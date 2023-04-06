Ep 223. Me, Ossama, Can Do This

Kris loses her supplier. Mahmoud falls for a TV dealer. Rishi takes a day off from bull fighting. 90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep15 Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/TrashTalkPodcasts Tiktok: @trashtalkpodcasts Instagram and Twitter @90daypodcast Traceycarnazzo.com Tracey Carnazzo @trixietuzzini Noelle Winters Herzog @noeygirl_ Bonus content at Patreon.com/TrashTalkPodcast