The Batman (2022) Rewatch || What's the DEEPER MEANING?

Season 3 Episode 1 The Batman (2022) Film Review Timestamp: 00:00 - Intro 00:57 - Initial Thoughts 03:17 - Sofia Falcone & Oz 04:53 - Oz's Motive and Backstory 08:24 - Sofia's Motive 10:57 - consistency in the Reeve's universe 11:22 - The Batman vs The Dark Knight 15:17 - Does the batman promote CLASS CONSCIOUSNESS? 20:37 - The disconnect between class 23:38 - Where Batman should focus his attention 25:32 - The Radical Antagonist 32:48 - Final Thoughts #thebatman #thepenguin #dccomics #mattreeves #dceu #dcuniverse #film #filmreview #moviereview #thedarkknight