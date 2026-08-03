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1024 episodes
- Is that the big movie alarm that I hear? It absolutely is because it turns out we've had one of the biggest movie openings of all time with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We review all that (with spoiler free and spoiler sections) plus talk the new and frankly unsurprising Jared Leto allegations, the cancellation of Wonder Man, Blade, Booster Gold and the struggles of Fast & Furious 11, trailers for The Thomas Crown Affair and Jumanji: Open World Trailer, X-Men casting and more! Thanks for listening
New bonus Q&A episode with James & Maso out now! Available alongside entire back catalogue of Q&As, let's plays, movie commentaries and bonus podcasts on bigsandwich.co and patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.
00:00 The Start
05:19 The Jared Leto Stuff
09:38 Wonder Man Season 2 Cancelled
13:20 Blade Movie Officially Dead
19:01 Booster Gold Not Happening Yet
25:28 Fast & Furious 11 in Trouble
29:56 Jumanji: Open World Trailer
32:27 The Thomas Crown Affair Trailer
38:52 Samara Weaving Cast as Emma Frost for X-Men Movie
41:16 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Review
01:03:46 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Segment
01:24:41 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
01:38:37 Letters, It's Time For Letters
SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
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Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
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- Looney Tunes: Back In Action has been much requested since we covered the original Space Jam in 2021. And in the lead up to Coyote vs. Acme in 2026 and in the spirit of blending live action with 2D animation here we are. And oh my goodness this he Brendan Fraser we love him! It also has Bugs Bunny and we love him also! And it's got spies which we also love and Batman which we love and running around which I guess we love and aliens which alright and a monkey crystal that turns people in to monkeys which wait maybe this movie isn't good? Thanks for watching our Caravan Of Garbage review
SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
Help support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Big woos are back for San Diego Comic Con 2026! We’re talking a new Lanterns trailer, Ryan Gosling heads up the Ghost Rider movie, David Jonsson takes on the role of T'Challa II in Black Panther 3, Ryan Reynolds teases Deadpool’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and speaking of we have two new trailers that see the X-Men crossover with the Fantastic Four crossed over with The New Avengers crossed over with some but not all of the regular Avengers also Thor can’t hit Doctor Doom with an axe and also Captain America is there. We also discuss a MASSIVE second week for The Odyssey and Elon Musk’s plan to make it even better, trailers for Match: Box The Movie, Blade Runner 2099, Neuromancer, Clayface and Resident Evil. Thanks for listening!
New bonus episode of James & Maso's Time Crapsule, the pop culture ranking podcast out now on bigsandwich.co and patreon.com/mrsundaymovies! Plus the Spider-Man: Life Story Booque Clubbe on YouTube Memberships via youtube.com/mrsundaymovies
PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.
00:00 The Start
04:26 The Odyssey Big Success
13:23 The Matchbox Movie Trailer
21:03 Dark Matter S2 Trailer
22:38 Blade Runner 2099 Trailer
25:16 RoboCop Series Still Happening
25:57 Neuromancer Trailer
29:28 Resident Evil Trailer
34:49 Clayface Trailer
38:20 San Diego Comic Con 2026
38:52 Lanterns Panel & Trailer
44:38 Ghost Rider Ryan Gosling Movie
55:07 New Black Panther Casting
01:01:38 Avengers: Doomsday Trailer
01:18:58 Deadpool Lives In His Own Space
01:25:09 Kevin Feige on Blade Movie Failure
01:26:52 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
01:35:58 Letters, It's Time For Letters
SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Despite being released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit remains the pinnacle of blending 2D animation with live action photography. Set in Hollywood after World War II, it follows Detective Eddie Valiant as he unravels the murder mystery involving famed toon Roger Rabbit, his wife Jessica Rabbit, and the terrifying villain Judge Doom. It's also famous for bringing together, for the first time, Disney and Warner Bros. characters like Donald and Daffy Duck, plus Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny. Next week we'll look at a not as good live action/animation hybrid, and the week after that one of the worst to do it in the lead up to Coyote VS ACME. Thanks for watching our Caravan Of Garbage review
SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
Help support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Big movie alert! It’s time for our review of Christopther Nolan’s The Odyssey, a movie which is defying the definitely real and genuine backlash already on its way to make a billion dollars. We also talk the passing of Sam Neil, casting rumours and confirmation for X-Men and Man of Tomorrow with the return of Blue Beetle, trailers highlighting the start of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Digger and The Batman Part II and Tom Cruise’s big movie thoughts for The Odyssey. Thanks for listening!
New bonus clickbait podcast and video out now! Relive the Star Wars trilogy in the worst way possible with James & Maso on bigsandwich.co, patreon.com/mrsundaymovies or via YouTube Membership on youtube.com/mrsundaymovies
PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.
00:00 The Start
02:28 Sam Neill RIP
08:52 Adam Driver X-Men Casting
12:48 Bradley Cooper G.I.Joe Movie
14:58 Blue Beetle Returns in Man of Tomorrow
16:45 Bad News for God of War Series
21:45 Hunt of Gollum Teaser (and conspiracy?!)
26:32 Tom Cruise's Digger Trailer
27:57 The Batman Part 2 First Look & Delay
33:08 The Odyssey Big Movie Review
01:00:16 The Odyssey Spoiler Segment
01:18:22 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read
01:34:55 Letters, It's Time For Letters
SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jN
James' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymovies
Maso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrown
Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymovies
T-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies
The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4
The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanet
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Weekly Planet
The Weekly Planet covers all things movies, TV shows and comics. Often considered the first and worst podcast on the Planet Broadcasting Network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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