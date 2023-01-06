Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Remnant Radio
The Remnant Radio exists to produce entertaining, relevant, and inspiring content that educates believers in biblical theology and a christian world view. Our M... More
The Remnant Radio exists to produce entertaining, relevant, and inspiring content that educates believers in biblical theology and a christian world view. Our M... More

Available Episodes

  • Are Sign Gifts For Today?: Remnant Radio Revisits Cessationist Arguments
    Cessationism is the theological belief that some supernatural gifts of the Spirit have ceased to operate in the Church. Cessationists (those who hold the doctrine of cessationism) often categorize tongues, healing, and other revelatory gifts as "sign gifts". These "sign gifts", as they are often called by cessationists, are believed to have ceased at the end of the Apostolic age, the closing of the cannon, or progressively ceased during the life of the apostles.  So, Are Sign Gifts For Today? In this episode, we will be listening and responding to cessationist arguments articulated by the respected scholarship over at Ligonier ministries. Here at The Remnant Radio, we think that all spiritual gifts, even the sign gifts are for today. Though we respect Steven Lawson, Stephen Nichols, and Burk Parsons, we strongly disagree with them over spiritual gifts and do not believe that their arguments hold water when compared to the continuationist arguments of Dr. Criag Keener, Dr. Sam Storms, D.A. Carson and others. Donate (Paypal)https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=GC2Z86XHHG4X6___________________________________________________________________________________Exclusive Content (Patreon)https://www.patreon.com/TheRemnantRadio___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Rowntree's Church Bridgewayhttps://www.bridgewaychurch.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Miller's Church Reclamation Churchhttps://reclamationdenver.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes__________________________________________________________________________________Remnant News Letterhttp://eepurl.com/hSCQRv__________________________________________________________________________________Free Mini E-coursehttps://remnant-university.teachable.com/p/free-mini-courseKairos Classroom: Use Promo Code "Remnant" for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classesSupport the show
    6/8/2023
    56:59
  • Interview with Jackie Pullinger
    Donate (Paypal)https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=GC2Z86XHHG4X6___________________________________________________________________________________Exclusive Content (Patreon)https://www.patreon.com/TheRemnantRadio___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Rowntree's Church Bridgewayhttps://www.bridgewaychurch.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Miller's Church Reclamation Churchhttps://reclamationdenver.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes__________________________________________________________________________________Remnant News Letterhttp://eepurl.com/hSCQRv__________________________________________________________________________________Free Mini E-coursehttps://remnant-university.teachable.com/p/free-mini-courseKairos Classroom: Use Promo Code "Remnant" for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classesSupport the show
    6/7/2023
    1:22:30
  • Who is the Antichrist? Interview with Kim Riddlebarger
    Donate (Paypal)https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=GC2Z86XHHG4X6___________________________________________________________________________________Exclusive Content (Patreon)https://www.patreon.com/TheRemnantRadio___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Rowntree's Church Bridgewayhttps://www.bridgewaychurch.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Michael Miller's Church Reclamation Churchhttps://reclamationdenver.com/___________________________________________________________________________________Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes__________________________________________________________________________________Remnant News Letterhttp://eepurl.com/hSCQRv__________________________________________________________________________________Free Mini E-coursehttps://remnant-university.teachable.com/p/free-mini-courseKairos Classroom: Use Promo Code "Remnant" for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classes Kairos Classroom: Use Promo Code Remnant for 10% offhttps://kairosclassroom.com/classesSupport the show
    6/6/2023
    1:12:49
    6/1/2023
    1:00:20
    5/30/2023
    50:04

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Remnant Radio's Podcast

The Remnant Radio exists to produce entertaining, relevant, and inspiring content that educates believers in biblical theology and a christian world view. Our Mission is to challenge orthodoxy, embrace diverse denominational Leaders, and empower people for practical ministry.
