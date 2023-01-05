The Weekly Planet covers all things movies, TV shows and comics. Often considered the first and worst podcast on the Planet Broadcasting Network. Hosted on Acas... More
Available Episodes
5 of 705
476 CinemaCon 2023 & Superhero Showdown!
Cinemacon 2023 brings us news of the biggest Batman movie of all time with The Flash, Transformers: Rise Of The Beats, Dune II, Kraven Man Of The Animals and much more! Plus we return to the Superhero showdown with an incredible twist! Ai but not really. Thanks for listening!Visit bigsandwich.co for a bonus weekly show, exclusive movie commentaries, early stuff and ad-free podcast feeds for $9 per month.Please be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads. Skip extra few minutes when avoiding spoilers. Feeds on Patreon, YouTube and bigsandwich.co are unaffected.00:00 The Start04:59 Old Rey Star Wars Movie Scrapped08:48 Animated Transformers Movie Casting14:41 Cinema Con & Dune: Part Two18:49 Kraven the Hunter is Rated R21:07 New MCU Blade Writer23:30 Hunger Games Prequel Trailer27:44 Transformers Rise of the Beasts Trailer33:04 Next Goal Wins & Equalizer 3 Trailer35:46 The Witcher S3 & Black Mirror Trailer39:03 The Flash Trailer46:24 Superhero Showdown01:50:19 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read01:58:11 Letters, It's Time For Letters02:07:11 The End Where We Just Plug StuffJames' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymoviesMaso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrownMaso's Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/nickmaseauThe Weekly Planet Twitter ► https://twitter.com/theweeklyplanetPatreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesTWP iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767TWP Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanetTWP YouTube Channel ► https://goo.gl/1ZQFGHAmazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2QbmwGjT-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
2:11:17
Fast & Furious 4 - Caravan Of Garbage
The Fast & Furious 4 or what was simply titled Fast & Furious was an attempt to bring the franchise back to what made the original a success, two guys being mates. But not just any two guys, for the first time since 2001 Vin Diesels Dominic Torreto and Paul Walkers Brian O'Conner are back in the drivers seat to delieve a very okay sequel. Things certainly do improve with number five but to get there we gotta go through this. Thanks for listening to our Caravan Of Garbage review!SUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jNHelp support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesJames' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymoviesMaso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrownPatreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesT-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies The Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4 The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanetAmazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
17:20
475 Evil Dead Rise & The Mandalorian Season 3
This week we take a look at the latest entry in The Evil Dead franchise along with a recap/review of The Mandalorian Season 3. Plus we get into news of two classics being reintroduced into the world as a series, a Michelle Yeoh lead Star Trek streaming movie, trailers for Fast X and Godzilla X Kong, more Transformers, more Star Wars and first reactions to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol III. Thanks for listening!Visit bigsandwich.co for a bonus weekly show, exclusive movie commentaries, early stuff and ad-free podcast feeds for $9 per month.Please be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads. Skip extra few minutes when avoiding spoilers. Feeds on Patreon, YouTube and bigsandwich.co are unaffected.00:00 The Start03:47 New Twilight TV Series06:09 Galaxy Quest Series11:58 Michelle Yeoh Star Trek Movie13:28 Fast X Trailer19:25 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Teaser24:06 Animated Transformer Movie Details29:00 John Boyega's Star Wars Return32:20 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 First Reactions34:17 Superhero Showdown Next Week #weeklyplanetpod37:16 Evil Dead Rise Review (spoilers 52:11 to 01:01:50)01:01:50 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read01:05:07 The Mandalorian Season 3 Spoiler Review01:24:58 Star Trek's Picard Season 3 Spoiler Review01:29:18 Letters, It's Time For LettersJames' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymoviesMaso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrownMaso's Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/nickmaseauThe Weekly Planet Twitter ► https://twitter.com/theweeklyplanetPatreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesTWP iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767TWP Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanetTWP YouTube Channel ► https://goo.gl/1ZQFGHAmazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2QbmwGjT-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/24/2023
1:46:04
Batman & Robin - Caravan Of Garbage
Batman Forever set the wheels in motion for a brand new kind of Batman. Camp. With George Clooney taking over from Val Kilmer who took over from Michael Keaton this is where people truely fell out of love with the Batman francise. Even the likes of Batgirl, Mr Freeze, Poison Ivy and Bane didn't stop people crying about new levels of sillyness that left the reviews and box office lower than ever. Thanks for listening to our Caravan Of Garbage reviewSUBSCRIBE HERE ►► http://goo.gl/pQ39jNHelp support the show and get early episodes ► https://bigsandwich.co/Patreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesJames' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymoviesMaso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrownPatreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesT-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-moviesThe Weekly Planet iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767?mt=2&ign-mpt=uo%3D4The Weekly Planet Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanetAmazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2nc12P4 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/20/2023
31:24
474 The Marvels Trailer, HBO Max Reboot & Aunty Donna are here!
It's another big news week with HBO Max being renamed Max and official word on that Harry Potter reboot series, more Game Of Thrones prequels, Amazon's big push on Robocop, Stargate and Legally Blonde plus trailers for The Marvels, Continental, The Penguin and others! We're also joined by Zach and Broden from Aunty Donna to talk their new show Coffee Cafe, their roles in Dungeons & Dragons 2023 and some bizarre Hollywood tales. Thanks for listening!Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/aunty-donna-s-coffee-cafeVisit bigsandwich.co for a bonus weekly show, exclusive movie commentaries, early stuff and ad-free podcast feeds for $9 per month.Please be aware timecodes may shift due to inserted ads. Skip extra few minutes when avoiding spoilers. Feeds on Patreon, YouTube and bigsandwich.co are unaffected.00:00 The Start03:12 The Super Mario Bros' Big Success05:58 El Muerto Movie Standstill10:58 Last Voyage of the Demeter Trailer13:05 The Continental (John Wick Series) Trailer14:37 The Marvels Trailer21:11 Fool's Paradise Trailer23:20 Andy Serkis in Andor S226:25 Blade & Deadpool 3 Casting28:42 DC's Creature Commandos Casting30:26 HBO Max's MAX Relaunch32:03 Harry Potter Reboot Series35:34 True Detective Night Country36:34 Game of Thrones Dunk & Egg Series38:40 The Penguin Teaser39:29 We Love Big Brands45:03 Aunty Donna are here! Check out Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe on ABC iView.01:37:42 What We Reading, What We Gonna Read01:50:32 Letters, It's Time For LettersJames' Twitter ► http://twitter.com/mrsundaymoviesMaso's Twitter ► http://twitter.com/wikipediabrownMaso's Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/nickmaseauThe Weekly Planet Twitter ► https://twitter.com/theweeklyplanetPatreon ► https://patreon.com/mrsundaymoviesTWP iTunes ► https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-weekly-planet/id718158767TWP Direct Download ► https://play.acast.com/s/theweeklyplanetTWP YouTube Channel ► https://goo.gl/1ZQFGHAmazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2QbmwGjT-Shirts/Merch ► https://www.teepublic.com/stores/mr-sunday-movies Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.