On the VERY FIRST episode of MOMager, we thought we should take some time to introduce ourselves and LET YOU IN on what to expect from our brand-new Barton Fam podcast!
Timestamps:
00:00 - Intro
05:34 - Get to know Malachi
24:22 - Get to know Loren
40:55 - Get to know Felicia
01:01:30 - Who's Most Likely To?
1:13:38
Go behind the scenes of Hollywood family life...with the Barton Fam!
Felicia, Loren, and Malachi sit down with your favorite stars (and their "momagers") to GET REAL about the ups and downs of surviving the entertainment businesses, as a family...and now you get to be part of "THE FAM".