.
The real Teacher’s Pet, Buffy, saves the day by dismemberment before the she-mantis can wrap her raptorial legs around the sacrificial virginal boys.
EPISODE 3: Witch
This week’s episode, The Witch, explores themes of power and obsession with dangerous consequences. In this episode of TBIB, Charisma breaks it all down, highlighting how the show’s characters repeatedly demonstrate an intolerance for body diversity and exhibit the dark nature of strong competitive edges, the perils of peaking in high school, with a dash of voodoo magic. Welcome to 90s genre television.
Your Buffy/Angel comfort content starts now!
The Bitch Is Back: A First Watch with Charisma Carpenter *Powered by Patreon* is a spin on the traditional rewatch. Known as the formidable queen bee of the Buffyverse, Cordelia Chase-played by Charisma Carpenter-has finally decided to watch her own shows – and she’s taking fans along for the unpredictable ride!