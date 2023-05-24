40 Minutes In The Old Testament

Join Chad Bird and Daniel Emery Price on a weekly 40 minute quest to unearth Christ in the pages of the Old Testament.
Nehemiah 6:1-7:4 (Episode 365)
Nehemiah's opponents try to get him to come out and meet with them, but he isn't having any of that. When that doesn't work, he is warned to seek hiding inside the temple, but he isn't doing that either. And Nehemiah isn't worried about gossip and rumors. Chad and Daniel discuss all of this. Have a listen!
6/26/2023
43:07
Nehemiah 5:1-16 (Episode 364)
Nehemiah hears that the poor are being taken advantage of and is not pleased. The priests are called in as witnesses to the vow that such behavior will cease. And Nehemiah becomes governor but doesn't use the allowances of the position. Chad and Daniel discuss all of this. Have a listen!
6/17/2023
42:14
Nehemiah 3:1-4:23 (Episode 363)
Nehemiah assembles work crews all over the city to begin rebuilding the wall and gates of Jerusalem. The people living near them are not happy about this endeavor and first mock it, but later start gathering armed forces. But Nehemiah knows that vengeance belongs to God. Chad and Daniel discuss all of this. Have a listen!
6/8/2023
43:30
Nehemiah 2:5-20 (Episode 362)
Nehemiah asks to be sent to be sent to Jerusalem to rebuild what is in disrepair. The good hand of God is on him as he takes on this task. And not everyone in the area is excited about what Nehemiah is doing. Have a listen!
5/30/2023
42:13
Nehemiah 1:1-2:4 (Episode 361)
Chad and Daniel begin the book of Nehemiah in this episode. Nehemiah hears bad news from Jerusalem and weeps, fasts, and mourns. He then prays a prayer that there is a lot to say about. And we learn that he is the cupbearer to the king. Have a listen!