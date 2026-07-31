Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

I bet you’ve seen somebody do something and thought “If I did that, I couldn’t live with myself.” But the truth is, you could do the unthinkable and live with yourself… people do it all the time. But there are a few things you can do to ensure this doesn’t happen to you.

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