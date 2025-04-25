In this breakout session from TGCW24, Michael Kruger makes a compelling case for the essential role of women in ministry—not as optional or merely permitted, but as vital by God’s design. Drawing from theological, biblical, and historical perspectives, he highlights women’s significant contributions throughout Scripture and early Christianity, urging the church to embrace both spiritual fathers and mothers and encouraging women to step into their ministry callings.
39:26
Crawford Loritts: How Do You Make a Difference?
In this keynote address from TGC's 2007 inaugural conference, Crawford Loritts explores the urgency of passing faith from one generation to the next, ensuring a deep passion for God’s character and the truth of Scripture.Reflecting on Psalm 78, he highlights the power of mentorship, the importance of balancing cultural engagement with divine truth, and the lasting influence of a strong spiritual legacy. Loritts challenges ministers to faithfulness in their personal obedience, doctrinal precision, and ministry practices so they can pass on the torch to future generations.
31:05
John Piper: The Gospel Will Triumph
In this keynote address from TGC's 2007 inaugural conference, John Piper explores the triumph of the gospel in the new heavens and new earth, emphasizing God's faithfulness and preaching's transformative power. Reflecting on his journey from academia to pastoral ministry, he highlights the role of suffering in deepening our awareness of sin and our hope of a redeemed creation.Ultimately, Piper reminds us that the greatest gift of the gospel isn't just a renewed world but the everlasting joy of knowing and enjoying God himself.
1:00:29
Tim Keller: How Gospel-Shaped Ministry Looks
In this keynote address from TGC's 2007 inaugural conference, TGC's cofounder Tim Keller unpacks the essence of gospel-centered ministry, drawing from 1 Peter 1–2 to highlight its historical, doxological, Christocentric, cultural, and transformational nature.He stresses the importance of preaching, warns against shallow faith and legalism, and encourages a balanced approach to cultural engagement that embodies both truth and love. Keller concludes by showcasing the gospel’s enduring relevance and its creative and transforming power.
55:28
Don Carson: Defining and Defending the Gospel
In this keynote address from TGC's inaugural conference in 2007, TGC cofounder Don Carson answers the question "What is the gospel?" He unpacks the gospel as a comprehensive, Christ-centered truth that’s theological, biblical, apostolic, historical, personal, universal, eschatological, and proclaimed. It's a truth that ultimately transforms us.Carson defines TGC's foundation as he points to the richness of the gospel as one unified message, drawing from the entirety of Scripture and the apostles' witness.
The Gospel Coalition Podcast features keynote and breakout sessions from our national, regional, and women's conferences. We exist to equip the next generation of believers, pastors, and church leaders to shape life and ministry around the gospel.