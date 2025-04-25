Crawford Loritts: How Do You Make a Difference?

In this keynote address from TGC's 2007 inaugural conference, Crawford Loritts explores the urgency of passing faith from one generation to the next, ensuring a deep passion for God’s character and the truth of Scripture.Reflecting on Psalm 78, he highlights the power of mentorship, the importance of balancing cultural engagement with divine truth, and the lasting influence of a strong spiritual legacy. Loritts challenges ministers to faithfulness in their personal obedience, doctrinal precision, and ministry practices so they can pass on the torch to future generations.