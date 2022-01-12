Little America: The Official Podcast is an anthology documentary series that observes the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immig... More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
Mannequins by Day, Musicals by Night (With Davy Rothbart)
At 68 years old, James put his mannequin business on hold to enroll at CalArts. What emerged was an autobiographical musical depicting James’ childhood during China’s Cultural Revolution and his journey to finding success selling mannequins in America.Little America: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network.Watch the new season of Little America, an Apple Original series, December 9 on Apple TV+ where available.https://apple.co/-Little-America
12/8/2022
35:45
Remembering a Forgotten Life (With Lina Misitzis)
When Ingrid Rojas Contreras was in her twenties and living in Chicago, she crashed her bike. A generation earlier in Colombia, her mother had tumbled into a well. Both women lost their memories, all at once. When Ingrid’s mom emerged from amnesia, she had a new power. Will Ingrid have the same experience?Little America: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network.Watch the new season of Little America, an Apple Original series, December 9 on Apple TV+ where available.https://apple.co/-Little-America
12/1/2022
24:28
Jesus on a Tortilla (With Shereen Marisol Meraji)
A lot changed for Angelica Rubio’s family after her mom made a tortilla with what appeared to have Jesus’ face on it. Her mom thought it was a miracle but, growing up, Angelica was ashamed of it. It drew attention from tourists and media outlets, which always seemed to be making fun of it, and even The Simpsons and Oprah touched on the topic. Now, more than 40 years later, Angelica revisits that time and how her feelings have changed.Little America: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network.Watch the new season of Little America, an Apple Original series, December 9 on Apple TV+ where available.https://apple.co/-Little-America
11/24/2022
27:42
Engineering the Perfect Strawberry (With Hannah Kingsley-Ma)
The first time Hiroki Koga tasted American produce, he was appalled by its lack of flavor. He set out to grow the fruit of his childhood in Japan—dedicating his career to replicating the exquisite strawberry of his youth on American soil.Little America: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network.Watch the new season of Little America, an Apple Original series, December 9 on Apple TV+ where available.https://apple.co/-Little-America
11/17/2022
31:29
Weddings in One Minute or Less (With Avery Trufelman)
Heartbroken by a recent divorce, Serbian immigrant Goran Veljic learned to believe in love again by photographing weddings in New York. Today Goran is a professional marriage officiant and the owner of NY1 Minute Weddings—aptly named for its 60-second services—which we rode along for.Little America: The Official Podcast is an Apple TV+ podcast, produced in conjunction with the Vox Media Podcast Network.Watch the new season of Little America, an Apple Original series, December 9 on Apple TV+ where available.https://apple.co/-Little-America