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The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast
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The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

Matt Whitman
ChristianityEducation
The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast
Latest episode

1778 episodes

  • The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

    JOHN130 - An Entirely Reasonable Question

    08/07/2026 | 13 mins.
    John 2:18-22
    Matt's book, The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible is available NOW! - here's a link that gets TMBH a little kickback: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9
    Thanks to everyone who supports TMBH at patreon.com/thetmbhpodcast
    You're the reason we can all do this together!
    Discuss the episode here
    Music by Jeff Foote
  • The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

    JOHN 129 - The Maccabees Purified the Temple and Everybody Liked Them; Now Jesus is Purifying the Temple, Will Everybody Like Him?

    08/06/2026 | 10 mins.
    John 2:13-17
    Matt's book, The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible is available NOW! - here's a link that gets TMBH a little kickback: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9
    Thanks to everyone who supports TMBH at patreon.com/thetmbhpodcast
    You're the reason we can all do this together!
    Discuss the episode here
    Music by Jeff Foote
  • The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

    JOHN 128 - Who Knew Purging the Temple Could Be So Much Fun?!

    08/05/2026 | 9 mins.
    John 2:13-17
    Matt's book, The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible is available NOW! - here's a link that gets TMBH a little kickback: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9
    Thanks to everyone who supports TMBH at patreon.com/thetmbhpodcast
    You're the reason we can all do this together!
    Discuss the episode here
    Music by Jeff Foote
  • The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

    JOHN127 - Spring Cleaning

    08/04/2026 | 11 mins.
    John 2:13-17
    Matt's book, The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible is available NOW! - here's a link that gets TMBH a little kickback: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9
    Thanks to everyone who supports TMBH at patreon.com/thetmbhpodcast
    You're the reason we can all do this together!
    Discuss the episode here
    Music by Jeff Foote
  • The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast

    JOHN126 - Why Didn’t Jesus Get Arrested After He Made a Whip and Flipped Over Tables?

    08/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    John 2:13-17
    Matt's book, The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible is available NOW! - here's a link that gets TMBH a little kickback: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9
    Thanks to everyone who supports TMBH at patreon.com/thetmbhpodcast
    You're the reason we can all do this together!
    Discuss the episode here
    Music by Jeff Foote
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About The Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast
Welcome to the Ten Minute Bible Hour Podcast where we pick a book of the Bible and work our way through it a little bit each day! You can start with today's episode or go back to the beginning of any of these seven seasons:Season 1 - Matthew (Began October, 2019 - Episodes 1-800)Season 2 - One Book of the Bible Per Day (Began January, 2023)Season 3 - Esther (Began April 9, 2023)Season 4 - Nehemiah (Began January 1, 2024)Season 5 - Galatians (Began August 26, 2024)Season 6 - Philemon (Began October 19, 2025)SEASON 7 - John (CURRENT SEASON, Began February 9, 2026)You can also check out the daily audio-only podcast on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/@TenMinuteBibleHourPick up a copy of The Lightning-Fast Field Guide to the Bible by me (Matt Whitman) from Harper-Collins/Zondervan here: https://amzn.to/4pEYSS9More About the Show: I'm Matt, and if you're interested in understanding the Bible better and you prefer your Christianity quick and punchy with a healthy side of humor, and an equally healthy side of me not telling you what to do, we're probably going to get along great. This is my podcast where we pick a book of the Bible and then break it down one part at a time every weekday morning.
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