4:13 Podcast with Jennifer Rothschild

#330: Jennifer Sings the Hymn of St. Patrick Over You and Your New Year

On this episode of the 4:13, you’re going to get a little history and a whole lot of blessing because I’m going to sing a song over you as a blessing for your new year. But before I sing, you’ll get to learn about the fascinating history of St. Patrick. Yep! Because although it may not be St. Patrick’s Day, what I’m going to sing is taken from the Hymn of St. Patrick. The lyrics are an inspiring expression of faith and reliance on God, and I believe that’s the BEST way to begin your new year. SHOW NOTES: 413Podcast.com/330 Read the episode TRANSCRIPT in the show notes. Get my weekly email, Java with Jennifer, to be notified when a new podcast episode releases. Subscribe HERE.