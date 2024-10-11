Inside Taylor Swift's 35th Birthday, Justin Timberlake Dragged Over Bulge Malfunction, & More!
Travis Kelce showered Taylor Swift with gifts for her 35th birthday, but are they secretly engaged? Justin Timberlake gets trolled on the internet after his bulge is put on display while performing on-stage. Kevin Jonas explains why the Jonas Brothers really broke up. And Prince Harry and Meghan shutdown breakup rumors.
Hosted and produced by Zack Peter and Andy Lalwani
Guests: McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon of Two Dykes and a Mic
Find us online:
https://instagram.com/justplainzack
https://instagram.com/andylalwani
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
James Kennedy Gets Arrested, Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, & Ariana Grande Reacts to Viral Interview!
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has been arrested for domestic violence. Selena Gomez is engaged to Benny Blanco, showing off her giant ring! Ariana Grande reacts to her viral Wicked interview, saying she also doesn't know what "holding space" for Defying Gravity means. Solange and Tina Knowles react to the new Jay Z allegations, and more!
Hosted and Produced by Zack Peter and Andy Lalwani
Jay Z Steps Out with Beyoncé Amid Diddy Lawsuit, Barry Keoghan Talks Cheating Rumors, & More
Watch What Crappens host Ben Mandelker is here to dish! Jay Z steps out with Beyoncé for the premiere of Mufasah in support of Blue Ivy, amid new allegations against him and Diddy. Barry Keoghan is fighting back cheating rumors with Breckie Hill, following his break-up from Sabrina Carpenter. Brandi Glanville says she has a parasite in her face, MGK and Megan Fox break-up, and our Traitors Season 3 predictions!
Hosted by Zack Peter and Andy Lalwani
Produced by Zack Peter, Andy Lalwani, and Jack Yuran
Guest: Ben Mandelker @benmandelker
Barry Keogan Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter?! Plus, Price Harry Addresses Divorce Rumors
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keogan have broken up, but did he cheat on her with Breckie Hill? Hawk Tuah Girl could face jail time for scamming people with her $Hawk coin. Prince Harry addresses divorce rumors surrounding he and Meghan Markle, and more!
Hosted and Produced by Zack Peter and Andy Lalwani
Beyoncé Named Pop Artist of the Century Over Taylor Swift & Ariana Madix Heads to Trial Over New Lawsuit
Beyoncé has been named the #1 Pop Artist of the Century by Billboard and Taylor Swift fans are raising some eyebrows! LL Cool J thinks he's the most important rapper of all time. Elton John announces he's lost his eye-sight. Nikki Garcia breaks her silence on her divorce from Artem. And Vanderpump Rules alums Ariana Madix is heading to court with Katie Maloney over a new Something About Her lawsuit.
Hosted and Produced by Zack Peter and Andy Lalwani
The Pop Report delivers the top stories in pop-culture with gossip, hot headlines, and interviews. Hosted by podcast expert Zack Peter and entertainment reporter Andy Lalwani, listen to the biggest trending news and most-talked about celebrities, musicians, and more Wednesdays and Fridays.