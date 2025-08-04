Grace sits down with Lauren Johnson, owner of Choose Joy Nursing and mama to her baby in heaven, Lily Ann. Lauren shares the story of Lily Ann’s birth, diagnosis of CTLN1 & the 9 months they shared on earth before she went to be with Jesus—and the undeniably divine strength and peace she and her husband, Wilson, experienced in the midst of the deepest heartbreak.
--------
1:17:21
--------
1:17:21
Faith-Funded Tuition & What to Do When the Miracle Doesn’t Come | Noah Herrin
In this powerful episode, Grace sits down with her pastor, Noah Herrin, to talk about faith that endures even in seasons of waiting. Noah shares an incredibly miraculous story from his own family, when his sister believed that God would provide for her to go to her dream college against all odds. They unpack what it looks like to have the right heart posture while waiting for a miracle, how to trust God’s timing, and how to process disappointment and confusion when the miracle you prayed for doesn’t happen. This conversation is a much-needed reminder that God is always faithful—whether the miracle comes the way you expect or not.
--------
1:08:26
--------
1:08:26
The Story of Us | Davey Hackett
In this fun and heartfelt episode, you’ll get a glimpse into the Hacketts’ life and marriage as Grace sits down with her husband, Davey, to share their story—from how they met and (finally) started dating, to the ache and uncertainty of struggling to conceive, and the challenges of their first year of marriage, to where their family is now. Along the way, they reflect on the small but undeniable ways God showed up, weaving miracles into the most ordinary and unexpected moments.
--------
53:52
--------
53:52
The Miracle on the Hudson River | Vallie Collins
On January 15, 2009, the world watched in awe as US Airways Flight 1549 crash-landed into the Hudson River—and all 155 people on board survived. In this episode, Grace sits down with Vallie Collins, one of the survivors and someone she's known her entire life. Vallie shares what happened from her seat on the plane, how the experience changed her, and what she learned about faith, fear, and purpose in the aftermath of the miracle on the Hudson."Bema Seat" sermon link
--------
1:06:42
--------
1:06:42
When God Calls You to Something You Don't Feel Equipped For | Suzanne Mayernick
In this special episode, Grace sits down with her mom, Suzanne Mayernick, to share the incredible story behind the founding of Love One International—a nonprofit that provides lifesaving medical care for severely malnourished children in Uganda. You may have heard them talk about Love One on podcasts before, but never like this! They share untold stories of the doors that God opened that led Suzanne to start Love One, and how the miraculous transformation of Grace's sister, JosieLove, became the heartbeat of the mission. Suzanne also reflects on her own upbringing and how it prepared her—often in unexpected ways—for the calling God placed on her life as a mom to 8 and the founder of a nonprofit.