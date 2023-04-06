Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tracey Carnazzo & Noelle Winters Herzog
Comedian Tracey Carnazzo and co-host Noelle Winters Herzog discuss all shows of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise. More
Comedian Tracey Carnazzo and co-host Noelle Winters Herzog discuss all shows of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise. More

  • Ep 226. Box O' Dad
    Jasmine gets a tune up while Gino mechanics from home. Tyray feeds his mom fish bones.  Before The 90 Days S6 Ep1 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast Littlespoon.com/fiance
    6/11/2023
    53:22
  • Ep 225. I Understand Nothing
    Moncia steams her wedding updo in the shower. Mahmoud & Ahmed get the cheating giggles. Daniele brings a fun bunny to Yohan.  90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep17 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast
    6/4/2023
    40:45
  • Ep 224. Bulge Business
    Kris suffers from health injuries. Mahmoud doesn't let his imaginary infant think for themselves. Trey flauts his loose lifestyle.  90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep16 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast
    5/29/2023
    35:49
  • Ep 223. Me, Ossama, Can Do This
    Kris loses her supplier. Mahmoud falls for a TV dealer. Rishi takes a day off from bull fighting.  90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep15 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast
    5/21/2023
    47:29
  • Ep 222. Talk To The Hand
    Debbie and Oussama don't make documents. Kris double breaks her neck in the pool. Daniele awaits another freind.  90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep14 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast
    5/14/2023
    39:49

Comedian Tracey Carnazzo and co-host Noelle Winters Herzog discuss all shows of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
