Introducing The One Chicago Podcast

Welcome to the official One Chicago Podcast – the first behind-the-scenes look at the hit TV series Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Hosted by Brian Luce – a former Chicago cop turned producer on Chicago P.D., the series takes a deep dive into the making of these iconic shows. Each week you'll hear exclusive conversations with the writers, crew, and stars who bring your favorite first responders to life. From Wolf Entertainment and USG Audio, check out the One Chicago podcast every Thursday starting September 18th.