40 Minutes In The Old Testament

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532 episodes
- In this episode, Daniel's vision is explored in depth, revealing the succession of world kingdoms and culminating in the divine courtroom scene that points to the ultimate reign of the Messiah. Have a listen.
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New Books from 1517 Publishing:
· The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
· Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
· By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
· Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
More from the hosts:
· Daniel Emery Price
· Chad Bird
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- This episode follows Daniel's deliverance from the den of lions and connects it to the resurrection of Christ. The hosts also begin Daniel 7, a landmark chapter that introduces the four beasts and the Son of Man. Have a listen.
More from 1517:
· Support the work at 1517
· 1517 on Youtube
· 1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
· 1517 Events Schedule
· 1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
New Books from 1517 Publishing:
· The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
· Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
· By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
· Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
More from the hosts:
· Daniel Emery Price
· Chad Bird
Follow 1517:
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- Daniel becomes distinguished above all the other high officials, and they are not happy about it. The only way to get rid of Daniel is to outlaw his faithfulness. And Daniel ends up in a den of lions rather than disobey God. Have a listen.
More from 1517:
· Support the work at 1517
· 1517 on Youtube
· 1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
· 1517 Events Schedule
· 1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
New Books from 1517 Publishing:
· The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
· Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
· By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
· Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
More from the hosts:
· Daniel Emery Price
· Chad Bird
Follow 1517:
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X/Twitter
Facebook
- King Belshazzar has a great feast, and the hand of God crashes the party. Daniel is tasked with interpreting the handwriting on the wall. And this isn't the only time the finger of God carves out words of law. Have a listen.
More from 1517:
· Support the work at 1517
· 1517 on Youtube
· 1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
· 1517 Events Schedule
· 1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
New Books from 1517 Publishing:
· The Turk at the Door by Adam Francisco
· Luther and the Lion: A Narnian Catechism by Samuel Schuldheisz
· By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
· Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
More from the hosts:
· Daniel Emery Price
· Chad Bird
Follow 1517:
Instagram
X/Twitter
Facebook
- Nebuchadnezzar has another dream, and only Daniel can interpret it. The king will be humiliated and become like a beast as God strips away his pride. And a stump is God's preferred thing to work with. Have a listen.
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1517 Podcasts
1517 on Youtube
1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts
1517 Events Schedule
1517 Academy - Free Theological Education
New Books from 1517 Publishing:
By Water and the Word by Brian Thomas
Being Family by Dr. Scott Keith
A Reasoned Defense of the Faith by Adam Francisco
Stretched: A Study for Lent and the Entire Christian Life by Dr. Christopher Richmann
The Essential Nestingen: Essays on Preaching, Catechism, and the Reformation
More from the hosts:
Daniel Emery Price
Chad Bird
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About 40 Minutes In The Old Testament
Join Chad Bird and Daniel Emery Price on a weekly 40 minute quest to unearth Christ in the pages of the Old Testament.Podcast website
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