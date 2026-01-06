Extra Movies are Better Than Books
Heather wades into the debate about whether movies are better than books. Check out our YouTube channel for the full video experience.
Extra Casting James
12/26/2025 | 11 mins.
Heather discusses the 2024 Novel "James" by Percival Everett and its potential cast for the upcoming film rumored to be directed by Taika Waititi. Added bonus: Heather talks about key things to consider when casting a movie. The book "James" is a rework of the American classic "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" from the perspective of Jim and won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Extra Knives Out 3
12/17/2025 | 10 mins.
Heather heard there was a sincere discussion of religiosity in the satiric Wake Up Dead Man [Knives Out 3]. So she made the sacrifice for a 10am ticket at her local theater and watched the film to help prep you for the Netflix drop. What do you think? Is the film arguing for the benefits of religion, even if there have been so many problems created by religious institution and religious people (see Benoit Blanc's passionate speech)?
It's a Wonderful Life: Empathy & Sacrifice
12/08/2025 | 28 mins.
Brian Tanner joins Heather to share how the empathy, sacrifice, and despair of the Christmas classic It's a Wonderful Life continue to resonate with him and audiences generally. Brian is the producer of Kaboom, an audio drama anthology podcast, and Winner of 4 Signal Awards, including Best Kids Podcast, Best Road Trip Podcast, and Best Writing (Fiction)!
Hidden Figures: Genius in Action
12/01/2025 | 29 mins.
Simran Jeet Singh joins Heather to discuss Hidden Figures (Melfi, 2016) and how the film has meant even more to him as the father of daughters. Hidden Figures stars Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary at NASA whose work helped America win the 20th century Space Race against the USSR. Simran Jeet Singh is an Assistant Professor at Union Theological Seminary and Senior Advisor for the Aspen Institute’s Religion & Society Program. He is the author of The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life (Riverhead, Penguin Random House), and he hosts the podcast, Wisdom & Practice, which is produced in partnership with PRX and The Aspen Institute.
