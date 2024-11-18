Hebrews: Living in the New Covenant Reality: Episode 45

Many Christians are trying to serve God under an Old Covenant Law mentality. But we're not under the Old Covenant anymore—we're under grace. Through this verse-by-verse study of the book of Hebrews, learn to embrace the finished work of Jesus and start receiving the promises in the New Covenant. Leave legalism behind, walk in freedom, and prosper in every area of your life.