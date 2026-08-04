We're back from Charleston after hosting the Yacht Mess Podcast live show and sharing some behind-the-scenes stories from an incredible weekend. Then we're diving into the latest reality TV headlines, including the rumors that McBee Dynasty could be coming to an end. Is the series really over? Plus, we discuss why House of Stassi is shaping up to be the show many fans hoped The Valley would become, and we break down Jax Taylor's latest controversy after he was called out for posting fake sponsored ads.



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