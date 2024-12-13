It’s 1984, and ATRM have came across time to talk Schwarzenegger, Cameron, and the movie that made them. Come with us if you want to listen…
Episode sponsors:
BetterHelp:
For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click here
Connect with ATRM:
To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Twitter/X: @ATRightMovies
YouTube: Subscribe to our channel
Instagram: @allthe_rightmovies
Threads: @allthe_rightmovies
Facebook: Join our movie group
Bluesky: @alltherightmovies.com
TikTok: @alltherightmovies
Website: alltherightmovies.com
--------
2:22:41
Introducing the Jordan Harbinger Show
We wanted to tell you about an exciting podcast we've been listening to called the Jordan Harbinger Show. Do go check it out!
--------
4:30
Showreel 10: Gremlins (1984)
ATRM Showreel is a bitesize podcast from the All The Right Movies archive, where you’ll be able to hear a snapshot of one of our episodes on classic and hit films. New Showreels drop every two weeks, and if you like what you hear, you can sign up below as an ATRM Patron to listen to the full episode, and access the whole podcast archive.
Becoming an ATRM Patron also gets you access to our patron-exclusive shows Double Feature and The Watchlist:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Don’t forget to tune in every two weeks alternate to Showreel for a brand-new episode of our flagship podcast, ATRM Classic.
Episode sponsors:
BetterHelp: For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click here
Connect with ATRM: To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Twitter/X: @ATRightMovies
YouTube: Subscribe to our channel
Instagram: @allthe_rightmovies
Facebook: Join our movie group
Bluesky: @alltherightmovies.com
TikTok: @alltherightmovies
Website: alltherightmovies.com
--------
11:03
Showreel 09: Alien (1979)
ATRM Showreel is a bitesize podcast from the All The Right Movies archive, where you’ll be able to hear a snapshot of one of our episodes on classic and hit films. New Showreels drop every two weeks, and if you like what you hear, you can sign up below as an ATRM Patron to listen to the full episode, and access the whole podcast archive.
Becoming an ATRM Patron also gets you access to our patron-exclusive shows Double Feature and The Watchlist:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Don’t forget to tune in every two weeks alternate to Showreel for a brand-new episode of our flagship podcast, ATRM Classic.
Episode sponsors:
BetterHelp: For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click here
Connect with ATRM: To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Twitter/X: @ATRightMovies
YouTube: Subscribe to our channel
Instagram: @allthe_rightmovies
Facebook: Join our movie group
Bluesky: @alltherightmovies.com
TikTok: @alltherightmovies
Website: alltherightmovies.com
--------
10:49
The Great Escape (1963) - ATRM Classic | Ep. 104
Every escape artist in Germany is transported to the ‘perfect’ camp of Stalag Luft III. Led by Big X, they band together and come up with an ingenious plan to carry out the greatest mass escape from a POW camp. But how many will escape, and will they make it to freedom.
The epitome of rainy day bank holiday viewing, John Sturges’ The Great Escape is one of the greatest adventure films ever made. Helped in no small part by a legendary ensemble cast, and one of the most beloved stunts in movie history.
All The Right Movies are going to devote our energies to sports and gardening and put the goons to sleep. Meanwhile…we dig!
Episode sponsors:
BetterHelp:
For a 10% discount off your first month with BetterHelp, click here
Connect with ATRM:
To support what we do, access our archive and listen to exclusive episodes, become an ATRM patron:
Listen on Patreon
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Twitter/X: @ATRightMovies
YouTube: Subscribe to our channel
Instagram: @allthe_rightmovies
Threads: @allthe_rightmovies
Facebook: Join our movie group
Bluesky: @alltherightmovies.com
TikTok: @alltherightmovies
Website: alltherightmovies.com