Five years ago, Maya Namdar's world changed forever when a drunk driver took the life of her daughter Liel, just moments after a Shabbaton reunion in Woodmere. In her second appearance on Meaningful People, Maya returns to share the story in a way she never has before: the knock at the door, the screams that woke her neighbors, and the haunting last text Liel sent seconds before impact reminding a friend to say Shema. She opens up about the loneliness of grief, the guilt of not recognizing her daughter's quiet yearning for Moshiach until after she was gone, and the moment months later when she found Liel's phone alarm blaring under a pile of clothes, a "good morning" she now carries as a kiss from Hashem.



The conversation moves from raw pain into something deeper: how tragedy forced Maya into a real relationship with Hashem for the first time, why she believes the whole world has been made uncomfortable on purpose, and how a seven-year-old Liel once cried over the loss of the Beis Hamikdash while the rest of her family laughed it off. Maya makes the case that yearning for Mashiach isn't abstract theology, it's survival, and that every act of connection, gratitude, and unity is what hastens the Geula we're all waiting for. It's a raw, faith-filled conversation about loss, hope, and the promise that keeps her going.



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