Daily Radio Program with Charles Stanley - In Touch Ministries

The Believer's Valley Experiences - Part 2
Dr. Stanley explains how God uses our pain to grab our attention so that we’ll turn to Him. He promises to be our comfort in the darkness.
5/3/2023
The Believer's Valley Experiences - Part 1
Have you ever noticed how the Bible uses valleys to symbolize times of difficulty, trial, suffering, and pain? Perhaps you’re stumbling through your own valleys right now.
5/2/2023
How To Stay Young And Fruitful All Your Life - Part 2
How do you stay young all your life?
5/1/2023
Life Lessons From Dad - Andy Stanley
Full of personal anecdotes, fond memories and moving stories about his relationship with his father, Andy’s message will encourage you to live out these biblical lessons in your own life, and pass them on to the next generation.
4/29/2023
You Have Been Glorified
Explore God’s plan to restore mankind and the difference His redemption makes in your life today.