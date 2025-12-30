Open app
Coming Soon: The Pitt Podcast
12/29/2025 | 1 mins.
Get ready for The Pitt Podcast, the Official Companion podcast of The Pitt from HBO Max. Each week, join hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris as they go inside The Pitt to talk about each episode and the people who make the show possible. Then, step outside The Pitt to hear about the real medicine and issues raised in the show. The podcast episodes drop every Thursday after The Pitt airs on HBO Max.
