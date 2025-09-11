Powered by RND
Modern Drummer
MusicMusic Interviews
  • Metal Sticks #S1E1: Nicko McBrain & David Frangioni
    Nicko McBrain, the iconic drummer of Iron Maiden for 42 years, recently retired from touring, has teamed up with Modern Drummer CEO, David Frangioni to bring fans the Heavy Metal podcast they’ve been waiting for: Metal Sticks! Dedicated to interviewing iconic artists, educating drummers of all styles and genres, amplifying young talent, and showcasing Nicko’s archive of iconic gear & memorabilia, Metal Sticks aims to inspire all generations of Heavy Metal fans. While drummers will find invaluable tips and insight, all musicians and fans will be thrilled to watch the unpredictable and always entertaining antics of the legendary drummer. Built on the pillars of Inspiration, Access, and Heavy Metal history, Metal Sticks fuels the passion of the genre while letting fans into the world of Nicko & Modern Drummer. #MetalSticks #NickoMcBrain #IronMaiden #moderndrummer @ironmaiden @ModernDrummerOfficial Want early access to videos like this? Join our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChdBw0Hg_27aS88DiG4p5qw/join Modern Drummer is the world's #1 publication on drums and drumming. Loud and proud — and representing all styles and skill levels — since 1977. Subscribe to our digital monthly magazine at: Https://www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe https://www.moderndrummer.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ModernDrummer/ https://twitter.com/modern_drummer https://www.instagram.com/modern_drummer/ Co-Produced by: David Frangioni, Nicko McBrain, and Jason Mehler Editors: Mariano Blayo & Jose Faria Production Crew: Felipe Laverde
About Metal Sticks

