Metal Sticks #S1E1: Nicko McBrain & David Frangioni

Nicko McBrain, the iconic drummer of Iron Maiden for 42 years, recently retired from touring, has teamed up with Modern Drummer CEO, David Frangioni to bring fans the Heavy Metal podcast they've been waiting for: Metal Sticks! Dedicated to interviewing iconic artists, educating drummers of all styles and genres, amplifying young talent, and showcasing Nicko's archive of iconic gear & memorabilia, Metal Sticks aims to inspire all generations of Heavy Metal fans. While drummers will find invaluable tips and insight, all musicians and fans will be thrilled to watch the unpredictable and always entertaining antics of the legendary drummer. Built on the pillars of Inspiration, Access, and Heavy Metal history, Metal Sticks fuels the passion of the genre while letting fans into the world of Nicko & Modern Drummer.