Comedian Tracey Carnazzo and co-host Noelle Winters Herzog discuss all shows of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise. More
Ep 226. Box O' Dad
Jasmine gets a tune up while Gino mechanics from home. Tyray feeds his mom fish bones. Before The 90 Days S6 Ep1
6/11/2023
53:22
Ep 225. I Understand Nothing
Moncia steams her wedding updo in the shower. Mahmoud & Ahmed get the cheating giggles. Daniele brings a fun bunny to Yohan. 90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep17
6/4/2023
40:45
Ep 224. Bulge Business
Kris suffers from health injuries. Mahmoud doesn't let his imaginary infant think for themselves. Trey flauts his loose lifestyle. 90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep16
5/29/2023
35:49
Ep 223. Me, Ossama, Can Do This
Kris loses her supplier. Mahmoud falls for a TV dealer. Rishi takes a day off from bull fighting. 90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep15
5/21/2023
47:29
Ep 222. Talk To The Hand
Debbie and Oussama don't make documents. Kris double breaks her neck in the pool. Daniele awaits another freind. 90 Day Fiance The Other Way S4 Ep14