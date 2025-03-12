For God So Loved This Anxious Generation: Signs of Revival on Campus
Over the past few years, we’ve been hearing rumblings of revival on college campuses. To chase down the story, Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra headed over to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, to see what was going on with the largest campus ministry you’ve never heard of—the Salt Company.Salt Company does a lot of things you’d expect—large worship gatherings, small group Bible studies, and summer mission trips. But they also do some things you wouldn’t anticipate, such as talking about sin, taking kids through Wayne Grudem’s systematic theology (the abridged version), and requiring student leaders to be members of a local church.In today’s sensitive, selfie-obsessed culture, you might wonder if discussions of sin or of robust theology would be a good on-ramp to Christianity. But over the last 40 years, Salt has grown to 12,000 students on 33 campuses (and churches!) in 16 states.What is drawing the most anxious generation to the gospel?
Top Theology Stories of 2024
Join Collin Hansen and Melissa Kruger for their annual discussion as they look back on the top theology stories of 2024. They also share their favorite books from 2024, updates on personal projects, and what they're each looking forward to in life and ministry in 2025. They discuss: The rise in Bible sales in 2024Declining fertility rates worldwideBig changes for the United Methodist Church and the role of the Global SouthThe advance of assisted suicide in the UKThe Cass Report and the truth about transgender treatmentsEncouraging signs among Gen ZTrump’s election victory and a GOP shiftAnticipating the 2025 Gospelbound seasonBook highlights from 2024Personal projects and updatesDon Carson’s legacy and an important update about his life and ministryMentioned on this episode:"My Top 10 Theology Stories of 2024" by Collin Hansen (article)Help The Gospel Coalition build up a renewed church for tomorrow. Let's Build Together: Donate Today at tgc.org/together
How an Australian Church Is Changing Christian Songwriting
Over the last few decades, church music has shifted. Congregations sing fewer hymns and more praise songs. We hear fewer organ chords and more guitar riffs. We read lyrics that are less theological and more generic.The move toward quicker and more casual songwriting means new music hits our Spotify—and CCLI—lists more quickly. But it also means Christians are sometimes singing repetitive choruses, nonsensical lyrics, or wrong theology.That matters, because we sing those songs so often that we memorize them. We hum them in the car. We play them while we’re making dinner. We lean on them when hard times hit.About 10 years ago, a church in Australia noticed these problems. They tried a different songwriting process. It was slow and clunky and never should have worked—and yet it did.Odds are, you’ve sung their good theology in your church, in your car, or in your kitchen.Help The Gospel Coalition build up a renewed church for tomorrow. Let's Build Together: Donate Today at tgc.org/together
Youth Sports, Healthy Families, and the Future of the Church
Registration fees. Weekend tournaments. Travel teams.Youth sports in America has shifted over the last several decades. Instead of playing ball in the backyard with friends after school or on Saturday mornings, our kids climb into the minivan so we can drive them to practice, pay for uniforms and court fees, and pick up dinner from the concession stand.Youth sports, it seems, is a merry-go-round of time and money that we can’t get off, because we know it would never slow down enough for us to get back on.At TGC, youth sports is one of the top concerns we hear from pastors and youth leaders: they can’t preach to, disciple, or encourage people who miss Sunday after Sunday for basketball or soccer or baseball.But we know sports is a good gift from God. He created our kids to run and jump and throw, and to delight in doing that with friends. Done well, those things honor him.So how can we do them well?Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra talked to parents, coaches, and pastors to find out.Help The Gospel Coalition build up a renewed church for tomorrow.Let's Build Together: Donate Today at tgc.org/together
Top Theology Stories of 2023 with Collin Hansen and Melissa Kruger
Join Collin Hansen and Melissa Kruger for their annual recap discussion on the biggest stories affecting the church around the world in the last year. This conversation was originally featured on TGC's Gospelbound podcast.
Psalm 102 reminds us to record what God has done so that future generations will praise him. The Gospel Coalition's story-telling podcast, Recorded, chronicles a variety of stories of God’s redemptive and transformative work. These narratives testify to the beauty of the gospel on display in this generation—in many places and in surprising ways. Whether your faith is strong or struggling, tune in to Recorded for encouraging snapshots of God’s faithfulness, nearness, and love.