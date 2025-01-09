4:13 Podcast with Jennifer Rothschild

Did you know focusing on your future can change your present? Research has shown that thinking about the future can actually improve your mental health. It can reduce worry, increase hope, and refine your sense of purpose. Well, that’s all true if we’re talking about your certain future—in Heaven. It’s focusing on your uncertain future that can have the opposite effect. So today, you’re going to learn how thinking about your certain future, in Paradise, can make a huge difference in how you live today. I’ll give you three ways to become a biblical future thinker and practical strategies to fight the doldrums. Sounds good, right? New year, new focus! Get ready to lighten your load and become the future thinker God created you to be. Here we go… SHOW NOTES: 413Podcast.com/332 Read the episode TRANSCRIPT in the show notes. Get my weekly email, Java with Jennifer, to be notified when a new podcast episode releases. Subscribe HERE.
35:29
BONUS: Blue Flower Moments (Audio Pictures)
In my new Heaven Bible study, I try to depict the longing for Heaven—the ache for our forever home—using the motif of a blue flower. I call these moments that awaken your longing for Heaven, the ones that stir your spiritual senses and help you cast your gaze toward Heaven, "blue flower moments." So today on the 4:13, I'm going to share with you some of my blue flower moments using audio pictures to help you recognize those moments in your life! Because God has placed a longing within your heart too, my friend. So, open your spiritual eyes, open your heart, and experience with me these blue flower moments.
17:06
#331: Behind the Scenes of Heaven (Audio Pictures)
As we kick off this new year, we're beginning with the end in mind! And to be clear, I'm talking about our ultimate end … in Heaven, which is our glorious unending. We're jumping all the way to Heaven because this is a very special day for me! Today is when my newest Bible study called Heaven: When Faith Becomes Sight releases. Woohoo! But before we begin with the end in mind, let's begin at the beginning of my attempt to write Heaven. I thought it would be fun for you to go behind the scenes of the writing process so you can see how the Lord carried me and this project along, and how—in the same sense—He carries you along too.
31:54
#330: Jennifer Sings the Hymn of St. Patrick Over You and Your New Year
On this episode of the 4:13, you're going to get a little history and a whole lot of blessing because I'm going to sing a song over you as a blessing for your new year. But before I sing, you'll get to learn about the fascinating history of St. Patrick. Yep! Because although it may not be St. Patrick's Day, what I'm going to sing is taken from the Hymn of St. Patrick. The lyrics are an inspiring expression of faith and reliance on God, and I believe that's the BEST way to begin your new year.
9:09
#329: Audio Christmas Card With Jennifer and KC's Christmas Memories
Merry Christmas, 4:13ers! Today, KC and I share some fun Christmas memories to brighten your day and lighten your load. You'll enjoy these hilarious little snapshots into our youth that God used to form us into who we are today. And—in keeping with our Christmas tradition—Michael O'Brien will sing a beautiful Christmas song over you to remind you of the peace and blessings we all get to experience this season. So, as you're shopping, wrapping gifts, or sitting back and relaxing with a cup of hot cocoa, may the Lord use this time to fill your cup (or mug) of faith to the very top.
If you are deep in the trenches of life and looking for hope-filled encouragement and practical wisdom, this podcast is for you. With her down-to-earth style, blind author Jennifer Rothschild offers practical encouragement and biblical insight to help you live the "I Can" life of Philippians 4:13 (“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me").
Each episode, Jennifer answers real-life 4:13 questions like, "Can I overcome my fear?" or "Can I find balance?" You won't find just a cheery “Yes you can”—you will hear a confident and compassionate “Yes, you can—and here’s how." You will gain the inspiration and help you need to be and do more than you feel capable of!
So, if you could use some practical encouragement, join Jennifer and her “Seeing-Eye Guy” KC for the 4:13 Podcast—it’s just 2 friends, 1 topic, and 0 stress.
