Faith-Funded Tuition & What to Do When the Miracle Doesn’t Come | Noah Herrin

In this powerful episode, Grace sits down with her pastor, Noah Herrin, to talk about faith that endures even in seasons of waiting. Noah shares an incredibly miraculous story from his own family, when his sister believed that God would provide for her to go to her dream college against all odds. They unpack what it looks like to have the right heart posture while waiting for a miracle, how to trust God’s timing, and how to process disappointment and confusion when the miracle you prayed for doesn’t happen. This conversation is a much-needed reminder that God is always faithful—whether the miracle comes the way you expect or not.