Your Move with Andy Stanley podcast. In this weekly 30-minute message from Andy, you will discover how to make better decisions and live with few
Investigating Jesus, Part 6 - "Wide Open"
We have an invitation to follow someone who will make our lives significantly better—it may not be easier, but it will absolutely be better.
4/28/2023
29:14
Investigating Jesus, Part 5 - "Rebranding"
It’s easy to look at someone and write them off as bad or wrong simply because they are different. But when we do this, we actually put something on ourselves that doesn’t look good on anybody.
4/21/2023
28:22
Investigating Jesus, Part 4 - "Redefining Terms"
There are people who will go out of their way to help someone and expect nothing in return. We like those people and we want to be like them; Jesus extends an invitation that shows us how to be those people.
4/14/2023
28:49
Investigating Jesus, Part 3 - "Lifetime Invitation"
You never know what hangs in the balance of an invitation. We’ve been invited to something amazing, and how we respond to that invitation could be life changing.
4/7/2023
28:57
Investigating Jesus, Part 2 - "Starting Line"
Have you ever hoped for something, but no matter how hard you thought about it, wished for it, or admired the potential outcome of it, nothing happened? What if there is an explanation for that… and what if there was a way to get what you hoped for?
