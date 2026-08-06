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- What happens when submission to God quietly becomes submission to a leader? When questioning your pastor starts getting treated like questioning God?
Those are the questions we're exploring as we review John Bevere's "Under Cover," one of the most widely read books on spiritual authority in the modern charismatic Church. We're holding up the book's conclusions against Hebrews 13, Romans 13, and what Jesus himself said about leaders exercising authority over believers. Does "Under Cover" hold up? Or does it hand pastors an authority the New Testament never actually gives them?
To be clear, we're not arguing against leadership or real spiritual authority rightly stewarded. We're asking where the line sits between genuine biblical submission and spiritual abuse dressed up in biblical language. For a lot of people in the body of Christ right now, that line has gotten blurry, and it's cost them.
0:00 – Introduction
9:57 – Romans 13 and Submission
28:03 – Spheres of Delegated Authority
41:40 – James and Jerusalem Council
59:48 – Submission Versus Obedience
1:18:59 – "Not Being Fed" Excuse
1:31:52 – Discerning Leaders' Decisions
1:39:38 – Exposing Versus Concealing Sin
1:48:28 – Korah's Rebellion Explained
1:55:52 – Ham, Noah, Cover-Up Culture
2:02:33 – Miriam, Aaron, Judgment
2:20:45 – Closing Thoughts and Resources
Join Joshua Lewis, Michael Miller & Michael Rowntree for RemCon "Prophecy & Hearing God's Voice" October 1-3 | Houston, TX
Learn more & register: https://www.theremnantradio.com/remnant-fall-conference-2026
Subscribe to The Remnant Radio newsletter and receive our FREE introduction to spiritual gifts eBook. Plus, get access to: discounts, news about upcoming shows, courses and conferences - and more. Subscribe now at TheRemnantRadio.com.
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ABOUT THE REMNANT RADIO:
The Remnant Radio exists to equip believers who are hungry for the radical middle of both Word and Spirit. Subscribe for twice-weekly content on theology, church history and the gifts of the Spirit.
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- At Kathryn Krick's Houston book signing for "Ignite Revival," over 200 people showed up. Attendees ended up on the floor, shaking, weeping and convulsing, while Krick kept signing copies of her book and called it "revival." Plenty of people online are calling it staged or coercive. Instead of responding to the experiences, Joshua Lewis and Michael Rowntree read the book itself.
What they found was more like cultish language than Scripture-based teaching. Krick promotes a clear structure where apostles and prophets hold the greatest anointing, disagreement gets dismissed as "old wine," and readers are steered away from any teacher outside Krick's own lineage, a lineage she traces to her "spiritual father," Tanzanian prophet GeorDavie, not to ordination or accountability.
Josh and Michael compare the book against Scripture, chapter and verse. They land on why this pattern isn't just concerning . . . Kathryn Krick is mark and avoid.
0:00 – Introduction
2:49 – Katherine Krick Book Overview
6:53 – Apostles Prophets Greater Anointing
16:42 – Prophetic Reward Prosperity Claims
22:16 – Five-Fold Ministry Holiness
38:44 – Discrediting Other Ministries
45:29 – Old Wine New Wine Doctrine
50:25 – Removing Disagreement Dissent
56:58 – Spiritual Buffet Isolation Tactics
1:03:06 – Katherine's Unique Anointing Claims
1:06:51 – Spiritual Father Pecking Order
1:17:33 – Closing Thoughts
PREVIOUS RR EPISODE ON KATHRYN KRICK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_ifO5PX4NQ
Join Joshua Lewis, Michael Miller & Michael Rowntree for RemCon "Prophecy & Hearing God's Voice" October 1-3 | Houston, TX
Learn more & register: https://www.theremnantradio.com/remnant-fall-conference-2026
Subscribe to The Remnant Radio newsletter and receive our FREE introduction to spiritual gifts eBook. Plus, get access to: discounts, news about upcoming shows, courses and conferences - and more. Subscribe now at TheRemnantRadio.com.
Support the show
ABOUT THE REMNANT RADIO:
The Remnant Radio exists to equip believers who are hungry for the radical middle of both Word and Spirit. Subscribe for twice-weekly content on theology, church history and the gifts of the Spirit.
📧 SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
📚 COURSES & CONFERENCES
🛒 SHOP MERCH
💝 SUPPORT OUR MINISTRY:
• Leave a Tip
• Become a Patron
• Make a Tax-Deductible Donation
🌐📧 Check Out Our Church Pages
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Rowntree's Church
- "Jesus Calling" has sold more than 50 million copies across its brand. It's been promoted by Christian leaders, shelved in bookstores and gift shops, and quoted from pulpits. A recent episode from Little Light Studios and Stephanie Griffin Ministries has raised a hard question about it: does this beloved devotional have New Age roots?
Joshua Lewis and Michael Miller will explore the claims, call balls & strikes, and help you discern whether this is a book to have on your nightstand or not.
Original episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGvP6K8aP54
0:00 – Introduction
2:11 – Sarah Young Background
3:52 – God Calling Origins
6:01 – Miller's Initial Thoughts
11:40 – God Calling Introduction Quote
17:08 – Why So Popular Question
26:36 – Pantheism Quote Debate
39:04 – Making Jesus First Priority
45:22 – Contemplative Meditation Quote
49:52 – Cocoon Of Light Anathema
59:06 – Last Words And Blasphemy
Join Joshua Lewis, Michael Miller & Michael Rowntree for RemCon "Prophecy & Hearing God's Voice" October 1-3 | Houston, TX
Learn more & register: https://www.theremnantradio.com/remnant-fall-conference-2026
Subscribe to The Remnant Radio newsletter and receive our FREE introduction to spiritual gifts eBook. Plus, get access to: discounts, news about upcoming shows, courses and conferences - and more. Subscribe now at TheRemnantRadio.com.
Support the show
ABOUT THE REMNANT RADIO:
The Remnant Radio exists to equip believers who are hungry for the radical middle of both Word and Spirit. Subscribe for twice-weekly content on theology, church history and the gifts of the Spirit.
📧 SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
📚 COURSES & CONFERENCES
🛒 SHOP MERCH
💝 SUPPORT OUR MINISTRY:
• Leave a Tip
• Become a Patron
• Make a Tax-Deductible Donation
🌐📧 Check Out Our Church Pages
Josh's Church
Miller's Church
Rowntree's Church
- Is hell a divine torture chamber? Dr. Paul Copan says no, and he's the one defending the traditional view. In Part 2 of our Hell Debate series, the Palm Beach Atlantic University philosopher and co-editor of the forthcoming Concerning Hell makes the biblical case for eternal conscious punishment while giving annihilationism the fairest hearing you'll find anywhere. Fresh off Kirk Cameron's viral Hellgate roundtable, Copan and Joshua work through the texts, the caricatures, and the question underneath it all: who is the God doing the judging?
ABOUT THE EPISODE:
When people think of hell, images of the devil tormenting souls with a pitchfork and eternal fire come to mind. Dr. Paul Copan defends the traditional view of hell, but he wants that picture gone. So if that's not hell, what is? And if the popular image is a caricature, what exactly has the church been arguing about?
Copan isn't watching this debate from the cheap seats. He was at the table for Kirk Cameron's Hellgate roundtable, the conversation that lit up half the Christian internet. He co-edited the forthcoming book Concerning Hell (IVP Academic) with Chris Date, the very annihilationist who made the opposing case in Part 1 of this series. Friends on opposite sides, writing the book together. Now he sits down with Joshua for the conversation Hellgate didn't have time for.
And the texts get harder the closer you look. Jesus calls the prodigal son "lost" with the same destruction language annihilationists build their case on, yet the son walks home alive. Smoke rises forever in Revelation 14:10-11 from something that supposedly no longer exists. Matthew 25:46 puts eternal punishment and eternal life in the same breath, and both sides claim that verse as their own. Copan walks through each one, and along the way he admits something scholars rarely admit on camera: a text he used to read wrong, and what changed his mind about 2 Thessalonians 1:9.
Then Joshua asks the question this whole debate keeps circling: at what point does our picture of hell describe a different God altogether?
Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/sVOQfKMB6RI
0:00 Introduction
1:09 Dr. Paul Copan Introduction
3:08 Eternal Punishment vs Annihilationism
8:53 Kirk Cameron Hellgate Discussion
13:50 Early Church Fathers
17:55 Matthew 25 Eternal Punishment
29:17 Destruction Language: Matthew 10
38:05 2 Thessalonians: God's Presence
41:04 Revelation 14: Apocalyptic Imagery
52:04 Worshiping a Different God?
1:03:48 Universalism and Orthodoxy
1:11:41 Closing Thoughts
ABOUT THE GUEST:
- Concerning Hell: The Doctrine in Theological, Philosophical, Historical, and Biblical Dialogue (ed. Paul Copan & Christopher M. Date, IVP Academic, available for pre-order): https://www.ivpress.com/concerning-hell
- Dr. Paul Copan's website: https://www.paulcopan.com
RESOURCES MENTIONED:
- The Great Divorce by C.S. Lewis: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Divorce-C-S-Lewis/dp/0061774197
- Erasing Hell by Francis Chan & Preston Sprinkle: https://www.amazon.com/Erasing-Hell-About-Eternity-Things/dp/0781407257
Join Joshua Lewis, Michael Miller & Michael Rowntree for RemCon "Prophecy & Hearing God's Voice" October 1-3 | Houston, TX
Learn more & register: https://www.theremnantradio.com/remnant-fall-conference-2026
Subscribe to The Remnant Radio newsletter and receive our FREE introduction to spiritual gifts eBook. Plus, get access to: discounts, news about upcoming shows, courses and conferences - and more. Subscribe now at TheRemnantRadio.com.
Support the show
ABOUT THE REMNANT RADIO:
The Remnant Radio exists to equip believers who are hungry for the radical middle of both Word and Spirit. Subscribe for twice-weekly content on theology, church history and the gifts of the Spirit.
📧 SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
📚 COURSES & CONFERENCES
🛒 SHOP MERCH
💝 SUPPORT OUR MINISTRY:
• Leave a Tip
• Become a Patron
• Make a Tax-Deductible Donation
🌐📧 Check Out Our Church Pages
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Rowntree's Church
- A cessationist prays for a sick friend, and the friend recovers. He calls it answered prayer. A continuationist watches the same moment and calls it the gift of healing. Same event, same God, two labels. And that difference explains more about why this debate stalls than almost anything else.
ABOUT THIS EPISODE:
The conversation continues. In Part 1, Joshua Lewis and Michael Miller looked at how continuationists and cessationists end up misrepresenting each other: different theological streams, suspicion of motives, judging each other's worst instead of engaging each other's best. This episode picks up where that one left off, and it examines the reasons behind the arguments.
Because the deepest divides in this debate aren't really about the facts. Both sides can watch the identical healing and walk away more convinced of their own position. So Josh and Michael dig into the questions underneath: Does personal experience count as theological evidence, or is testimony inadmissible from the start? Why do charismatic scandals go viral while other traditions' failures stay quiet? And how do personal wounds, the cold church that dismissed your experience or the one that manipulated your trust, quietly harden into theology?
Join us for an episode on how we can better see each other's point of view and how to find common ground as Christian brothers and sisters in the continuationist versus cessationist debate.
PART 1 EPISODE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDmzY30Ddl4
Join Joshua Lewis, Michael Miller & Michael Rowntree for RemCon "Prophecy & Hearing God's Voice" October 1-3 | Houston, TX
Learn more & register: https://www.theremnantradio.com/remnant-fall-conference-2026
Subscribe to The Remnant Radio newsletter and receive our FREE introduction to spiritual gifts eBook. Plus, get access to: discounts, news about upcoming shows, courses and conferences - and more. Subscribe now at TheRemnantRadio.com.
Support the show
ABOUT THE REMNANT RADIO:
The Remnant Radio exists to equip believers who are hungry for the radical middle of both Word and Spirit. Subscribe for twice-weekly content on theology, church history and the gifts of the Spirit.
📧 SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
📚 COURSES & CONFERENCES
🛒 SHOP MERCH
💝 SUPPORT OUR MINISTRY:
• Leave a Tip
• Become a Patron
• Make a Tax-Deductible Donation
🌐📧 Check Out Our Church Pages
Josh's Church
Miller's Church
Rowntree's Church
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About The Remnant Radio's Podcast
The Remnant Radio educates and equips believers in God's Word & Spirit, exploring Christian theology, church history, and the gifts of the Spirit in a manner that is engaging, relatable, and inspiring. Weekly, we bring together Christian influencers from various denominations to explore theology, church history, and the gifts of the Spirit. We don't always agree with the views of our guests. And, we don’t expect that you will always agree, either. But we are brothers and sisters in Christ, and we agree to humbly approach God’s Word so we can better understand it together. In each episode, we strive to offer constructive dialogue and healthy pushback without veering into argumentative or combative territory. Expect each Remnant Radio episode to be not only informative but also encouraging, entertaining, and, hopefully, inspiring. Our ultimate goal is to help every individual break out of their theological echo chamber and engage in the conversation. Visit our website and subscribe to our newsletter at www.theremnantradio.com.Podcast website
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