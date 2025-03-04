Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Deep Dish
Listen to The Deep Dish in the App
Listen to The Deep Dish in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Deep Dish

Podcast The Deep Dish
The Gospel Coalition
The Deep Dish is a new podcast from TGC hosted by Melissa Kruger and Courtney Doctor that invites women into deep conversations about the deep truths of God. Th...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Introducing The Deep Dish
    Courtney Doctor and Melissa Kruger introduce The Gospel Coalition’s new podcast for women. They talk about why women need to have deep conversations and what might stand in the way. Listen to find out about the guests and topics this first season will cover, and join them for deep conversations about deep truth!
    --------  
    15:27
  • The Deep Dish: A New Podcast for Women
    The Deep Dish is a new podcast from TGC hosted by Melissa Kruger and Courtney Doctor that invites women into deep conversations about the deep truths of God. These discussions (which are always better served up with a slice of deep-dish pizza!) will equip women to engage in richer discipleship relationships in their local contexts. Tune in for warm conversations among friends—including special guests along the way—to dig deeper into God’s Word and explore how it applies to every area of our lives.
    --------  
    0:57

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Deep Dish

The Deep Dish is a new podcast from TGC hosted by Melissa Kruger and Courtney Doctor that invites women into deep conversations about the deep truths of God. These discussions (which are always better served up with a slice of deep-dish pizza!) will equip women to engage in richer discipleship relationships in their local contexts. Tune in for warm conversations among friends—including special guests along the way—to dig deeper into God’s Word and explore how it applies to every area of our lives.
Podcast website

Listen to The Deep Dish, followHIM and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Deep Dish: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 3:00:28 PM