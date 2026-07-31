Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityYour Move with Andy Stanley Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

Andy Stanley
Religion & Spirituality
Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast
Latest episode

162 episodes

  • Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

    Living With Yourself, Part 3 - “Open Hands”

    07/31/2026 | 28 mins.
    I bet you’ve seen somebody do something and thought “If I did that, I couldn’t live with myself.” But the truth is, you could do the unthinkable and live with yourself… people do it all the time. But there are a few things you can do to ensure this doesn’t happen to you.
    Support Your Move with a tax-deductible gift: http://yourmove.is/give/
    Sign up for exclusive email content every month: https://bit.ly/4m2ShQd
    Find more episodes and other free resources on our website: yourmove.is
    Check us out on Instagram https://re.yourmove.is/41C4jqr
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

    Living With Yourself, Part 2 - “Monitor your Heart”

    07/24/2026 | 28 mins.
    By the time we reach adulthood, we’re all pretty good at monitoring our behavior to get what we want now, but what if there’s something more important that we need to monitor to ensure we get what we ultimately want?
    Support Your Move with a tax-deductible gift: http://yourmove.is/give/
    Sign up for exclusive email content every month: https://bit.ly/4m2ShQd
    Find more episodes and other free resources on our website: yourmove.is
    Check us out on Instagram https://re.yourmove.is/41C4jqr
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

    Living With Yourself, Part 1 - “Surrender”

    07/17/2026 | 28 mins.
    Have you ever thought “how could someone do that and live with themselves?” Truth is you could do the unthinkable and live with yourself, people do it all the time. Want to ensure it doesn’t happen to you? We’ve got you covered.
    Support Your Move with a tax-deductible gift: http://yourmove.is/give/
    Sign up for exclusive email content every month: https://bit.ly/4m2ShQd
    Find more episodes and other free resources on our website: yourmove.is
    Check us out on Instagram https://re.yourmove.is/41C4jqr
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

    Under the Circumstances, Part 3 - “For Those Who Doubt”

    07/10/2026 | 29 mins.
    Regardless of how extreme your circumstances are, they do not have to be an offramp to faith.
    Support Your Move with a tax-deductible gift: http://yourmove.is/give/
    Sign up for exclusive email content every month: https://bit.ly/4m2ShQd
    Find more episodes and other free resources on our website: yourmove.is
    Check us out on Instagram https://re.yourmove.is/41C4jqr
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast

    Under the Circumstances, Part 2 - “Better Promises”

    07/03/2026 | 28 mins.
    When times get turbulent, where do you turn? In an ever changing world it's essential to find somewhere consistent to go, and not just somewhere, but toward someone.
    Support Your Move with a tax-deductible gift: http://yourmove.is/give/
    Sign up for exclusive email content every month: https://bit.ly/4m2ShQd
    Find more episodes and other free resources on our website: yourmove.is
    Check us out on Instagram https://re.yourmove.is/41C4jqr
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Religion & Spirituality podcasts
Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts
About Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast
Welcome to the Your Move with Andy Stanley podcast, where we help you make better decisions and live with fewer regrets. Your Move provides practical content on life topics like personal development, relationships, work, leadership, faith, and more. It’s simple. We provide the content and recommend next steps; then it's Your Move! Visit www.yourmove.is for more content to watch, listen to, and read along with resources. 
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality

Listen to Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast, Fringe Beyond Limits and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Your Move with Andy Stanley Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 2:11:47 PM
A company fromMADSACK