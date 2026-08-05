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40 Minutes In The Old Testament

1517 Podcasts
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
40 Minutes In The Old Testament
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532 episodes

  • 40 Minutes In The Old Testament

    Daniel 7:5-11 (Episode 517)

    08/05/2026 | 40 mins.
    In this episode, Daniel's vision is explored in depth, revealing the succession of world kingdoms and culminating in the divine courtroom scene that points to the ultimate reign of the Messiah. Have a listen.
    More from 1517:
    ·       Support the work at 1517
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    ·       1517 Events Schedule
    ·       1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
    New Books from 1517 Publishing:
    ·       The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
    ·       Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
    ·       By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
    ·       Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
    More from the hosts:
    ·       Daniel Emery Price
    ·       Chad Bird
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  • 40 Minutes In The Old Testament

    Daniel 6:19-7:4 (Episode 516)

    07/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    This episode follows Daniel's deliverance from the den of lions and connects it to the resurrection of Christ. The hosts also begin Daniel 7, a landmark chapter that introduces the four beasts and the Son of Man. Have a listen.
    More from 1517:
    ·       Support the work at 1517
    ·       1517 on Youtube
    ·       1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
    ·       1517 Events Schedule
    ·       1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
    New Books from 1517 Publishing:
    ·       The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
    ·       Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
    ·       By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
    ·       Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
    More from the hosts:
    ·       Daniel Emery Price
    ·       Chad Bird
    Follow 1517: 
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  • 40 Minutes In The Old Testament

    Daniel 6:1-18 (Episode 515)

    07/21/2026 | 41 mins.
    Daniel becomes distinguished above all the other high officials, and they are not happy about it. The only way to get rid of Daniel is to outlaw his faithfulness. And Daniel ends up in a den of lions rather than disobey God. Have a listen.
    More from 1517:
    ·       Support the work at 1517
    ·       1517 on Youtube
    ·       1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
    ·       1517 Events Schedule
    ·       1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
    New Books from 1517 Publishing:
    ·       The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
    ·       Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
    ·       By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
    ·       Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
    More from the hosts:
    ·       Daniel Emery Price
    ·       Chad Bird
    Follow 1517: 
    Instagram
    X/Twitter
    Facebook
  • 40 Minutes In The Old Testament

    Daniel 5:1-31 (Episode 514)

    07/14/2026 | 42 mins.
    King Belshazzar has a great feast, and the hand of God crashes the party. Daniel is tasked with interpreting the handwriting on the wall. And this isn't the only time the finger of God carves out words of law. Have a listen.
    More from 1517:
    ·       Support the work at 1517
    ·       1517 on Youtube
    ·       1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
    ·       1517 Events Schedule
    ·       1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
     
    New Books from 1517 Publishing:
    ·       The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
    ·       Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
    ·       By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
    ·       Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
     
    More from the hosts:
    ·       Daniel Emery Price
    ·       Chad Bird
     
    Follow 1517: 
    Instagram
    X/Twitter
    Facebook
  • 40 Minutes In The Old Testament

    Daniel 4:4-37 (Episode 513)

    07/07/2026 | 39 mins.
    Nebuchadnezzar has another dream, and only Daniel can interpret it. The king will be humiliated and become like a beast as God strips away his pride. And a stump is God's preferred thing to work with. Have a listen.
    Follow 1517: 
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    More from 1517:
    Give to the June 1517 Podcast Network Fundraiser!
    Learn more about the 1517 Podcast Network Fundraiser
    1517 Podcasts
    1517 on Youtube
    1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
    1517 Events Schedule
    1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
    New Books from 1517 Publishing:
    By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
    Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
    A Reasoned Defense of the Faith by Adam Francisco
    Stretched: A Study for Lent and the Entire Christian Life by Dr. Christopher Richmann
    The Essential Nestingen: Essays on Preaching, Catechism, and the Reformation
    More from the hosts:
    Daniel Emery Price
    Chad Bird
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About 40 Minutes In The Old Testament
Join Chad Bird and Daniel Emery Price on a weekly 40 minute quest to unearth Christ in the pages of the Old Testament.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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