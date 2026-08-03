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The Weekly Planet

Planet Broadcasting
TV & Film
The Weekly Planet
Latest episode

1024 episodes

  • The Weekly Planet

    634 Spider-Man: Brand New Day

    08/03/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Is that the big movie alarm that I hear? It absolutely is because it turns out we've had one of the biggest movie openings of all time with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We review all that (with spoiler free and spoiler sections) plus talk the new and frankly unsurprising Jared Leto allegations, the cancellation of Wonder Man, Blade, Booster Gold and the struggles of Fast & Furious 11, trailers for The Thomas Crown Affair and Jumanji: Open World Trailer, X-Men casting and more! Thanks for listening

    New bonus Q&A episode with James & Maso out now! Available alongside entire back catalogue of Q&As, let's plays, movie commentaries and bonus podcasts on bigsandwich.co and patreon.com/mrsundaymovies

    PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.

    00:00 The Start
    05:19 The Jared Leto Stuff
    09:38 Wonder Man Season 2 Cancelled
    13:20 Blade Movie Officially Dead
    19:01 Booster Gold Not Happening Yet
    25:28 Fast & Furious 11 in Trouble
    29:56 Jumanji: Open World Trailer
    32:27 The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer
    38:52 Samara Weaving Cast as Emma Frost for X-Men Movie
    41:16 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Review
    01:03:46 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Segment
    01:24:41 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
    01:38:37 Letters, It's Time For Letters

    SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
    James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
    Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
    T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
    The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
    The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
    Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Weekly Planet

    Looney Tunes: Back In Action - Caravan Of Garbage

    07/30/2026 | 26 mins.
    Looney Tunes: Back In Action has been much requested since we covered the original Space Jam in 2021. And in the lead up to Coyote vs. Acme in 2026 and in the spirit of blending live action with 2D animation here we are. And oh my goodness this he Brendan Fraser we love him! It also has Bugs Bunny and we love him also! And it's got spies which we also love and Batman which we love and running around which I guess we love and aliens which alright and a monkey crystal that turns people in to monkeys which wait maybe this movie isn't good? Thanks for watching our Caravan Of Garbage review

    SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN

    Help support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/

    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies

    James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies

    Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown

    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies

    T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies

    The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

    The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet

    Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Weekly Planet

    633 Best & Worst of Comic Con 2026

    07/27/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    Big woos are back for San Diego Comic Con 2026! We’re talking a new Lanterns trailer, Ryan Gosling heads up the Ghost Rider movie, David Jonsson takes on the role of T'Challa II in Black Panther 3, Ryan Reynolds teases Deadpool’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and speaking of we have two new trailers that see the X-Men crossover with the Fantastic Four crossed over with The New Avengers crossed over with some but not all of the regular Avengers also Thor can’t hit Doctor Doom with an axe and also Captain America is there. We also discuss a MASSIVE second week for The Odyssey and Elon Musk’s plan to make it even better, trailers for Match: Box The Movie, Blade Runner 2099, Neuromancer, Clayface and Resident Evil. Thanks for listening!

    New bonus episode of James & Maso's Time Crapsule, the pop culture ranking podcast out now on bigsandwich.co and patreon.com/mrsundaymovies! Plus the Spider-Man: Life Story Booque Clubbe on YouTube Memberships via youtube.com/mrsundaymovies

    PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.

    00:00 The Start
    04:26 The Odyssey Big Success
    13:23 The Matchbox Movie Trailer
    21:03 Dark Matter S2 Trailer
    22:38 Blade Runner 2099 Trailer
    25:16 RoboCop Series Still Happening
    25:57 Neuromancer Trailer
    29:28 Resident Evil Trailer
    34:49 Clayface Trailer
    38:20 San Diego Comic Con 2026
    38:52 Lanterns Panel & Trailer
    44:38 Ghost Rider Ryan Gosling Movie
    55:07 New Black Panther Casting
    01:01:38 Avengers: Doomsday Trailer
    01:18:58 Deadpool Lives In His Own Space
    01:25:09 Kevin Feige on Blade Movie Failure
    01:26:52 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
    01:35:58 Letters, It's Time For Letters

    SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
    James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
    Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
    T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
    The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
    The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
    Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Weekly Planet

    Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Caravan Of Garbage

    07/23/2026 | 32 mins.
    Despite being released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit remains the pinnacle of blending 2D animation with live action photography. Set in Hollywood after World War II, it follows Detective Eddie Valiant as he unravels the murder mystery involving famed toon Roger Rabbit, his wife Jessica Rabbit, and the terrifying villain Judge Doom. It's also famous for bringing together, for the first time, Disney and Warner Bros. characters like Donald and Daffy Duck, plus Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny. Next week we'll look at a not as good live action/animation hybrid, and the week after that one of the worst to do it in the lead up to Coyote VS ACME. Thanks for watching our Caravan Of Garbage review

    SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN

    Help support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/

    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies

    James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies

    Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown

    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies

    T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies

    The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

    The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet

    Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Weekly Planet

    632 The Odyssey! (big movie)

    07/20/2026 | 1h 55 mins.
    Big movie alert! It’s time for our review of Christopther Nolan’s The Odyssey, a movie which is defying the definitely real and genuine backlash already on its way to make a billion dollars. We also talk the passing of Sam Neil, casting rumours and confirmation for X-Men and Man of Tomorrow with the return of Blue Beetle, trailers highlighting the start of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Digger and The Batman Part II and Tom Cruise’s big movie thoughts for The Odyssey. Thanks for listening!

    New bonus clickbait podcast and video out now! Relive the Star Wars trilogy in the worst way possible with James & Maso on bigsandwich.co, patreon.com/mrsundaymovies or via YouTube Membership on youtube.com/mrsundaymovies

    PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.

    00:00 The Start
    02:28 Sam Neill RIP
    08:52 Adam Driver X-Men Casting
    12:48 Bradley Cooper G.I.Joe Movie
    14:58 Blue Beetle Returns in Man of Tomorrow
    16:45 Bad News for God of War Series
    21:45 Hunt of Gollum Teaser (and conspiracy?!)
    26:32 Tom Cruise's Digger Trailer
    27:57 The Batman Part 2 First Look & Delay
    33:08 The Odyssey Big Movie Review
    01:00:16 The Odyssey Spoiler Segment
    01:18:22 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
    01:34:55 Letters, It's Time For Letters

    SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
    James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
    Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
    Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
    T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
    The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
    The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
    Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Weekly Planet
The Weekly Planet covers all things movies, TV shows and comics. Often considered the first and worst podcast on the Planet Broadcasting Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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