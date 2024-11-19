880 - PART 2 - 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (s7e12) "Catch 22" with Kimberly
This is PART 2 of a two-part episode!Mary Payne talks about the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (s7e12) "Catch 22" with Kimberly (A Date with Dateline). We hope this is the last we will see (pun intended) of Rayne and Chidi, unless she finds an intergalactic lover to bring onto the show. Bozo continues to hurt Vanja's feelings and we think she should dump him for one of those other cute Croatians. Brian hopes Ingrid will come to his apartment and also be his wife one day and wait on him hand and foot. Loren meets Faith's family and they like him even though he has the illness of the whores. Joe makes it to Poland where he and Magda make out in the airport and she waves all her red flags. And finally, Minnie Mouse (Veah) and Sunny bang it out 3 times and then he meets Rory and storms off (again).
52:29
879 - PART 1 - 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (s7e12) "Catch 22" with Kimberly
58:18
878 - Life After Lockup (s5e47) "The Sex Whisperer" with Keisha
Mary Payne chats with Keisha (Libra Lounge with Keisha) about the latest episode of Life After Lockup (s5e47) "The Sex Whisperer". Justine and Michael tell Maria about the baby and she is there to be helpful but worried that they haven't told Sherry. Bianca and Daniel go to a sex therapist and later she gets mad that they're not engaged. Troy takes the kids and Karen to a museum and later they decide "Baby Troii" should come for the community day. Melissa and Louie meet with their parents to celebrate the engagement. And finally, Kim and Joey find a house they can't afford and Kim wonders if he is back on drugs. Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ZFPLYIVb4oQ
1:11:18
877 - BONUS Interview with Kimberly of 90 Day Pillow Talk
Mary Payne chats with Kimberly (90 Day Pillow Talk) about the ins and outs of shooting Pillow Talk, her military career, her favorite co-hosts, her son Jamal and who she would like from the current casts of TOW and BT90 as a future co-host!Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/jVUqpvChnZYSupport our sponsors:OneSkin: With OneSkin, your skin can stay healthy, strong, and hydrated at every age. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code PINKSHADE at Oneskin.co.Honeylove: Embrace freedom, flexibility, and comfort with Honeylove’s wire-free bras. Get 20% OFF @honeylove by going to Honeylove.com/PINKSHADE!
43:10
876 - Pop & Bravo with Ronnie Karam
Mary Payne is joined by Ronnie Karam (Watch What Crappens) to chat about teenage boy's haircuts, our love of Amazon, our botox journeys, Ronnie's home improvements, and then we chat about our shows! We talk about the state of Bravo and the latest episodes of RHOC, RHOSLC, RHOP and RHONY. Ronnie has real strong opinions and we love to hear it! Make sure to follow Watch What Crappens @watchwhatcrappens.Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3idWLBO8ESISupport our sponsors:OneSkin: With OneSkin, your skin can stay healthy, strong, and hydrated at every age. Get 15% off OneSkin with the code PINKSHADE at Oneskin.co.Honeylove: Embrace freedom, flexibility, and comfort with Honeylove’s wire-free bras. Get 20% OFF @honeylove by going to Honeylove.com/PINKSHADE!
Pink Shade, hosted by Mary Payne Gilbert, has the best breakdowns and takedowns of your favorite reality TV. Mary Payne recaps the shows we all love (and love to hate) three times a week with rotating co-hosts. MP covers the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Love After Lockup franchise, as well as Bravo shows. From Mugshot Monday to Pop and Bravo on Thursdays! Mary Payne and her guests untangle the complexities, love lives, family relationships, and general ridiculousness of the fascinating people on Bravo, WeTV, TLC and more!