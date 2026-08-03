Big woos are back for San Diego Comic Con 2026! We’re talking a new Lanterns trailer, Ryan Gosling heads up the Ghost Rider movie, David Jonsson takes on the role of T'Challa II in Black Panther 3, Ryan Reynolds teases Deadpool’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday and speaking of we have two new trailers that see the X-Men crossover with the Fantastic Four crossed over with The New Avengers crossed over with some but not all of the regular Avengers also Thor can’t hit Doctor Doom with an axe and also Captain America is there. We also discuss a MASSIVE second week for The Odyssey and Elon Musk’s plan to make it even better, trailers for Match: Box The Movie, Blade Runner 2099, Neuromancer, Clayface and Resident Evil. Thanks for listening!



New bonus episode of James & Maso's Time Crapsule, the pop culture ranking podcast out now on bigsandwich.co and patreon.com/mrsundaymovies! Plus the Spider-Man: Life Story Booque Clubbe on YouTube Memberships via youtube.com/mrsundaymovies



PLEASE be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads.



00:00 The Start

04:26 The Odyssey Big Success

13:23 The Matchbox Movie Trailer

21:03 Dark Matter S2 Trailer

22:38 Blade Runner 2099 Trailer

25:16 RoboCop Series Still Happening

25:57 Neuromancer Trailer

29:28 Resident Evil Trailer

34:49 Clayface Trailer

38:20 San Diego Comic Con 2026

38:52 Lanterns Panel & Trailer

44:38 Ghost Rider Ryan Gosling Movie

55:07 New Black Panther Casting

01:01:38 Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

01:18:58 Deadpool Lives In His Own Space

01:25:09 Kevin Feige on Blade Movie Failure

01:26:52 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read

01:35:58 Letters, It's Time For Letters



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