E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - the Music (Part II)
In Part II we take it from the top, and listen to how the film score for E.T. is constructed in the first half of the movie. We examine multiple themes, and discuss the movie's emotional honesty.
4/26/2023
55:58
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - the Music (Part I)
The film score to E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is widely considered to be one of the most important film scores of all time. We discuss what makes the music so great as a whole, and we discuss the evolution of the score's most important themes.
4/19/2023
46:56
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - the Music (Part III)
In Part III of our series on Ocarina of Time, we tackle our main quest to save Hyrule by learning more complex melodies, mastering new musical dungeons, and ultimately facing off against our bongo-playing, pipe organ-pounding foes.
12/18/2021
58:43
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - the Music (Part II)
In Part II of our series on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, we look at the first act of the game and discuss all of its musical diversity: the dungeons, the distant lands, and the melodic fragments we learn to play on our digital ocarina. The game's over "music" theme is discussed, as well is hidden homages to the Zelda series' musical past.
3/24/2021
48:13
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - the Music (Part I)
The groundbreaking interactive music of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is both diegetic and non-diegetic music, as it plays a central role in both the story and gameplay.
