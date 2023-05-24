40 Minutes In The Old Testament

Nehemiah 6:1-7:4 (Episode 365)

Nehemiah's opponents try to get him to come out and meet with them, but he isn't having any of that. When that doesn't work, he is warned to seek hiding inside the temple, but he isn't doing that either. And Nehemiah isn't worried about gossip and rumors. Chad and Daniel discuss all of this. Have a listen!