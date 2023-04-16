There are so many Jewish personalities and big people in the world. They all have a story on how they became who they are today.
Shaindy Plotzker | Learning To Dance In The Rain
Shaindy Plotzker is a popular singer and songwriter from Monsey, NY. She sings with passion, emotion, and electric energy, using her gift to inspire and uplift Jewish women and girls around the globe. Shaindy recognizes that "it's all from above" and is passionate about using her talent for good. Music aside, she's a big believer in the power of kindness, spreading positivity, and that a smile can go a long way. Her hit songs "Ah-Yay", "Never Alone", "Zachreinu", and others can be found on all streaming platforms, and her music videos can be found on YouTube. Shaindy loves to connect with her audience, so join her on Instagram at @shaindyplotzkermusic where you'll hear about the power of a kind word, the power of a positivity, and the power of music.
5/6/2023
1:21:10
Eli Schwebel | Soundwaves of the Soul
Eli Schwebel is a NYC Based Recording Artist & Producer. He attended the Rabbinical College of Long Island and Zicklin School of Business. At Baruch College Eli spearheaded the renaissance of Jewish Acappella music and created a vocally rich, pop-rock sound that transformed the definition of traditional Jewish music. The lead singer and producer of the band Lev Tahor, He launched his solo career with his groundbreaking album, "Hearts Mind." Eli's rich musical pedigree and lineage starts with the world-famous Chazan Aaron Schwebel, his grandmother Florence Wassner, an outstanding mezzo-soprano who frequented the stage with the likes of Richard Tucker, and his father, one of the most recognizable tenors in Jewish Music, Rivie Schwebel of the band D'veykus.
4/29/2023
1:28:16
Finding The Lost Princess | The Story of R' Yaakov Klein
Rabbi Yaakov Klein is an author, musician, and speaker devoted to sharing the inner light of Torah through his books, music, and lectures. Over the last ten years, Rabbi Yaakov has shared his passion for Chassidus and the inner light of Torah in many educational capacities, including as a teacher for the Illinois Center for Jewish Studies and Yeshivat Mevaseret Tzion. He is a regular contributor to Meaningful Minute and other media platforms. He is the founding director of the Lost Princess Initiative (LPI), an organization utilizing life-changing teachings to provide a compass to all wandering through the post-modern darkness on a mission to reclaim the passion of youth. He is the author of 3 bestselling books, most recently 'The Story of Our Lives'. Rabbi Klein recently moved to the UK with his wife Shira and their two beautiful children. He joined Jewish Futures as the founding director of Eilecha, and is focused on creating opportunities for spiritual growth and experiential education. Purchase R' Yaakov's book on The Lost Princess, "The Story of Our Lives" here: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/yaakov-klein/the-story-of-our-lives/paperback/product-6w6p9p.html?page=1&pageSize=4 Subscribe to receive all Eilecha content via Whatsapp: http://wa.me/447496831771?text=Please%20subcribe%20me For more about R' Yaakov's work, visit www.eilecha.org
4/22/2023
1:29:00
The Power of a Community | The Story of Malkie Jacobs' Perseverance
Malkie Jacobs, who currently resides in New Rochelle with her husband and 3 kids, tells her story of hope, faith and resilience on this weeks episode of the Meaningful People Podcast. We thank Malkie for her courage and vulnerability.
4/16/2023
1:22:05
Meaningful Stories From Meaningful People
In this special edition episode of the Meaningful People Podcast we take another look at some of the most awesome stories told in our episodes. The order of the excerpts are as follows: Avraham Fried: Full Episode http://bit.ly/3ZKrEmC Rav Shlomo Katz:Full Episode http://bit.ly/3KeE9kn R' Naftali Miller: Full Episode https://bit.ly/3vGDS3f Rivk Shotkin: Full Episode http://bit.ly/3KziF33 R' Yossi Bensoussan: Full Episode http://bit.ly/3ZIb6eX R' Shais Taub: Full Episode http://bit.ly/3MdT2Gt
Deep, unboundedly interesting, fun and uplifting, Meaningful People Podcast is a weekly opportunity for Nachi & Momo to talk to the Jewish world's meaningful people.