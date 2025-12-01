Powered by RND
Informed Saints
  • Apostle Bruce R. McConkie Almost Rewrote Scripture | History of Pearl of Great Price
    The Pearl of Great Price is the most unstable book in the Latter-day Saint canon. It started as an 1851 pamphlet in Liverpool, was reshaped by Orson Pratt in the 1870s, canonized in 1880, streamlined by James E. Talmage in 1902, expanded in 1976, and reworked again in 1979–81. And in the 1970s, Elder Bruce R. McConkie even drafted a never-published edition that would have added huge chunks of the JST, the Wentworth Letter, the Lectures on Faith, and two brand-new Articles of Faith.  In this episode of Informed Saints, we walk through the wild, moving target that is the Pearl of Great Price and ask what it teaches us about an open — and living — canon. We talk about Franklin D. Richards’ original British pamphlet, Orson Pratt’s edition that briefly included D&C 132 and a canonized hymn, Talmage’s quiet changes to the Articles of Faith, the short life of Joseph Smith’s and Joseph F. Smith’s visions inside the Pearl of Great Price, and the “McConkie edition” that almost changed everything.  Along the way, we explore: • How something goes from newspaper article to canonized scripture • Why some revelations and theological texts never made it into the standard works • What criteria leaders actually use when they consider new scripture • Why canonization is a community process, not a solo prophetic decree • What it really means to have an “open” and “living” canon as Latter-day Saints  We also introduce The Pearl of Great Price Study Edition by Stephen O. Smoot, published with the Interpreter Foundation and Scripture Central, and talk about how textual variants, facsimile changes, and manuscript history can actually strengthen faith when we understand the human side of scripture.  If you’ve ever wondered, “Could we get new scripture?” or “Should I be worried that our canon has changed so much?” — this episode is for you. At Informed Saints, we show that you can study deeply and still believe boldly. ===Informed Saints Credits=== Produced by The Ancient America Foundation Producer: Spencer Clark Hosts: Stephen Smoot, Neal Rappleye, Jasmin Rappleye Donate today: ancientamerica.org/donate/ Resource Guide: https://www.josephsmithpapers.org/site/the-pearl-of-great-price https://contentdm.lib.byu.edu/digital/collection/EoM/id/4040/ https://interpreterfoundation.org//books/the-pearl-of-great-price-study-edition https://biblecentral.info/library/book/pearl-of-great-price-study-edition/ https://history.churchofjesuschrist.org/content/library/pearl-of-great-price-first-edition-1851?lang=eng https://www.josephsmithpapers.org/site/the-pearl-of-great-price ===Discover=== If any of our thoughts resonated with you, consider learning more about the single most influential book in our lives. https://www.discoverbookofmormon.org/ ===Content Disclaimer=== The views expressed represent ours alone and do not necessarily reflect the official position of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. #InformedSaints #PearlOfGreatPrice #LDS #Mormon #Restoration #LatterDaySaint #ScriptureStudy #ChurchHistory #DoctrineAndCovenants #BookOfMormon #OpenCanon #LivingCanon #BruceRMcConkie #ScriptureCentral #InterpreterFoundation Chapters (00:00:00) - The Pearl of Great Price: The Story of Its Creation(00:04:33) - Pearl of Great Price(00:07:33) - The Book of Mormon: Orson Pratt's First Edition(00:10:11) - Book of Moses(00:12:05) - Joseph Smith: The Visions of Moses 1(00:13:36) - Pearl Gate Price: The Second Edition(00:16:23) - The Doctrine of Covenants hymn book, 1902(00:18:00) - The Fourth Article of Faith in the Pearl of Great Price(00:21:08) - Pearl of Great Price(00:24:38) - Elder Bruce R. McConkie's Proposal to Have(00:28:19) - He wanted a ton of chapters from the JST Gospels in(00:29:33) - Elder McConkie on the Wentworth Letter(00:33:48) - Article of Faith 2, Bruce R. McConkey(00:35:01) - Wentworth Letter, Part 14(00:39:16) - What's the Process of Canonization?(00:44:20) - The Canon of the Latter Day Saints
    46:49
  • Do Anachronisms Disprove the Book of Mormon? | Intro & Explanation
    Are “anachronisms” proof that the Book of Mormon is a modern forgery—or are critics leaning on outdated data? In this intro episode, we break down what anachronisms actually are and walk through a massive new study that tracks 226 critical claims from 1830 to today. The result? About 77% of those supposed anachronisms now have archaeological or historical support in the ancient Old and New Worlds.  We’ll explain in plain language: What an anachronism is (and why George Washington with a machine gun is a "perfect" example) How horses, steel, cities, roads, cement, and other “impossible” Book of Mormon details have fared as archaeology has advanced Why translation, loan-shifting (like calling a peccary a “pig”), and limited excavation in the Americas matter for this discussion How Matt Roper’s new Interpreter Foundation study updates earlier work by John Clark and shows the Book of Mormon aging surprisingly well in light of new evidence  At Informed Saints, we study hard and bring our receipts. This episode is your intro to anachronisms: what critics claim, what the data actually say, and why Latter-day Saints can be both faithful and intellectually honest about ancient texts. Sources: https://scholarlypublishingcollective.org/uip/jmh/article-abstract/48/4/1/318163/Apologetics-and-Antiquity-Book-of-Mormon-Reception https://journal.interpreterfoundation.org/john-bernhisels-gift-to-a-prophet-incidents-of-travel-in-central-america-and-the-book-of-mormon https://scripturecentral.org/knowhy/why-did-the-lord-command-the-three-witnesses-to-rely-upon-his-word https://journal.interpreterfoundation.org/john-bernhisels-gift-to-a-prophet-incidents-of-travel-in-central-america-and-the-book-of-mormon/ https://www.metmuseum.org/art/collection/search/591852 https://www.monticello.org/research-education/thomas-jefferson-encyclopedia/jeffersons-excavation-native-american-burial-mound/ https://journal.interpreterfoundation.org/anachronisms-accidental-evidence-in-book-of-mormon-criticisms-introduction/ https://www.nsf.gov/science-matters/horses-part-indigenous-cultures-longer-western https://byustudies.byu.edu/article/why-things-move-a-new-look-at-helaman-12-15 https://www.byui.edu/speeches/kim-b-clark/the-prophet-joseph-smith #InformedSaints #BookOfMormon #Anachronisms #BookOfMormonEvi... Chapters (00:00:00) - The Book of Mormon Anachronism Study(00:03:23) - 227 Anachronisms Found in the Book of Mormon(00:08:12) - The Historic Anachronisms of the Book of Mormon(00:13:10) - The Book of Mormon Criticism of Horses(00:19:12) - Book of Mormon Proposals(00:23:59) - Anticipating anachronisms in the Book of Mormon(00:25:31) - Loan Shift(00:29:16) - Matt Holleran on Anachronisms in the Bible(00:35:13) - The Book of Mormon: Anachronism Proofs(00:38:22) - Are Native Americans Still Having Donkeys?(00:38:44) - Steel Swords in the New World(00:43:20) - No iPhones in Book of Mormon History(00:45:59) - Matt Roper and the Book of Mormon(00:53:39) - Anachronisms and Book of Mormon Criticisms
    55:23
  • Has the Church Changed Its Story? Why ‘Revelation’ Still Means Translation
    Did the Church change its story on the Book of Mormon translation—or are critics missing something important?   In this episode of Informed Saints, Jasmin Rappleye sits down with Neal Rappleye and Stephen Smoot to unpack recent online controversy over the Church’s new “Translation of the Book of Mormon” article and statements that the text came by “divine revelation.” Drawing on Doctrine and Covenants passages, early witness accounts, and Joseph Smith’s own statements, they explore how early Latter-day Saints understood the relationship between translation, revelation, seer stones, and the Urim and Thummim, and why calling the Book of Mormon both a translation and a revelation is not new language at all.    In this episode: Why a viral ex-Mormon Reddit thread claims the Church “changed translation to revelation” What Joseph Smith meant by translating “by the gift and power of God” How early Saints— including the witnesses—described the Book of Mormon Whether “revelation” implies backing away from historicity What a “revelatory translation” tells us about God’s purposes for the Book of Mormon   Resource Guide: Official Church Resources •Book of Mormon Translation – Topics & Questions (ChurchofJesusChrist.org) Concise Q&A overview of how the Church currently explains the translation, including seer stones, plates, and eyewitnesses. https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/book-of-mormon-translation-joseph-smith-plural-marriage    •Gospel Topics Essay: “Book of Mormon Translation” In-depth official essay with historical context and primary sources about the mechanics of translation and the phrase “by the gift and power of God.” https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/gospel-topics-essays/book-of-mormon-translation?lang=eng    •Elder Ulisses Soares – “The Coming Forth of the Book of Mormon” (April 2020 General Conference) Apostolic perspective on why the Book of Mormon’s coming forth is best understood as a miracle of revelation and translation together. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/general-conference/2020/04/23soares?lang=eng    •Gerrit J. Dirkmaat, “The Miraculous Translation of the Book of Mormon,” Liahona, Mar. 2024 Recent Church magazine article summarizing eyewitness accounts and explaining the role of seer stones, interpreters, and the plates. https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/liahona/2024/03/united-states-and-canada-section/02-the-miraculous-translation-of-the-book-of-mormon?lang=eng Chapters (00:00:00) - The Nature of Book of Mormon Translation vs. Revelation(00:00:28) - The Translation of the Book of Mormon(00:03:49) - Was the Book of Mormon a Translation or a Revelation?(00:05:15) - The Book of Mormon: Translation or Revelation?(00:12:45) - By the Gift and Power of God(00:16:07) - Seer and Translator: Revelation to Translate(00:18:10) - The Book of Mormon: Oliver's Translator(00:20:36) - The Gift of Revelation(00:25:17) - Was the Book of Mormon a Translation of an Ancient Record or a(00:30:29) - Does the Book of Mormon Have a Histicity?
    36:06
  • “We’re Closer Than You Think”: Expert Theologian on Mormonism And Christianity
    Can Latter-day Saints and other Christians actually be closer in theology than most people think? In fact are “Mormons” Trinitarians? In this episode we sit down with BYU historian and theologian Grant Underwood, author of Latter-day Saint Theology Among Christian Theologies, to talk about where Latter-day Saint beliefs line up with Protestant, Catholic, and Eastern Orthodox traditions—and where they really are distinct. We get into God’s nature, the Trinity, embodiment, salvation, and why words like “Christian,” “orthodox,” and even “theology” get used so differently online.    Underwood shows that a lot of the online “Mormons aren’t Christian” arguments come down to definitions, not devotion—and that many Latter-day Saints would benefit from seeing themselves inside the wider Christian conversation, not outside it. This episode is perfect for Latter-day Saints who talk with evangelical friends, for Christians who are curious about LDS beliefs, and for anyone who wants a calmer, better-informed way to talk about God. ⸻ In this episode you’ll hear about: •Why Latter-day Saints should care about “theology,” not just “doctrine” •How Latter-day Saints and other Christians talk past each other using the same words differently •LDS belief in an embodied God and how that compares to creedal Christianity •“Separate-being” or “social” Trinitarianism and why it’s closer than people assume •LDS inclusivism: affirming the Restoration while honoring centuries of sincere Christians •How publishing with Eerdmans opened the door for real dialogue between traditions •Surprising overlaps with Eastern Orthodoxy on deification and theosis •Why better definitions can “bulldoze down” unnecessary walls between believers  ⸻ For viewers coming from other Christian traditions: This episode is not a debate. It’s an attempt to show the actual range of Christian belief across 2,000 years, and to place Latter-day Saints inside that bigger story instead of outside it. If you’ve only seen LDS beliefs described in polemical books or social posts, this conversation will feel very different.  ⸻ Subscribe for more long-form, faithful, informed conversations on Latter-day Saint history, doctrine, and how we fit in the wider Christian world.   #LatterDaySaint #Mormonism #Christianity #InformedSaints #GrantUnderwood #LDSTheology #Restoration #Trinity #Theosis #BYU #FaithAndReason #Interfaith Chapters (00:00:00) - Latter Day Saint Theology Among Christian Theologies(00:00:32) - Grant Underwood on His Book, The Life of Early Mormonism(00:01:12) - Why should Latter Day Saints care about theology?(00:06:20) - What is it about our conception of God that distinguishes us from other(00:11:50) - Mormons and the Language(00:14:06) - A Taste of the Book(00:16:56) - Mormons: We Are Not Creeal Christians(00:29:13) - The Problem of the Term "Christian"(00:37:42) - Latter Day Saints and Eastern Orthodoxy(00:42:28) - Eerdmans Publishing: Who's Christianity?(00:48:00) - The Church and its apostolic status(00:51:33) - A message on the Light of the Church(00:57:39) - Christianity: Inclusivist vs. Expulsivist(00:59:06) - Why Do You Believe in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day
    1:04:55
  • The Tragic Childhood That Forged A Prophet | Interview With Dallin H. Oaks Biographer
    Who Is President Dallin H. Oaks? Biographer Rick Turley on the Life of the LDS Church’s New Prophet In this Informed Saints exclusive, church historian and biographer Richard E. “Rick” Turley Jr. (author of In the Hands of the Lord: The Life of Dallin H. Oaks) helps us answer the big question: Who is President Dallin H. Oaks, the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? From a humble Utah childhood marked by loss, to graduating #1 at the University of Chicago Law School, clerking for Chief Justice Earl Warren, leading BYU, serving on the Utah Supreme Court, and decades as an apostle—including time presiding in the Philippines—Turley shares human, surprising, and faith-building stories that reveal what kind of prophet President Oaks may be.   What you’ll learn Early experiences that forged President Oaks’s work ethic and faith (including dramatic near-misses with death) Why he pivoted from big-firm law to scholarship and service—and how that shaped his leadership BYU years: academic rigor, religious freedom advocacy, equal pay for women faculty, and yes… Cosmo the Cougar Why the Utah Supreme Court was his “most enjoyable job” and how that legal mind informs his ministry The call to the Twelve alongside Russell M. Nelson—and why he delayed ordination to finish court opinions Family insights: June Dixon Oaks’s refining influence and Kristin McMain Oaks’s later partnership What “a witness of the name of Jesus Christ” means to President Oaks—and to the global Church today   Guest: Rick Turley—longtime Church historian; co-author on Mountain Meadows Massacre volumes; author on the Mark Hofmann forgeries; forthcoming biography Joseph the Prophet. Watch next: More Informed Saints conversations on modern Prophets, Church history, and faith in action. #DallinHOaks #LDS #InformedSaints #LatterDaySaints #BYU #RickTurley #Prophet Chapters (00:00:00) - Informed Saints: The Life of Dallin H. Oaks(00:01:00) - Richard E. Turley Jr. on History and the Church(00:02:20) - President Dallin H. Oaks's Life Sketch(00:08:18) - Dallin Oaks: The Life of Prophecy(00:13:14) - Living Proof of Descendants: An Ordinary Life(00:17:18) - President Oaks' Early Years in Chicago(00:23:17) - How to Balance Work, Life, Family(00:26:07) - Dallin H O. Oaks: A Personal Distinction(00:30:43) - President Dallin H. Oaks as President of BYU(00:34:20) - President Spencer W. Kimball's time as president of BYU(00:39:19) - A Personal Memoir by Dallin H. Oaks(00:40:32) - President Oaks and His Life(00:43:59) - Appointments of Russell M. Oaks(00:50:28) - The Life of An Apostle(00:53:08) - What Does an Apostle Do On a Day?(00:54:40) - A Personal Experience of Area Presidents(00:57:11) - June Oakes in The Life of President Oaks(01:01:18) - Dallin H. Oaks on His Time in the First Presidency(01:03:56) - Dallin H. Oaks on His Life(01:06:53) - In the Elevation: A Personal History of Joseph Smith(01:13:08) - Informed Saints
About Informed Saints

The podcast where you can learn about everything from polygamy to gold plates. Hosted by Stephen Smoot, Neal Rappleye, and Jasmin Rappleye.
