Are Sign Gifts For Today? Remnant Radio Revisits Cessationist Arguments

Are Sign Gifts For Today? Remnant Radio Revisits Cessationist ArgumentsCessationism is the theological belief that some supernatural gifts of the Spirit have ceased to operate in the Church. Cessationists (those who hold the doctrine of cessationism) often categorize tongues, healing, and other revelatory gifts as "sign gifts". These "sign gifts" as they are often called by cessationists, are believed to have ceased at the end of the Apostolic age, the closing of the cannon, or progressively ceased during the life of the apostles. So, Are Sign Gifts For Today? In this episode, we will be listening and responding to cessationist arguments articulated by the respected scholarship over at Ligonier ministries. Here at The Remnant Radio, we think that all spiritual gifts, even the sign gifts are for today. Though we respect Steven Lawson, Stephen Nichols, and Burk Parsons, we strongly disagree with them over spiritual gifts and do not believe that their arguments hold water when compared to the continuationist arguments of Dr. Criag Keener, Dr. Sam Storms, D.A. Carson and others.