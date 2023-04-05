Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson (aka Lassiter and Jules) are back at it again hosting the official Psych re-watch podcast. Each week they'll talk about your ... More
EXCLUSIVE: Dulé Hill & Jazmyn Simon on "Repeat After Me"
This week, Maggie & Tim are switching things up by having two of their best friends/co-stars on the pod to promote their new book "Repeat After Me". That's right, Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon stop by the show, bring endless laughter, heart and fun all while teaching us about the importance of self-affirmations.
5/4/2023
55:43
S5 E3: Not Even Close...Encounters
This week, Maggie & Tim talk about Season 5 Episode 3: Not Even Close...Encounters. The one where Shawn and Gus work a case where an unstable lawyer believes his assistant was abducted by aliens.
4/27/2023
47:07
S5 E2: Feet Don't Kill Me Now
This week, Tim & Maggie talk about Season 5 Episode 2: Feet Don't Kill Me Now. The one where Lassiter and Gus team up and tap their way into solving the case.
4/20/2023
1:01:14
S5 E1: Romeo and Juliet and Juliet
We've officially hit Season 5! Time flies when you're reliving your favorite tv show! This week, Tim & Maggie talk about Season 5 Episode 1: Romeo and Juliet and Juliet. The one where Shawn and Gus find themselves caught between two rival Chinese Triad families as they search for one of the leader's abducted daughter.
4/13/2023
48:02
Psych-O's Q&A #3
This week, Maggie & Tim are joined by two amazing and devoted fans for the third Psych-O Q&A of the season. Throughout the show, fans Ian and Angel ask the questions we've all been thinking for ages. So you do NOT want to miss this one.
About The Psychologists Are In with Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson
Maggie Lawson and Timothy Omundson (aka Lassiter and Jules) are back at it again hosting the official Psych re-watch podcast. Each week they'll talk about your favorite episodes, share behind-the-scene stories, incredible memories, and have drop-in visits from their best friends and fellow cast-mates.
