We hate David Lindhaygen. We also review Movies, TV Shows, and talk about pop culture
  • The Batman (2022) Rewatch || What's the DEEPER MEANING?
    Season 3 Episode 1 The Batman (2022) Film Review Timestamp: 00:00 - Intro 00:57 - Initial Thoughts 03:17 - Sofia Falcone & Oz 04:53 - Oz's Motive and Backstory 08:24 - Sofia's Motive 10:57 - consistency in the Reeve's universe 11:22 - The Batman vs The Dark Knight 15:17 - Does the batman promote CLASS CONSCIOUSNESS? 20:37 - The disconnect between class 23:38 - Where Batman should focus his attention 25:32 - The Radical Antagonist 32:48 - Final Thoughts #thebatman #thepenguin #dccomics #mattreeves #dceu #dcuniverse #film #filmreview #moviereview #thedarkknight
    --------  
    33:10
  • Arcane vs IWTV: Who won 2024?
    Season 2 Episode 48 of our weekly podcast! Arcane vs Interview with the Vampire: Who won 2024? Khaled's GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-lives-in-egypt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer 00:00 - Intro 00:50 - Initial Thoughts 01:03 - Hunter x Hunter 03:03 - Say Nothing 07:43 - Dune Part 2 12:55 - Interview with the Vampire 16:00 - Arcane 18:11 - XMEN 97 22:58 - Final Thoughts #interviewwiththevampire #Interviewwiththevampirereview #lestat #louis #Armand#claudia #arcane #jinx #LeagueofLegends #arcanereview #dune #Dunepart2 #Xmen #XMen97 #Podcast #FilmReview#TVShowReview
    --------  
    23:54
  • Snyder Bros...We've gotta move on | Our Top 10 Shows/Films Pt. 2
    Season 2 Episode 43 of our weekly podcast! Khaled's GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-lives-in-egypt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - Initial Thoughts 01:24 - I saw the TV Glow 06:15 - Abbott Elementary 13:48 - A Murder at the End of the World 15:23 - Shogun 20:47 - Wicked 2024 21:47 - The Penguin 28:17 - Final thoughts #podcast #abbottelementary #shogun #wicked #dccomics #dceu #zacksnyder #justiceleague #batman #superman #thepenguin #filmreview #filmreviews #tvreview #tvshow
    --------  
    29:14
  • Was HOTD 2024's biggest Let down? | Our Top 10 Shows/Films
    Season 2 Episode 46 of our weekly podcast! This is Part one of 3! Follow our Socials Here: https://linktr.ee/ourcrazystupidpodcast Khaled's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-lives-in-egypt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer Timestamp 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Initial Thoughts 02:33 - A Quiet Place: Day One 05:40 - True Detective: Night Country 14:29 - 3 Body Problem 18:57 - Baby Reindeer 23:46 - House of the Dragon S2 28:26 - Final Thoughts #podcast #houseofthedragon #hotd #rhaenyratargaryen #gameofthrones #hbo #aquietplace #movie #moviereview #tvshow #tvreview #babyreindeer #3bodyproblem #truedetective
    --------  
    29:33
  • The Far Right is DESTROYING Media Literacy
    Season 2 Episode 45 of our weekly podcast! Khaled's GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rebuild-our-lives-in-egypt?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_spp&utm_source=customer 00:00 - Intro 00:39 - Initial Thoughts 03:39 - The Race Swapping Convo 05:51 - Falcon and the Winter Soldier 08:28 - Anakin, Eren, & Paul 14:03 - Misunderstanding Anakin Skywalker 16:35 - Geto Suguru in JJK 19:14 - Healthy Masculinity 26:05 - Final Thoughts #filmreview #starwars #anakin #erenyeager #tvreview #wicked #podcast #medialiteracy
    --------  
    26:30

