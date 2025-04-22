Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmAndor - The Lorehounds
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Andor - The Lorehounds
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Andor - The Lorehounds

The Lorehounds
TV & FilmTV Reviews
Andor - The Lorehounds
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 56
  • Andor - S02E02 - Sagrona Teema
    Echo Squadron swoops in so pilots Elysia and Ian can pick up a quick game of Star Wars Roshambo, after navigating the dangers of an Imperial inspection, an even more dangerous Chandrilan wedding, and a surprisingly...cozy? Imperial love nest.Get the Andor Season Pass for $10 HereContact UsSend your own thoughts and findings to: [email protected] to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:36:21
  • Andor - S02E01 - One Year Later
    Jango Squadron John and Marilyn return to a galaxy far, far away to watch Cassian Andor clumsily steal a ship, Mon Mothma plan a wedding, Krennic planning war crimes, and a group of rebels who couldn't plan a book club.Get the Andor Season Pass for $10 HereContact UsSend your own thoughts and findings to: [email protected] to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsAny opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:03:54
  • Star Wars - Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
    David and John return to a galaxy far, far away to resume the Star Wars Film Fest: their series discussing each main Star Wars film in order. They talk about The Empire Strikes Back's dark turn in a groundbreaking trilogy, the iconic moments that shaped the universe arguably more than the original movie, and the Cloud City easter eggs you didn't know you missed.Links to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsContact UsDeep lore questions, comments and/or thoughts to share? Send us an email at [email protected] opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:24:09
  • Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope
    David and John return to a galaxy far, far away to resume the Star Wars Film Fest: their series discussing each main Star Wars film in order. They talk about what the original Star Wars movie meant to them and their generations, the changes George Lucas brought to his later updates, and the impact Star Wars has had on the greater science fiction community.Links to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsContact UsDeep lore questions, comments and/or thoughts to share? Send us an email at [email protected] opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:33:27
  • Skeleton Crew - E05-08
    John and Marilyn recap the last four episodes of the new Star Wars limited series, Skeleton Crew. They discuss the morality of Jod, the growth of the smaller protagonists, and a finale sure to leave Star Wars fans satisfied.Links to Patreon, Supercast, Discord, and Network Affiliateslinktr.ee/thelorehoundsContact UsDeep lore questions, comments and/or thoughts to share? Send us an email at [email protected] opinions stated are ours personally and do not reflect the opinion of or belong to any employers or other entities.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:23:46

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Andor - The Lorehounds

Welcome to the Lorehounds! We’re David, John, and Elysia, your guides to a galaxy far, far away. Currently covering Andor on Disney+linktr.ee/thelorehounds
Podcast website
TV & FilmTV Reviews

Listen to Andor - The Lorehounds, Pod Meets World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Andor - The Lorehounds: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/25/2025 - 5:18:25 PM