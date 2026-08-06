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257 episodes
- In this special 20th anniversary episode, Maggie and Tim reflect on two decades of Psych, sharing heartfelt memories from the show's legacy, the lifelong friendships it created, and the incredible fan community that continues to grow around the world.
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- Tim returns for Part 2 of his solo AMA, answering fan questions about a potential Psych spinoff, the future of Psych 4, favorite career moments, his ongoing recovery, and the lasting friendship he shares with Maggie.
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- Tim takes the mic solo to answer fan questions about Psych, reflecting on Lassiter's evolution, his favorite episodes, unforgettable career moments, dream travel destinations, and the progress on his one-man show!
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- Maggie returns for Part 2 of her fan Q&A, answering everything from dream Psych projects and favorite travel destinations to friendship advice, comfort rituals, music, wine, and what she'd tell her younger self.
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- Maggie takes over for a special solo AMA, answering fan questions about Psych, Boston Blue, solo travel, favorite episodes, life goals, and more.
Sponsor Note: Sign up and get 10% off at betterhelp.com/pineapple.Get 15% off your first order plus free shipping at BollAndBranch.com/pineapple with code pineapple.Go to Quince.com/pineapple for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson
Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson (aka Lassiter and Jules) are back at it again hosting the official Psych re-watch podcast. Each week they'll talk about your favorite episodes, share behind-the-scene stories, incredible memories, and have drop-in visits from their best friends and fellow cast-mates.
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The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson: Podcasts in Family