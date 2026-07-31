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162 episodes
- I bet you’ve seen somebody do something and thought “If I did that, I couldn’t live with myself.” But the truth is, you could do the unthinkable and live with yourself… people do it all the time. But there are a few things you can do to ensure this doesn’t happen to you.
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- By the time we reach adulthood, we’re all pretty good at monitoring our behavior to get what we want now, but what if there’s something more important that we need to monitor to ensure we get what we ultimately want?
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- Have you ever thought “how could someone do that and live with themselves?” Truth is you could do the unthinkable and live with yourself, people do it all the time. Want to ensure it doesn’t happen to you? We’ve got you covered.
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- Regardless of how extreme your circumstances are, they do not have to be an offramp to faith.
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- When times get turbulent, where do you turn? In an ever changing world it's essential to find somewhere consistent to go, and not just somewhere, but toward someone.
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About Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast
Welcome to the Your Move with Andy Stanley podcast, where we help you make better decisions and live with fewer regrets. Your Move provides practical content on life topics like personal development, relationships, work, leadership, faith, and more. It’s simple. We provide the content and recommend next steps; then it's Your Move! Visit www.yourmove.is for more content to watch, listen to, and read along with resources.Podcast website
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