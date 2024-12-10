Moroni 10 | Scripture Study Insights with Tyler Griffin | A Come Follow Me Resource

Join Tyler Griffin this year as we study of the Book of Mormon. Tyler's love of the Gospel is contagious and deep. We are certain that you will learn profound truths and deepen your love and conversion to the Savior as you thoughtfully engage with this content. :) Gospel Learning Download, Android play.google.com/store/search?q=go…20learning&c=apps Gospel Learning Download, Apple apps.apple.com/us/app/gospel-learning/id1621522439 Finding Answers to Gospel Questions: rb.gy/2nk6ik Scripture Central Resource Guide for Come Follow Me: bookofmormoncentral.org/come-follow-m…estament-2023 This program is intended to be used as supplementary material to the Come, Follow Me Program by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. ____________________ Scripture Study Insights is a Scripture Central Production. Host: Tyler Jay Griffin Executive Producer: Benjamin Tyler Griffin. Associate Producer and Video Editor: Avery Kirk Timestamps: Dino Collins Special thanks to Tyler and Kiplin Griffin for volunteering countless hours for this series. Thanks to the generous donors of Scripture Central. ____________________ *Download the Gospel Learning app to begin learning through paths created specifically for you! Explore thousands of Gospel topics with the BEST videos available at your fingertips. *Apple App store download: apps.apple.com/us/app/gospel-learning/id1621522439 *Google Play Store download: play.google.com/store/apps/detail…ning.mobile&pli=1 *The Gospel Learning website: gospellearning.org/ *Access the learning tracks online: gospellearning.org/learning _____________________ *Download our free scripture study tool: www.scriptureplus.org/ *Sign up for our weekly emails to receive notifications and more Come, Follow Me resources: forms.aweber.com/form/58/2127539758.htm _____________________ *Check out our “Seeking Jesus” course taught by John Hilton III, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDeilIzGY…cjuDhusIEEd0Knp9v _____________________ *Check out this amazing map resource for the bible: scriptures.byu.edu/mapscrip/ _____________________ *This channel may make use of copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. #ScriptureCentral #ComeFollowMe #ChurchOfJesusChristOfLatterdaySaints