880 - PART 2 - 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (s7e12) "Catch 22" with Kimberly

This is PART 2 of a two-part episode!Mary Payne talks about the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (s7e12) "Catch 22" with Kimberly (A Date with Dateline). We hope this is the last we will see (pun intended) of Rayne and Chidi, unless she finds an intergalactic lover to bring onto the show. Bozo continues to hurt Vanja's feelings and we think she should dump him for one of those other cute Croatians. Brian hopes Ingrid will come to his apartment and also be his wife one day and wait on him hand and foot. Loren meets Faith's family and they like him even though he has the illness of the whores. Joe makes it to Poland where he and Magda make out in the airport and she waves all her red flags. And finally, Minnie Mouse (Veah) and Sunny bang it out 3 times and then he meets Rory and storms off (again).