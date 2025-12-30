Open app
    Get ready for The Pitt Podcast, the Official Companion podcast of The Pitt from HBO Max. Each week, join hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris as they go inside The Pitt to talk about each episode and the people who make the show possible. Then, step outside The Pitt to hear about the real medicine and issues raised in the show. The podcast episodes drop every Thursday after The Pitt airs on HBO Max. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Pitt Podcast

Join Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris the hosts of The Pitt Podcast, the official companion podcast of The Pitt from HBO Max. After each episode, we’ll go inside The Pitt to break down what happens in each episode with the people at the heart of the show. Then head outside The Pitt to talk about the real medicine, the drama, the characters, the culture, the ethics, all of it. The first episode of Season 2 of The Pitt drops January 8th. Watch The Pitt Podcast on HBO Max, or wherever you get your podcasts.
