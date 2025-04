Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope

David and John return to a galaxy far, far away to resume the Star Wars Film Fest: their series discussing each main Star Wars film in order. They talk about what the original Star Wars movie meant to them and their generations, the changes George Lucas brought to his later updates, and the impact Star Wars has had on the greater science fiction community.