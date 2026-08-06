The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson

In this special 20th anniversary episode, Maggie and Tim reflect on two decades of Psych, sharing heartfelt memories from the show's legacy, the lifelong friendships it created, and the incredible fan community that continues to grow around the world.



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