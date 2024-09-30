A charming young Czech promises staggering returns. An entire country’s oil industry is up for grabs. America’s top investors want in. Sounds too good to be true? Damn right it is. This is a story of private jets, $20,000 dinners, and suitcases stuffed with cash. It’s also a tale about the collapse of communism, the free-for-all that followed, and the birth of the oligarchs. And it’s a story of plain-old human greed...of just how far the rich may go to get even richer. Viktor Kožený smooth-talked his super-wealthy Aspen neighbors and a Wall Street titan into investing huge sums of cash to snap up Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company. Host Joe Nocera and investigative journalist Peter Elkind follow the trail, beginning in the Bahamas, where the charismatic financial genius has been lying low. The Pirate of Prague is an Apple Original podcast, produced by Blanchard House. Episodes available now, follow and listen on Apple Podcasts.apple.co/pirate
33:29
Remedy for a Haunting | 10
Remedy for a Haunting | 10

Who was Sue Knight? The team recaps what's true, what's not, and what might exist in between, painting a picture of who Sue really was. And almost 30 years after her death, the family she left behind finds new life.
49:25
Things That Aren’t There | 9
Things That Aren't There | 9

More than 25 years of space have left the people who knew Sue filling in the blanks. After coming to grips with the discrepancies between various accounts of her life, the team turns to a cognitive expert to understand how memories are made and altered over time. Then we circle back to the piece that ignited this mystery—the will. We speak to an expert in estate law to get clarity around Sue's last wishes, and try to understand what she really wanted.
48:52
The Body | 8
The Body | 8

What happened to Sue's body? Given all the speculation around the body's treatment and transport, we bring in a medical examiner and toxicologist to walk us through Sue's autopsy report and compare it with the typical autopsy process for the deceased in Texas.
58:30
The Briefcase | 7
The Briefcase | 7

We examine the only tangible evidence of Sue's life we have — her briefcase. Using her financial records, insurance papers, address books, and personal notes, we track Sue's movements from Salisbury, England, all the way to Athens, Texas, and paint a more detailed portrait of who she was when she was alive.
In 1996, Sue Knight was found dead in her Athens, TX, home. Her will named a loose acquaintance as the executor of her estate, but after an alleged phone call from the CIA and a dire warning from the local sheriff, the executor stopped asking questions. More than 25 years later, Sue's memory haunts the town of Athens and the people who knew her. Who was Sue, really? Why did this English expat settle in small-town Texas? And could she still be alive?