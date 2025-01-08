297. Genesis 6: 1-4 : The Shocking Scandal of the Sons of God (& the Nephilim)

In this captivating episode of The Bible Show, hosts Sam and Will dive into one of the most mysterious and debated passages in scripture—Genesis 6:1-4. They unpack theories surrounding the "sons of God," "daughters of men," and the enigmatic Nephilim. Were these angels, kings, or something else entirely? Why has this passage puzzled theologians for centuries?Join the discussion as Sam and Will explore the historical, cultural, and biblical contexts behind these verses, share insights from early church fathers and modern scholars, and address the supernatural themes that make this topic so compelling. It's a thought-provoking conversation that blends theology, history, and faith while reminding listeners to stay focused on the ultimate truth found in Jesus Christ. Don't miss this deep dive into one of the Bible's most perplexing mysteries!