Where The Truth Lies! | Hot Messy Topics
Welcome to our weekly live-stream, Hot Messy Topics. On today’s show, we discuss Lisa Vanderpump's decision to close PUMP Restaurant and a possible investigation into Teresa Giudice's new husband, Luis Ruelas. Jason and Adam share their thoughts on the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Atalanta. Plus, can The Real Housewives of Orange County bring in the rating this season? For more:upandadamlive.com
5/8/2023
50:15
Suspicions Arise! | Vanderpump Rules S10, E13 Recap | Ft. Watch What Crappens
Adam is joined by Ronnie Karam and Ben Mandelker from Watch What Crappens to discuss some Vanderpump Rules! We discuss this latest episode as Lala Kent becomes suspicious of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Plus, we give our thoughts and past and current cast members.For more:upandadamlive.com
Welcome to Anchor Watch, our weekly late-night Below Deck chat hosted by Jason and Josh! Parsifal's engine is back up and running and so is Gary! Gary King joins the crew just in time for the second charter and the dynamics onboard Parsifal are about to shift. Let's recap the latest episode. Plus, Captain Sean Meagher (Below Deck) joins us to answer all your yachting questions!For more:upandadamlive.com
4/28/2023
49:08
Another Day In Ireland! | Real Housewives of New Jersey S13, E12 Recap
Adam is joined by Ryan Bailey from So Bad It's Good with Ryan Bailey podcast to recap and discuss The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, Episode 12. The final day in Ireland is having these ladies butt heads! Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral are still battling it out.For more:upandadamlive.com
4/27/2023
52:04
A Producer's Dream! | Hot Messy Topics
Welcome to our weekly live-stream, Hot Messy Topics. On today’s show, we discuss the never-ending RHONJ drama and the feud brewing between Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge. We check-in on everything Scandoval and is Joanna Krupa filming Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami!? For more:upandadamlive.com
Get all the best daily drops from Up And Adam! YouTube right here on the podcast. We bring you a daily drop of today's entertainment, pop-culture, Bravo and reality TV news + recaps. Catch some of your favorite industry talent jumping in on the conversation too!