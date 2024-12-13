Showreel 10: Gremlins (1984)

ATRM Showreel is a bitesize podcast from the All The Right Movies archive, where you’ll be able to hear a snapshot of one of our episodes on classic and hit films. New Showreels drop every two weeks, and if you like what you hear, you can sign up below as an ATRM Patron to listen to the full episode, and access the whole podcast archive. Becoming an ATRM Patron also gets you access to our patron-exclusive shows Double Feature and The Watchlist: Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Don’t forget to tune in every two weeks alternate to Showreel for a brand-new episode of our flagship podcast, ATRM Classic. Episode sponsors: BetterHelp: For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Connect with ATRM: To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron: Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Apple Podcasts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Listen on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Spotify⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Twitter/X: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@ATRightMovies⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe to our channel⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@allthe_rightmovies ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Facebook: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Join our movie group⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Bluesky: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@alltherightmovies.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@alltherightmovies⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠alltherightmovies.com