The Bitch Is Back with Charisma Carpenter

S1 E7 Podcast “Angel”

I'm truly affected by this week's episode called Angel. I am drawn into the palpable attraction between these star crossed lovers with complicated backstories that prove most challenging to overcome. Is their love an epic one of emotional, highs and lows, tragedies and disappointments? Distance and togetherness? Is their connection enough to last a lifetime? Can an emotionally unavailable vampire with a curse survive a slayer intent to kill the very beast that dwells within him? Will she honor her duty or cave to their deep connection and mutual love? Will Buffy's Darcy and Angel's Elizabeth Beckett we have happily ever after? … how about will they each survive just this episode? Oh love.