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566 episodes
- Today, we're catching up on the latest twists in the ongoing Dorit and PK saga, breaking down the shocking robbery involving RHOM star Stephanie Shojaee while vacationing in the South of France, and discussing the rumors surrounding a possible DUI tied to RHOSLC. Plus, Shannon Beador is facing criticism for lacking a storyline this season, and we wrap things up with our latest thoughts on Below Deck Mediterranean.
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- We're back from Charleston after hosting the Yacht Mess Podcast live show and sharing some behind-the-scenes stories from an incredible weekend. Then we're diving into the latest reality TV headlines, including the rumors that McBee Dynasty could be coming to an end. Is the series really over? Plus, we discuss why House of Stassi is shaping up to be the show many fans hoped The Valley would become, and we break down Jax Taylor's latest controversy after he was called out for posting fake sponsored ads.
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- Today, we're diving into the growing backlash against Leva Bonaparte as the Southern Hospitality cast appears to be turning on their boss amid rumors Craig Conover and Austen Kroll could play a bigger role in the show's future. Plus, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City heads into one of its most dramatic seasons yet with three marriages unraveling, the RHONY Season 16 trailer sparks mixed reactions from fans, and Kim D reveals what she believes could be Teresa Giudice's plan for RHONJ and whether this could be her final season.
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Instagram: https://instagram.com/upandadamlive/
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- Today, we're joined by Above Deck Podcast hosts Sarah Goldman and Kelli Busbey to break down everything happening in Below Deck Med Season 11. From the biggest cast moments and standout drama to what's working, what isn't, and where the season goes from here. We also preview what Bravo fans can expect from Bravo FanFest.
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The views expressed in this video and on Up And Adam Live! are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use (Copyright Act 1976).
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- Today's episode is packed with Bravo drama as another Real Housewives of Rhode Island star could be facing jail time. Over on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 is already delivering chaos as Carmella takes center stage and Katie Ginella calls out Shannon Beador. We also break down the latest RHONJ season finale leaks and the ever-growing Jax Taylor saga with Lori Krebs as Brittany Cartwright, and now Scheana Shay get pulled into the drama.
Explore UpandAdamLive.com
Watch Up and Adam! Channel 2
Listen on Apple Podcasts
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Socials
Instagram: https://instagram.com/upandadamlive/
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Merch
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Inquiries
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Disclaimer
The views expressed in this video and on Up And Adam Live! are for entertainment purposes only. All content is protected under Fair Use (Copyright Act 1976).
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About Up And Adam!
Discover the latest highlights from Up And Adam! YouTube with our exclusive podcast. Join us for a daily dose of the freshest entertainment, Bravo, and reality TV updates, along with insightful recaps. Plus, enjoy engaging discussions with some of your favorite industry experts as they dive into the buzzworthy topics of the day!Podcast website
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