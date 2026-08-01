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317 episodes
Claire Zeitler: The Orthodox Jewish Woman Who Discovered Her Father Was a Arab Prince08/01/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Claire Blumenthal Zeitler was adopted into an Orthodox Jewish family as a baby — until, a year after her wedding, her biological mother tracked her down and revealed something nobody could have prepared her for: her biological father is part of the deposed royal family of Bahrain. In this deep dive with Nachi Gordon, Claire walks through the whirlwind of discovering she's half-Arab, the isolation of hiding it from her Chassidish community, and the identity crisis that followed — a woman raised frum and Ashkenazi who suddenly had to reckon with being 50% something she'd always been taught to fear.
What follows is a wild journey: years spent chasing that other half of herself through the Old City, a Palestinian university, and life in Egypt and Dubai — dating across cultures and even studying as the first identified Jew at a Palestinian school. Then came October 7th, a devastating gut-check that forced her to confront who she really is, and the slow, incremental return to Shabbos, to her family, and ultimately to Israel. It's a raw, unbelievable story about identity, belonging, and finding your way home — literally and spiritually.
This episode is sponsored by:
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The Truth About the Jewish Music Industry | Moshe Tischler & Shloimy Zaltzman07/25/2026 | 1h 35 mins.Moshe Tischler and Shloimy Zaltzman, two of the biggest names in Jewish wedding music, sit down with Nachi Gordon to trace how they broke into the industry, from meeting as yeshiva teenagers to Shlomi's near-miss record deal and the emotional moment years later when he watched another bandleader step into that same opportunity. They open up about what the job really costs, the travel away from their kids, showing up at full strength no matter how sick or drained they are, and the odd reality of being shy, private people who perform in the most public, high-stakes moments of other people's lives.
They also dig into where Jewish music is headed, from the flood of new releases on platforms like 24Six to AI-generated singers (including a story about a bride who fell for a song by an artist who doesn't actually exist), and land on the same conclusion: raw, honest, unpolished authenticity beats anything overproduced. A warm, funny, surprisingly candid conversation between two friends who built parallel careers making other people's simchas unforgettable.
Exclusive content on: www.mmplus.org
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► ArtScroll
ArtScroll is celebrating 50 years of making Torah learning accessible to everyone, and they're marking it with a massive giveaway: $10,000 every single week for the next few weeks, adding up to over $50,000 total. No purchase necessary, just head to the link, scroll down, and fill out the short form to be entered. While you're there, check out the rotating weekly sale, with so many ArtScroll items at 50% off.
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► El Al
From the Hebrew announcements to the Israeli atmosphere onboard, flying EL AL feels like Israel before you even land. With nonstop flights to Israel and Jewish comfort from takeoff to landing, there's nothing like hearing: ברוכים הבאים לישראל.
Book your next flight with EL AL:
https://www.elal.com/eng/usa?utm_source=meaningful&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=gcny_incoming_usa&cid=s:el%7Cm:what%7Ccp:gcny%7Cct:incoming%7Cau:usa
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- Five years ago, Maya Namdar's world changed forever when a drunk driver took the life of her daughter Liel, just moments after a Shabbaton reunion in Woodmere. In her second appearance on Meaningful People, Maya returns to share the story in a way she never has before: the knock at the door, the screams that woke her neighbors, and the haunting last text Liel sent seconds before impact reminding a friend to say Shema. She opens up about the loneliness of grief, the guilt of not recognizing her daughter's quiet yearning for Moshiach until after she was gone, and the moment months later when she found Liel's phone alarm blaring under a pile of clothes, a "good morning" she now carries as a kiss from Hashem.
The conversation moves from raw pain into something deeper: how tragedy forced Maya into a real relationship with Hashem for the first time, why she believes the whole world has been made uncomfortable on purpose, and how a seven-year-old Liel once cried over the loss of the Beis Hamikdash while the rest of her family laughed it off. Maya makes the case that yearning for Mashiach isn't abstract theology, it's survival, and that every act of connection, gratitude, and unity is what hastens the Geula we're all waiting for. It's a raw, faith-filled conversation about loss, hope, and the promise that keeps her going.
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors:
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► EL AL
From the Hebrew announcements to the Israeli atmosphere onboard, flying EL AL feels like Israel before you even land. With nonstop flights to Israel and Jewish comfort from takeoff to landing, there's nothing like hearing: ברוכים הבאים לישראל.
Book your next flight with EL AL:
https://www.elal.com/eng/usa?utm_source=meaningful&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=gcny_incoming_usa&cid=s:el%7Cm:what%7Ccp:gcny%7Cct:incoming%7Cau:usa
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► Ness Vacation Homes
EDEN GARDENS' LARGEST LUXURY HOME COLLECTION
Handpicked, high-end homes available exclusively through Ness.
https://nessvacationhomes.com/
_________________
► Rothenberg Law Firm
Personal Injury Law Firm For 50+ years!
Reach out Today for Free Case Evaluation
https://shorturl.at/JFKHH
_________________
► Town Appliance
Visit the website or message them on WhatsApp
https://www.townappliance.com
https://bit.ly/Townappliance_whatsapp
- Rabbi Lawrence Hajioff takes us on a journey through the entire Jewish timeline, from Adam and Chava in Gan Eden to the destruction of the Beis Hamikdash, the long exile, and the prophecies surrounding the coming of Moshiach. Together with Nachi Gordon, they explore why history unfolds the way it does, what Chazal and the Nevi'im teach about the end of days, the role of Eretz Yisrael, and whether the events unfolding in today's world fit into a much larger picture.
They also tackle some of today's biggest questions: Is there a potential Moshiach alive in every generation? What does Judaism say about Iran, Gog and Magog, artificial intelligence, and the rapid changes shaping our future? Whether you're deeply familiar with these ideas or hearing them for the first time, this conversation challenges you to think differently about Jewish history, current events, and what our generation may be living through.
Episode continue on Meaningful Minute Plus
This episode was made possible thanks to our sponsors:
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► EL AL
From the Hebrew announcements to the Israeli atmosphere onboard, flying EL AL feels like Israel before you even land. With nonstop flights to Israel and Jewish comfort from takeoff to landing, there's nothing like hearing: "ברוכים הבאים לישראל."
Book your next flight with EL AL:
https://www.elal.com/eng/usa?utm_source=meaningful&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=gcny_incoming_usa&cid=s:el%7Cm:what%7Ccp:gcny%7Cct:incoming%7Cau:usa
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► Rothenberg Law Firm
Personal Injury Law Firm For 50+ years!
Reach out Today for Free Case Evaluation
https://shorturl.at/JFKHH
____________________
► Town Appliance
Visit the website or message them on WhatsApp
https://www.townappliance.com
https://bit.ly/Townappliance_whatsapp
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There are so many Jewish personalities and big people in the world. They all have a story on how they became who they are today. Deep, unboundedly interesting, fun and uplifting, Meaningful People Podcast is a weekly opportunity for Nachi & Momo to talk to the Jewish world's meaningful people.Podcast website
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