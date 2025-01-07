Welcome to the Fam

On the VERY FIRST episode of MOMager, we thought we should take some time to introduce ourselves and LET YOU IN on what to expect from our brand-new Barton Fam podcast! Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 05:34 - Get to know Malachi 24:22 - Get to know Loren 40:55 - Get to know Felicia 01:01:30 - Who's Most Likely To? ➡️ https://www.momagerpodcast.com